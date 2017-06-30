Service excellence day -2

•‫طوبة‬ ‫نضع‬ •ً‫ا‬‫جدار‬ ‫نبين‬ •ًًً‫ا‬‫قصر‬ ‫ّد‬‫ي‬‫نش‬
‫للتميز‬ ‫همسات‬ (‫الدافعية‬‫النجاح‬‫الثقة‬‫بالنفس‬‫البدء‬‫التميز‬‫موقف‬) ‫للعمل‬ ‫مفاهيمنا‬(‫الطوبة‬‫اجلدار‬‫ال...
10
60600 80800
27 ‫اخلدمة‬
‫أهم‬‫مرتكزات‬‫التميز‬   
4
4
‫منذ‬‫عام‬‫كامل‬‫يتوفر‬‫ألمحد‬‫مبلغ‬‫من‬‫املال‬‫يزيد‬‫عن‬ ‫مصروفاته‬‫كل‬‫شهر‬،‫فيقوم‬‫بإيداعه‬‫يف‬‫حساب‬ ،‫استثماري‬‫يف‬‫ه...
‫ابتسم‬‫يف‬‫وجه‬‫أمحد‬‫وأخذ‬ ‫املبلغ‬‫و‬‫أودعه‬‫يف‬‫احلساب‬ ‫االستثماري‬ً‫ا‬‫وفق‬‫للمطلوب‬ ‫و‬‫أعطى‬‫ألمحد‬‫قسيمة‬ ‫إيداع‬...
‫املشهد‬‫الع‬ ‫مع‬ ‫التعامل‬ ‫يف‬ ‫متفاوتني‬ ‫تصرفني‬ ، ‫السابق‬‫ميل‬  
5
‫ناصر‬‫فين‬‫تكييف‬‫يف‬‫شركة‬‫الزامل‬،‫للتو‬‫انتهى‬‫من‬ ‫الفحص‬‫الدوري‬‫لنظام‬‫التربيد‬‫و‬‫التكييف‬‫املركزي‬‫يف‬ ‫منزل‬‫رجل...
‫يا‬‫عم‬ ‫بعون‬‫اهلل‬‫لقد‬‫انهيت‬‫عملي‬، ‫آمل‬‫أن‬‫تتكرم‬‫وتوقع‬‫على‬ ‫منوذج‬‫إجناز‬‫العمل‬،‫ألن‬ ‫أمامي‬‫يوم‬‫طويل‬‫فجدول...
‫املشهد‬‫الع‬ ‫مع‬ ‫التعامل‬ ‫يف‬ ‫متفاوتني‬ ‫تصرفني‬ ، ‫السابق‬‫ميل‬  
 
‫؟‬
‫شركة‬ ‫يف‬ ‫حاالت‬‫الكهرب‬: ❶‫الكهر‬ ‫عنه‬ ‫قطع‬ ‫الذي‬ ‫العميل‬ ‫غضب‬ ‫على‬ ‫الفين‬ ‫فعل‬ ‫رد‬‫باء‬ ❷‫العمل‬ ‫انتهاء‬ ‫ع...
‫؟‬
‫أهم‬‫مرتكزات‬‫التميز‬   
68 ‫اجلدارة‬ ‫هي‬ ‫ما‬
69 ‫دعونا‬ ‫نستعرض‬ ‫بني‬ ‫الفرق‬ ‫اجلدارة‬‫و‬ ‫املهارة‬
70 ‫املثلث‬ ‫نرسم‬ ‫كيف‬ AutoShapes
71 ‫كيف‬‫نلون‬‫املثلث‬ ‫املثلث‬ ‫نلون‬ ‫أن‬ ‫نستطيع‬‫املثلث‬ ‫نلون‬ ‫أن‬ ‫نستطيع‬ ‫ال‬
‫هل‬ ‫املهارة‬ ‫وحدها‬ ‫؟‬ ‫تكفي‬
73
74
75
76
89
91 KFUPM Students Competency Model
92
93 ‫الشخصي‬ ‫املقابالت‬‫ة‬ ‫املشاهدات‬ ‫األستقصاءات‬    
94 ‫اجلدارة‬ ‫منظومة‬ ‫فهد‬ ‫امللك‬ ‫جامعة‬ ‫لطالب‬ KFUPM Students Competency Model
‫بطاقة‬ ‫جدارات‬ ‫طالب‬ 95 KFUPMSKILLCARD
96 KFUPMSKILLCARD 1 2 3 4
97 This is the most imaginative skill development program I have seen Tom Peters ‫هذا‬ ‫أبدع‬ ‫برنامج‬ ‫تنمية‬ ‫مهارات‬ ‫ر...
