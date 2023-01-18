Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ansible

Jan. 18, 2023




Technology

Ansible is simple open source IT engine which automates application deployment,intra service orchestration,cloud provisioning and many other IT tools.we will discuss what is ansible ,its feature ,architecture,writing ansible playbook,ansible role and ansible vs chef.



Technology
Ansible

  1. 1. Presented By: Atisha Shaurya Ansible
  2. 2. Lack of etiquette and manners is a huge turn oﬀ. KnolX Etiquettes Punctuality Join the session 5 minutes prior to the session start time. We start on time and conclude on time! Feedback Make sure to submit a constructive feedback for all sessions as it is very helpful for the presenter. Silent Mode Keep your mobile devices in silent mode, feel free to move out of session in case you need to attend an urgent call. Avoid Disturbance Avoid unwanted chit chat during the session.
  3. 3. Agenda 01 Introduction to ansible 02 Ansible playbooks and Ansible roles 03 Architecture 04 Ansible vs chef 05 Pros & Cons of ansible 06 Demo
  4. 4. Introduction to ansible Ansible is an open-source IT Conﬁguration tool, deployment, and orchestration tool. It mainly aims at a variety of automation challenges. This tool is very simple to use yet powerful enough to automate complex multi-tier IT application environments. Features : 1. Agentless 2. Simple 3. Powerful let’s automate
  5. 5. Ansible Ad Hoc Commands and modules ● An Ansible ad hoc command uses the /usr/bin/ansible command-line tool to automate a single task on one or more managed nodes. Example : $ ansible webservers -a “ls” ● Modules are like small programs that Ansible pushes out from a control machine to all the nodes or remote hosts.When using command line then we pass command by “-m “. Example : ansible webservers -m service -a "name=httpd state=started"
  6. 6. Ansible playbooks and Ansible galaxy Ansible playbooks: ● A Play is a list of tasks and roles that should be run. A playbook may consist of a single play or multiple plays. Ansible roles: ● Roles let you automatically load related vars, ﬁles, tasks, handlers, and other Ansible artifacts based on a known ﬁle structure. After you group your content in roles, you can easily reuse them and share them with other users. ● To create a role in Ansible, simply use the syntax “ ansible-galaxy init role_name “
  7. 7. Architecture
  8. 8. Knolx Quiz
  9. 9. Knolx Quiz Ansible is based on telnet ssh ftp scp A. B. C. D.
  10. 10. Knolx Quiz Ansible is based on ssh telnet ftp scp A. B. C. D.
  11. 11. Knolx Quiz Which command is used to create directory structure of role? ansible-galaxy init All of these Ansible init ansible-playbook A. B. C. D.
  12. 12. Knolx Quiz Which command is used to create directory structure of role? All of these ansible-galaxy init Ansible init ansible-playbook A. B. C. D.
  13. 13. Knolx Quiz What language is an Ansible playbook written in by default? JSON YAML XML HTML
  14. 14. JSON XML HTML YAML What language is an Ansible playbook written in by default? Knolx Quiz
  15. 15. Ansible V/S chef Ansible – Architecture or process
  16. 16. Pros & Cons PROS CONS ● Easier and Faster Set Up. ● Easier to Manage. ● Anyone Can Learn. ● Fewer Functions ● Unable to Handle Complex Tasks ● Lower Cost = Less Support.
  17. 17. Demo
  18. 18. Thank You !

