+1400French Phrases And Expressionsto Build Your Confidence Speaking French Cover all possible scenarios you may encounter in France from your arrival in the airport up to some unfortunate ones (sickness for example). +1400 words / expressions in French/ English and English pronunciation. (For E.G: Bonjour = bon.zhoor) A mini-guide of cultural difference (take it as a bonus) Order the right food with the menu reader: A huge list (more than 600 words) of vocabulary/dishes translated to English and Phonetics A pronunciation guide at the beginning of the eBook in case you want to push your pronunciation one step further with MP3 Get your Copy Right Now"