98 This is one of the most advanced and innovative curriculum plans of any university in the world. It should by copied al...
99
100
101
102 ‫عن‬ ‫األدبيات‬ ‫ل‬‫تقو‬ ‫ماذا‬: ‫املرغوبة‬ ‫اجلدارات‬ ً‫ا‬‫دولي‬ ‫العمل‬ ‫أسوق‬ ‫يف‬
‫التواصل‬ ‫حل‬‫املشكالت‬ ‫املسئولية‬ ‫وحتمل‬ ‫القرارات‬ ‫اختاذ‬ ‫املرونة‬(‫التغيري‬ ‫مع‬ ‫التاقلم‬) ‫أخالقيات‬‫العمل‬...
9

 
‫ز‬‫والرمو‬ ‫الهندسية‬ ‫األشكال‬
‫ز‬‫والرمو‬ ‫الهندسية‬ ‫األشكال‬
‫ز‬‫والرمو‬ ‫الهندسية‬ ‫األشكال‬
‫ز‬‫والرمو‬ ‫الهندسية‬ ‫األشكال‬
‫ز‬‫والرمو‬ ‫الهندسية‬ ‫األشكال‬
 
‫املصيب‬ ‫من‬ ‫و‬ ‫املخطئ‬ ‫من‬
‫ز‬‫والرمو‬ ‫الهندسية‬ ‫األشكال‬
‫ز‬‫والرمو‬ ‫الهندسية‬ ‫األشكال‬
‫التباين‬
A
‫اإلدراك‬
‫اإلدراك‬: ‫وتفس‬ ‫الخارجية‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫المثي‬ ‫استقبال‬ ‫عملية‬ ‫هو‬‫العقل‬ ‫ير‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ومفاهيم‬ ‫معاني‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫لترجمتها‬ ً‫ا‬...
        
‫و‬ ‫الشيء‬ ‫نفس‬ ‫شخصني‬ ‫يرى‬ ‫قد‬ ‫خيتلفان‬‫حوله‬‫كالهم‬ ‫ذلك‬ ‫ومع‬ ،‫ا‬ ‫على‬‫حق‬!!! ‫باملنط‬ ‫بل‬ ‫باملنطق‬ ‫األمر‬ ...
‫اإلدراك‬
‫التميز‬ ‫نبين‬ ‫كيف‬-‫اجلدارة‬ ‫ماهي‬ ‫اجلدارة‬ ‫منظومة‬ ‫التواصل‬ ‫اإلدراك‬‫و‬‫التواصل‬ ‫يف‬ ‫أثره‬
Service excellence day -2-

  1. 1. •‫طوبة‬ ‫نضع‬ •ً‫ا‬‫جدار‬ ‫نبين‬ •ًًً‫ا‬‫قصر‬ ‫ّد‬‫ي‬‫نش‬
  2. 2. ‫للتميز‬ ‫همسات‬ (‫الدافعية‬‫النجاح‬‫الثقة‬‫بالنفس‬‫البدء‬‫التميز‬‫موقف‬) ‫للعمل‬ ‫مفاهيمنا‬(‫الطوبة‬‫اجلدار‬‫القصر‬) ‫و‬ ‫التقليدية‬ ‫بني‬ ‫اخلدمة‬‫التميز‬(‫اخل‬ ‫مقدم‬ ‫متكني‬‫دمة‬) ‫التميز‬ ‫منطلق‬(‫الفكر‬‫ال‬‫اإلجراءات‬) ‫باخلدمة‬ ‫نعين‬ ‫ماذا‬‫؟‬ ‫املتميزة‬
  3. 3. 10
  4. 4. 60600 80800
  5. 5. 27 ‫اخلدمة‬
  6. 6. ‫أهم‬‫مرتكزات‬‫التميز‬   
  7. 7. 4
  8. 8. 4
