Accelerating tests with Cypress for a leaderboard platform
Presented By:
Ankit Kumar
Software Consultant
Test Automation Studio
Accelerating tests with
Cypress for a leaderboard
platform
Our Agenda
1
01
Introduction to Leaderboard Platform: Performance monitoring system
2
02
Challenges of testing in Leaderboard Platform
3
03
Roles of diﬀerent testing in Leaderboard Platform
4
04
Case Study : Leaderboard Platform
5
05
Test Automation Framework Design
6 Demo
Introduction to Leaderboard Platform
The leaderboard platform is the vision to encourage employees to upskill
themselves.
The idea is highly inspired by one of Knoldus' core values.
It has a system where each of employee is rewarded with points on the basis of
their contributions via blogs, Tech hub templates, and Knowledge sharing
sessions (Knolx).
Challenges of Testing in Leaderboard Platform
High
Regression
Time
Tight
deadlines
Third Party
Integrations
Compatibility
High Regression Time
● In Leaderboard, there are lots of
components and these are
interrelated. So, the changes in
one part can affect the other
components. There are high
chances of the application being
regressed.
1
Compatibility
● Lots of browser and device
combinations. It is important to
ensure that we test our product on
all major browsers and devices.
4
Frequent Deployments
● Our engineers are actively involved in
improvising the platform. We are
introducing new features rapidly that
require frequent deployments.
2 Third Party Integrations
● Third-party integration is an often difficult thing
to test as we have limited information from
these external services.
3
Roles of diﬀerent testing in Leaderboard Platform
● Functional Testing is an important aspect of testing any
software solution. It ensures that each functionality or
component is functioning as per the requirements of the
business.
● The leaderboard users has the liability to access the leaderboard
platform from any device or any browser. To provide this
compatibility, we as testers have to ensure that the application
should be accessible from a maximum number of devices and
browsers without degrading the user experience.
● It is important to validate that the platform is easy to access and
interact with. It is important to ensure that the application is
user-friendly and doesn’t let user struggle with its features.
Usability Testing
Functional Testing
Compatibility Testing
01
03
02
Functional Testing in Leaderboard Platform
Delivery
Web UI Testing
Web UI Testing is a process of testing
the web UI elements of the software
with which a user will interact. This
means ensuring that the functionality
and performance criteria of the web
application are of the utmost quality. It
also focuses on the user experience.
API Testing
API (APPLICATION PROGRAMMING
INTERFACE) testing from the backend
is a process in which we check the
functionality, reliability, performance,
and security of the API. It mainly
concentrates on the core functionality
of software architecture.
Non - Functional Testing in Leaderboard
Performance Testing
Through performance testing, we
evaluating that how a system performs in
different scenarios. Like it should be
stable and responsive under the workload.
● Ensure the Security and Safety
● Analyze the response time
● Workload eﬃciency
● Application output
Usability Testing
Through usability testing, we make sure that
the end product is user-friendly and easy to
use. In other words, it’s all about user
satisfaction.
● Functional and eﬃcient
● Zero usability issues
● Don’t defer the functionalities
● User interaction
Case Study : Leaderboard Portal
The Knoldus leaderboard
tries to give engineers cues
to keep improving on a
daily basis and motivate
every engineer to do better
than what they are doing
right now.
Vision
We’re working on the
commercial version of
Leaderboard that can be
presented to potential
clients. This Leaderboard
can be modular and can
be modified according to
the requirement.
Future State
Our challenge is to build a
generic performance
metrics system that can be
modulated on the basis of
tenants' requirements.
Challenges
Solution : Implementing Automated Test Harness
with Cypress
● Cypress is an End To End Testing Framework which is designed to test modern web
applications.
● Cypress is consistent and trusted, open source, locally installed application and a
dashboard service to record your tests.
● Built on node.js environment. It comes as an NPM package.
● It interacts directly with the browser to perform the automation stages.
How Cypress is beneficial for our use case?
● Cypress is a front-end E2E test framework but it can also intercept HTTP requests and do
HTTP requests.
● Cypress is the all-in-one test frame.
● Cypress has in-built commands and methods to drive the test cases.
● Cypress has integrated controls and methods for conducting test cases.
● You don't need to download so many libraries to create automated tests. All you need is
Cypress packages.
● Cypress works well with a number of CI tools.
● Cypress tests can run on a variety of browsers like Chrome, Edge, Firefox, etc.
Test Strategy
Continuous Testing
05 Jenkins
Performance Testing
04 Lighthouse
Test Management Tool
03 Testlink
Rest API Testing
02 Cypress + Postman
Web UI Testing
01 Cypress
Postman
01
Jenkins 02
Lighthouse
03
Testlink 04
Postman is an API platform for building and using APIs.
Pure Java application designed to load test functional
behavior and measure performance.
Continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD)
platform that allows you to automate your build, test, and
deployment pipeline.
Open-source, automated tool for measuring the quality of
web pages.
Brief Of Other Tools