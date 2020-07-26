Successfully reported this slideshow.
テニス初心者ダブルスは戦術をリスクと考えるべし - 「3つ」の戦術で負け癖→勝ち癖 yagitennis 1
yagitennis 2 結論 ・まずは「テニス」をする ・ポーチボレーをどんどんする ・ダブル後衛してみる
yagitennis 3 ポジションの役割とは
yagitennis 4 ＝ ＝ 後衛 前衛
yagitennis 5
yagitennis 6 緊急任務 ３つの戦ｊ ３つの作戦を遂行せよ
yagitennis 7 戦術とか考えず、テニス。 （１）まずは「テニス」をする大作戦
yagitennis 8 よくあるパターン 戦術考えすぎ 自滅 ＼どかーん／
yagitennis 9 とにかくポーチボレー （２）ポーチボレーしまくり大作戦
yagitennis 10 相手を惑わす・・・ククク 次はどっちだ！？ がびーん
yagitennis 11 最強堅固、どっちも後ろ。 （３）ダブル後衛しちゃえ大作戦
yagitennis 12 テニスの「戦術」の正解は、 相手に勝てる戦術 柔軟に対応すべし 本日の名言
テニス初心者ダブルスは「3つ」の戦術で負け癖→勝ち癖へ

テニス初心者ダブルスの戦術について

テニス初心者ダブルスは「3つ」の戦術で負け癖→勝ち癖へ

