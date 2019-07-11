Successfully reported this slideshow.
On-site SEO

8 on-site SEO techniques to improve your web page ranking.
Learn more about our digital & social media courses: http://bit.ly/2NMdilZ

Published in: Marketing
On-site SEO

  1. 1. KNOWCRUNCH TEAM 2019 ON SITE SEO ENEΡΓΕΙΕΣ ΑΥΞΗΣΤΕ ΕΥΚΟΛΑ ΤΑ VISITS TOY WEBSITE ΣΑΣ
  2. 2. KNOWCRUNCH TEAM 2019ΟΝ SITE SEO ΤΙ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΤΟ S.E.O. ; Tο κοινό ενός website μπορεί να αυξηθεί εύκολα, αν το περιεχόμενό του προσαρμοστεί κατάλληλα για τις μηχανές αναζήτησης και παράλληλα, είναι ελκυστικό για τον μέσο χρήστη. Η σωστή επιλογή περιεχόμενου πρέπει όμως να συνδυαστεί με κάποιες On-site S.E.O. ενέργειες. S.E.O. (Search Engine Optimization) ονομάζονται όλες οι ενέργειες, για να εμφανίσετε το site σας σε καλύτερη θέση στο search. Oι ενέργειες χωρίζονται σε on-site, που σχετίζονται με οn-page βελτιώσεις μέσα στο site σας και off-site, που αφορούν βελτίωση της δημοσιότητας του site. Ας μελετήσουμε μερικές On- site S.E.O. ενέργειες. 0 2
  3. 3. KNOWCRUNCH TEAM 2019ΟΝ SITE SEO ΑΝΑΖΗΤHΣΗ KEYWORDS Όλα ξεκινούν από ένα search στην Google. Αλλά τι ψάχνουν οι χρήστες; Μπορείτε να μάθετε πολύ εύκολα! Χρησιμοποιήστε συγκεκριμένα εργαλεία (π.χ. Google Keyword Planner), για να βρείτε λέξεις- κλειδιά (keywords), oι οποίες σχετίζονται με τη θεματολογία, τα προϊόντα και το industry που ανήκετε. Θα βρείτε όλες τις λέξεις που πληκτρολογούν οι περισσότεροι users, όταν αναζητούν το αντικείμενό σας. Δεν χρειάζεται να αναζητάτε δημιουργικά keywords αλλά αυτά που ψάχνει ο κόσμος. Στη συνέχεια, προσθέστε τα keywords παντού μέσα στο περιεχόμενό σας. Το αποτέλεσμα είναι η Google να σας θεωρήσει αυθεντία στον τομέα σας και να σας τοποθετήσει ψηλά στη λίστα αποτελεσμάτων. 0 3 ΒΕΛΤΙΩΣΗ ΤΗΣ ΔΟΜΗΣ ΤΟΥ SITE To site πρέπει να έχει πλούσια δομή και κάθε προϊόν/υπηρεσία, που παρέχετε να καταλαμβάνει δικιά του σελίδα, εμπλουτισμένη με τα keywords που βρήκατε παραπάνω. Επιπλέον, κάθε θέμα/ απορία, που, ενδεχομένως, απασχολεί τους χρήστες σας, πρέπει να απαντηθεί σε άρθρο ή ειδική στήλη μέσα στο site σας, επίσης εμπλουτισμένα με σχετικά keywords. Αν διαχειρίζεστε ένα e-shop, για παράδειγμα, θα πρέπει να φροντίσετε κάθε προϊόν να έχει τη δική του landing page με πληροφορίες, περιγραφή και τιμή. ΟN-SITE S.Ε.Ο. ΕNEΡΓΕΙΕΣ
  4. 4. KNOWCRUNCH TEAM 2019ΟΝ SITE SEO ΠΡΟΣΘΗΚΗ HEADINGS ΣΕ ΚΑΘΕ ΕΝΟΤΗΤΑ Tα headings δηλαδή οι επικεφαλίδες, ορίζουν νοηματικά τα θέματα κάθε παραγράφου. Προσθέστε οπωσδήποτε τα σημαντικά keywords ενός θέματος στα headings και βεβαιωθείτε ότι χρησιμοποιείτε απλό και κατανοητό λεξιλόγιο. Δώστε πολύ μεγάλη προσοχή στον τίτλο κάθε σελίδας ή άρθρου (Ηeading 1), γιατί πρέπει να είναι clickable και SEO- friendly. Έχει αποδειχτεί ότι οι καλύτεροι τίτλοι περιέχουν νούμερα και προκαλούν κάποιο συναίσθημα στους χρήστες. Για παράδειγμα, προτιμήστε το « 7 μυστικά για τη δίαιτα του καλοκαιριού» αντί του «Πώς να κάνετε δίαιτα φέτος»  0 4
