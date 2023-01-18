Successfully reported this slideshow.
Accelerating tests with Cypress for a leaderboard platform

Jan. 18, 2023
Accelerating tests with Cypress for a leaderboard platform

Jan. 18, 2023
Technology

Will discuss about end to end automation testing strategy for a leaderboard platform.

Accelerating tests with Cypress for a leaderboard platform

  1. 1. Presented By: Ankit Kumar Software Consultant Test Automation Studio Accelerating tests with Cypress for a leaderboard platform
  2. 2. KnolX Etiquettes Punctuality Join the session 5 minutes prior to the session start time. We start on time and conclude on time! Feedback Make sure to submit a constructive feedback for all sessions as it is very helpful for the presenter. Silent Mode Keep your mobile devices in silent mode, feel free to move out of session in case you need to attend an urgent call. Avoid Disturbance Avoid unwanted chit chat during the session.
  3. 3. Our Agenda 1 01 Introduction to Leaderboard Platform: Performance monitoring system 2 02 Challenges of testing in Leaderboard Platform 3 03 Roles of diﬀerent testing in Leaderboard Platform 4 04 Case Study : Leaderboard Platform 5 05 Test Automation Framework Design 6 Demo
  4. 4. Introduction to Leaderboard Platform The leaderboard platform is the vision to encourage employees to upskill themselves. The idea is highly inspired by one of Knoldus' core values. It has a system where each of employee is rewarded with points on the basis of their contributions via blogs, Tech hub templates, and Knowledge sharing sessions (Knolx).
  5. 5. Challenges of Testing in Leaderboard Platform 20XX High Regression Time Tight deadlines Third Party Integrations Compatibility
  6. 6. Challenges of Testing in Leaderboard Platform High Regression Time ● In Leaderboard, there are lots of components and these are interrelated. So, the changes in one part can affect the other components. There are high chances of the application being regressed. 1 Compatibility ● Lots of browser and device combinations. It is important to ensure that we test our product on all major browsers and devices. 4 Frequent Deployments ● Our engineers are actively involved in improvising the platform. We are introducing new features rapidly that require frequent deployments. 2 Third Party Integrations ● Third-party integration is an often difficult thing to test as we have limited information from these external services. 3
  7. 7. Roles of diﬀerent testing in Leaderboard Platform ● Functional Testing is an important aspect of testing any software solution. It ensures that each functionality or component is functioning as per the requirements of the business. ● The leaderboard users has the liability to access the leaderboard platform from any device or any browser. To provide this compatibility, we as testers have to ensure that the application should be accessible from a maximum number of devices and browsers without degrading the user experience. ● It is important to validate that the platform is easy to access and interact with. It is important to ensure that the application is user-friendly and doesn’t let user struggle with its features. Usability Testing Functional Testing Compatibility Testing 01 03 02
  8. 8. Functional Testing in Leaderboard Platform Delivery Web UI Testing Web UI Testing is a process of testing the web UI elements of the software with which a user will interact. This means ensuring that the functionality and performance criteria of the web application are of the utmost quality. It also focuses on the user experience. API Testing API (APPLICATION PROGRAMMING INTERFACE) testing from the backend is a process in which we check the functionality, reliability, performance, and security of the API. It mainly concentrates on the core functionality of software architecture.
  9. 9. Non - Functional Testing in Leaderboard Performance Testing Through performance testing, we evaluating that how a system performs in different scenarios. Like it should be stable and responsive under the workload. ● Ensure the Security and Safety ● Analyze the response time ● Workload eﬃciency ● Application output Usability Testing Through usability testing, we make sure that the end product is user-friendly and easy to use. In other words, it’s all about user satisfaction. ● Functional and eﬃcient ● Zero usability issues ● Don’t defer the functionalities ● User interaction
  10. 10. Case Study : Leaderboard Portal The Knoldus leaderboard tries to give engineers cues to keep improving on a daily basis and motivate every engineer to do better than what they are doing right now. Vision We’re working on the commercial version of Leaderboard that can be presented to potential clients. This Leaderboard can be modular and can be modified according to the requirement. Future State Our challenge is to build a generic performance metrics system that can be modulated on the basis of tenants' requirements. Challenges
  11. 11. Challenges We Faced Delivery
  12. 12. Tool Selection : Criterias Delivery
  13. 13. Solution : Implementing Automated Test Harness with Cypress ● Cypress is an End To End Testing Framework which is designed to test modern web applications. ● Cypress is consistent and trusted, open source, locally installed application and a dashboard service to record your tests. ● Built on node.js environment. It comes as an NPM package. ● It interacts directly with the browser to perform the automation stages.
  14. 14. How Cypress is beneficial for our use case? ● Cypress is a front-end E2E test framework but it can also intercept HTTP requests and do HTTP requests. ● Cypress is the all-in-one test frame. ● Cypress has in-built commands and methods to drive the test cases. ● Cypress has integrated controls and methods for conducting test cases. ● You don't need to download so many libraries to create automated tests. All you need is Cypress packages. ● Cypress works well with a number of CI tools. ● Cypress tests can run on a variety of browsers like Chrome, Edge, Firefox, etc.
  15. 15. Test Strategy Delivery Continuous Testing 05 Jenkins Performance Testing 04 Lighthouse Test Management Tool 03 Testlink Rest API Testing 02 Cypress + Postman Web UI Testing 01 Cypress
  16. 16. BANNER INFOGRAPHIC Insert Your Subtitle Here Postman 01 Jenkins 02 Lighthouse 03 Testlink 04 Postman is an API platform for building and using APIs. Pure Java application designed to load test functional behavior and measure performance. Continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) platform that allows you to automate your build, test, and deployment pipeline. Open-source, automated tool for measuring the quality of web pages. Brief Of Other Tools
  17. 17. Test Automation Framework Design Delivery
  18. 18. Demo
  19. 19. Thank You ! Get in touch with us: Knoldus Inc. India, USA, Canada, Singapore, Netherland, Vietnam