  9. 9. ‫منذ‬‫عام‬‫كامل‬‫يتوفر‬‫ألمحد‬‫مبلغ‬‫من‬‫املال‬‫يزيد‬‫عن‬ ‫مصروفاته‬‫كل‬‫شهر‬،‫فيقوم‬‫بإيداعه‬‫يف‬‫حساب‬ ،‫استثماري‬‫يف‬‫هذا‬‫الشهر‬‫عندما‬‫قدم‬‫إليداع‬‫املبلغ‬‫وجد‬ ‫أن‬‫املصرف‬‫الذي‬‫يتعامل‬‫معه‬‫قد‬‫عني‬‫أمني‬‫صندوق‬ ‫جديد‬،‫و‬‫عندما‬‫تقدم‬‫إليه‬‫أمحد‬‫كالعادة‬‫إليداع‬‫ما‬ ‫لديه‬‫يف‬‫احلساب‬‫االستثماري‬‫وجد‬‫أن‬‫أمني‬‫الصندوق‬:
  10. 10. ‫ابتسم‬‫يف‬‫وجه‬‫أمحد‬‫وأخذ‬ ‫املبلغ‬‫و‬‫أودعه‬‫يف‬‫احلساب‬ ‫االستثماري‬ً‫ا‬‫وفق‬‫للمطلوب‬ ‫و‬‫أعطى‬‫ألمحد‬‫قسيمة‬ ‫إيداع‬‫و‬‫متنى‬‫ألمحد‬ً‫ا‬‫يوم‬ ً‫ا‬‫سعيد‬ ‫ابتسم‬‫يف‬‫وجه‬‫أمحد‬‫وقبل‬‫أن‬‫يودع‬ ‫املبلغ‬‫الحظ‬‫أن‬‫أمحد‬‫يقوم‬‫بإيداع‬ ‫املبلغ‬‫املتوفر‬‫لديه‬‫بشكل‬‫شهري‬ ‫منتظم‬‫منذ‬‫عام‬‫لذا‬‫بادر‬‫باالستفسار‬ ‫من‬‫أمحد‬‫إن‬‫كان‬‫سيستمر‬‫يف‬‫إيداع‬ ‫ما‬‫لديه‬‫بنفس‬‫املعدل‬‫الذي‬‫كان‬ ‫يودعه‬‫منذ‬‫عام‬‫و‬‫اقرتح‬‫عليه‬‫أن‬‫يودع‬ ‫ما‬‫لديه‬‫يف‬‫حساب‬‫استثماري‬‫خمتلف‬ ‫حيقق‬‫ربح‬‫أكرب‬‫ملن‬‫يستثمر‬‫يف‬ ‫اإليداع‬‫بشكل‬‫شهري‬
  11. 11. ‫املشهد‬‫الع‬ ‫مع‬ ‫التعامل‬ ‫يف‬ ‫متفاوتني‬ ‫تصرفني‬ ، ‫السابق‬‫ميل‬  
  12. 12. 5
  13. 13. ‫ناصر‬‫فين‬‫تكييف‬‫يف‬‫شركة‬‫الزامل‬،‫للتو‬‫انتهى‬‫من‬ ‫الفحص‬‫الدوري‬‫لنظام‬‫التربيد‬‫و‬‫التكييف‬‫املركزي‬‫يف‬ ‫منزل‬‫رجل‬‫مسن‬‫وقبل‬‫أن‬‫يغادر‬‫قال‬:
  14. 14. ‫يا‬‫عم‬ ‫بعون‬‫اهلل‬‫لقد‬‫انهيت‬‫عملي‬، ‫آمل‬‫أن‬‫تتكرم‬‫وتوقع‬‫على‬ ‫منوذج‬‫إجناز‬‫العمل‬،‫ألن‬ ‫أمامي‬‫يوم‬‫طويل‬‫فجدول‬ ‫العمل‬‫حيوي‬‫العديد‬‫من‬ ‫املهام‬‫يف‬‫مواقع‬‫خمتلفة‬. ‫يا‬‫عم‬ ‫بعون‬‫اهلل‬‫لقد‬‫أنهيت‬‫عملي‬،‫ومل‬‫أجد‬ ‫يف‬‫نظام‬‫التكييف‬‫املركزي‬‫أي‬‫مشاكل‬ ‫و‬‫احلمد‬‫هلل‬،‫وللعلم‬‫فقد‬‫فحصت‬ ‫خمارج‬‫التهوية‬‫للتأكد‬‫من‬‫نظافتها‬، ‫و‬‫إن‬‫مل‬‫يكن‬‫من‬‫مهام‬‫الفحص‬‫الدوري‬ ‫إال‬‫أنه‬‫جهد‬‫يسري‬‫مل‬‫يستغرق‬‫مين‬ ‫سوى‬‫دقائق‬
  15. 15. ‫املشهد‬‫الع‬ ‫مع‬ ‫التعامل‬ ‫يف‬ ‫متفاوتني‬ ‫تصرفني‬ ، ‫السابق‬‫ميل‬  
  16. 16.  