  5. 5. KNOWCRUNCH TEAM 2019ΟΝ SITE SEO ΤΙ ΕIΝΑΙ ΤΑ META TAGS; Tα meta tags είναι κείμενα που βρίσκονται μόνο μέσα στον κώδικα της σελίδας (ΗΤΜL). Επομένως, είναι κρυφά για τον χρήστη αλλά ορατά στη Google. Meta titles και meta descriptions εμφανίζονται στα search results! Σε συνεργασία, λοιπόν, με τον προγραμματιστή σας ή και μόνοι σας μπορείτε να ενσωματώσετε τον τίτλο (μέχρι 60 χαρακτήρες) και την περιγραφή (μέχρι 160 χαρακτήρες) κάθε σελίδας στο ΗΤΜL και να βοηθήσετε την Google αλλά και το ranking του site σας! 0 5 ΣΩΣΤH ΠΡΟΣΑΡΜΟΓΗ URL Tο URL, δηλαδή η πλήρης διεύθυνση κάθε σελίδας του website σας στο Internet, πρέπει να είναι φιλική προς τη Google. Για παράδειγμα: Φιλικό URL: knowcrunch.com/crash-course Μη φιλικό URL: knowcrunch.com/?webhp=UTF- 8#qd=id42675 Στα URLs, που οδηγούν στο website σας, πρέπει να αποφεύγετε τις κάτω παύλες και τα greeklish. Η καλύτερη πρακτική, σύμφωνα με τη Google, είναι τα URLs να ταυτίζονται με τη γλώσσα του περιεχομένου σας. Έτσι, αν η γλώσσα περιεχομένου είναι τα Ελληνικά, προτιμήστε URLs αυτού του τύπου: migato.com/μαύρα-γυναικεία-παπούτσια Θυμηθείτε όμως, να προσθέτετε σημαντικά keywords και στο URL κάθε σελίδας του site!
  6. 6. KNOWCRUNCH TEAM 2019ΟΝ SITE SEO S.E.O. FRIENDLY ΟΝOΜΑΤΑ ΓΙΑ ΤΑ ΑΡΧΕIΑ ΣΑΣ Αρχεία όπως φωτογραφίες, videos, audios και PDFs πρέπει να έχουν S.E.O. friendly ονόματα. Για παράδειγμα: Φωτογραφία: apostolis-aivalis.jpg αντί img465.jpg PDF αρχείο: syllabus.pdf αντί file1.pdf Στις φωτογραφίες φροντίζετε, εκτός από σωστά ονόματα, να προσθέσετε title, alt text δηλαδή το κείμενο, που εμφανίζεται, όταν δεν έχει κατέβει η φωτογραφία, και caption, η λεζάντα κάτω από τη φωτογραφία με τα αντίστοιχα πάντα keywords. 0 6
  7. 7. KNOWCRUNCH TEAM 2019ΟΝ SITE SEO MOBILE FRIENDLY & RESPONSIVE To περιεχόμενο της σελίδας σας πρέπει να είναι mobile friendly & responsive. Tι σημαίνει αυτό; Φροντίστε να προσαρμόσετε το περιεχόμενο του website αλλά και το layout κάθε page, ώστε το αποτέλεσμα να είναι άρτιο είτε σε tablet είτε σε smartphone. Πρέπει να προσαρμόζεται σε κάθε τύπο οθόνης, καθώς η περιήγηση σε διάφορα websites από mobile συσκευές αποτελεί μέρος της καθημερινότητάς μας. Ευτυχώς, τα περισσότερα website themes είναι mobile friendly & responsive, οπότε δεν θα έχετε πρόβλημα. 0 7 ΑΣΦAΛΕΙΑ & ΤΑΧYΤΗΤΑ WEBSITE Τελευταίο αλλά ιδιαίτερα σημαντικό για το site σας είναι το πιστοποιητικό ασφαλείας. Μπορείτε να αγοράσετε ένα secure certificate (S.S.L.), για να έχετε μια πιστοποίηση ασφαλείας και για τους χρήστες αλλά και για τη Google. Tέλος, δώστε ιδιαίτερη προσοχή στην ταχύτητα download του site. Ιδανική ταχύτητα download για κάθε σελίδα (page speed) είναι 5-12 δευτερόλεπτα.  
  8. 8. KNOWCRUNCH TEAM 2019ON SITE SEO Mια ισχυρή στρατηγική S.E.O. θα φέρει την ιστοσελίδα σας στην κορυφή. Αν εφαρμόσετε με προσοχή τις παραπάνω on- site S.E.O. ενέργειες, θα έχετε μια συνεχή παρουσία στα πρώτα οργανικά αποτελέσματα της Google και το brand σας θα κερδίσει φήμη και ανταγωνιστικό πλεονέκτημα. I 0 8
  9. 9. KNOWCRUNCH TEAM 2019ON SITE SEO ΠΟΙΟΙ ΕΙΜΑΣΤΕ KNOWCRUNCH Η KNOWCRUNCH είναι ένας διεθνής οργανισμός που παρέχει υψηλού επιπέδου courses, certificates & diplomas. Εξειδικεύεται στο business & entrepreneurship, marketing & digital marketing και τα soft skills. Παραμένει στην κορυφή των προτιμήσεων των υποψηφίων σπουδαστών & των εταιρειών της αγοράς, όπως επιβεβαιώνουν και οι αριθμοί: 800 συνολικά απόφοιτοι σε Αθήνα και Θεσσαλονίκη, και πάνω από 150 εταιρείες & brands της αγοράς που την επιλέγουν. Για περισσότερες πληροφορίες επισκεφτείτε το website μας: knowcrunch.com 0 9

