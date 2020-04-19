Today’s web, mobile, and IoT applications demand not just well-designed user interfaces, but also robust databases that can handle concurrent users globally, deliver high performance with zero downtimes, and provide a highly engaging customer experience. Organizations often had to accommodate multiple types of databases leading to complexities, inefficiencies, and a slower time to market to achieve all that.



However, NoSQL database technology made it possible for enterprises to seamlessly scale to millions of users, support different data structures, harmonize mobile data with remote cloud databases, minimize infrastructure cost and launch products & features faster.



This webinar is going to talk about Couchbase: The NoSQL Database along with its features and how it can handle all types of data, whether structured or unstructured, with the JSON format.