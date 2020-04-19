Successfully reported this slideshow.
Couchbase: The NoSQL Database Presented By: Sanjana Aggarwal Software Consultant Knoldus Inc.
About Knoldus Knoldus is a technology consulting firm with focus on modernizing the digital systems at the pace your business demands.
01 NoSQL Database 02 Couchbase: What and when 03 Features of Couchbase 04 How we query in Couchbase 05 Demo Our Agenda
NoSQL Database NoSQL databases use a variety of data models for accessing and managing data, optimized for large data volu...
NoSQL Database: Types Types of NoSQL Databases: ● Key-value: Databases are highly partitionable and allow horizontal scali...
Couchbase Couchbase Server is an open source, distributed, NoSQL document-oriented engagement database. It exposes a fast ...
Couchbase: keywords Couchbase specific Keywords: ● BUCKET ● DOCUMENT MySQL Couchbase Database Bucket Table Bucket Row Docu...
Couchbase: Features of Couchbase Couchbase Server is specialized to provide low-latency data management for large-scale in...
Couchbase: Query Type of Indexes: ● Primary index ○ CREATE PRIMARY INDEX `indexname` ON `bucket_name`; ● Secondary index ○...
Demo
https://www.linkedin.com/in/sanjana-aggarwal-804671180/
Couchbase: The NoSQL Database

30 views

Published on

Today’s web, mobile, and IoT applications demand not just well-designed user interfaces, but also robust databases that can handle concurrent users globally, deliver high performance with zero downtimes, and provide a highly engaging customer experience. Organizations often had to accommodate multiple types of databases leading to complexities, inefficiencies, and a slower time to market to achieve all that.

However, NoSQL database technology made it possible for enterprises to seamlessly scale to millions of users, support different data structures, harmonize mobile data with remote cloud databases, minimize infrastructure cost and launch products & features faster.

This webinar is going to talk about Couchbase: The NoSQL Database along with its features and how it can handle all types of data, whether structured or unstructured, with the JSON format.

Published in: Technology
Couchbase: The NoSQL Database