  17. 17. ‫؟‬
  18. 18. ‫شركة‬ ‫يف‬ ‫حاالت‬‫الكهرب‬: ❶‫الكهر‬ ‫عنه‬ ‫قطع‬ ‫الذي‬ ‫العميل‬ ‫غضب‬ ‫على‬ ‫الفين‬ ‫فعل‬ ‫رد‬‫باء‬ ❷‫العمل‬ ‫انتهاء‬ ‫عند‬ ‫اخلدمة‬ ‫موظف‬ ‫على‬ ‫العميل‬ ‫فعل‬ ‫رد‬ ❷‫يرغب‬ ‫الذي‬ ‫العميل‬ ‫مع‬ ‫زميله‬ ‫تعامل‬ ‫من‬ ‫املوظف‬ ‫موقف‬ ً‫ا‬‫نقد‬ ‫الكهرباء‬ ‫فاتورة‬ ‫تسديد‬ ‫يف‬
  19. 19. ‫؟‬
  20. 20. ‫أهم‬‫مرتكزات‬‫التميز‬   
  21. 21. 68 ‫اجلدارة‬ ‫هي‬ ‫ما‬
  22. 22. 69 ‫دعونا‬ ‫نستعرض‬ ‫بني‬ ‫الفرق‬ ‫اجلدارة‬‫و‬ ‫املهارة‬
  23. 23. 70 ‫املثلث‬ ‫نرسم‬ ‫كيف‬ AutoShapes
  24. 24. 71 ‫كيف‬‫نلون‬‫املثلث‬ ‫املثلث‬ ‫نلون‬ ‫أن‬ ‫نستطيع‬‫املثلث‬ ‫نلون‬ ‫أن‬ ‫نستطيع‬ ‫ال‬
  25. 25. ‫هل‬ ‫املهارة‬ ‫وحدها‬ ‫؟‬ ‫تكفي‬
  26. 26. 73
  27. 27. 74
  28. 28. 75
  29. 29. 76
  30. 30. 89
  31. 31. 91 KFUPM Students Competency Model
  32. 32. 92
  33. 33. 93 ‫الشخصي‬ ‫املقابالت‬‫ة‬ ‫املشاهدات‬ ‫األستقصاءات‬    
  34. 34. 94 ‫اجلدارة‬ ‫منظومة‬ ‫فهد‬ ‫امللك‬ ‫جامعة‬ ‫لطالب‬ KFUPM Students Competency Model
  35. 35. ‫بطاقة‬ ‫جدارات‬ ‫طالب‬ 95 KFUPMSKILLCARD
  36. 36. 96 KFUPMSKILLCARD 1 2 3 4
  37. 37. 97 This is the most imaginative skill development program I have seen Tom Peters ‫هذا‬ ‫أبدع‬ ‫برنامج‬ ‫تنمية‬ ‫مهارات‬ ‫رأيته‬ ‫بيترز‬ ‫توم‬ ‫ر‬‫الدكتو‬–‫املعاصرين‬ ‫ي‬‫اإلدار‬‫الفكر‬ ‫قادة‬ ‫أحد‬
  38. 38. 98 This is one of the most advanced and innovative curriculum plans of any university in the world. It should by copied all over the United States and Europe Brian Tracy 27 sep 2005
  39. 39. 99
  40. 40. 100
  41. 41. 101
  42. 42. 102 ‫عن‬ ‫األدبيات‬ ‫ل‬‫تقو‬ ‫ماذا‬: ‫املرغوبة‬ ‫اجلدارات‬ ً‫ا‬‫دولي‬ ‫العمل‬ ‫أسوق‬ ‫يف‬
  43. 43. ‫التواصل‬ ‫حل‬‫املشكالت‬ ‫املسئولية‬ ‫وحتمل‬ ‫القرارات‬ ‫اختاذ‬ ‫املرونة‬(‫التغيري‬ ‫مع‬ ‫التاقلم‬) ‫أخالقيات‬‫العمل‬ ‫االجيابي‬ ‫السلوك‬ ‫الفريق‬ ‫بروح‬ ‫العمل‬ ‫املعلومات‬ ‫ادارة‬ ‫األرقام‬ ‫استخدام‬
  44. 44. 9
  45. 45.
  46. 46.  
  47. 47. ‫ز‬‫والرمو‬ ‫الهندسية‬ ‫األشكال‬
  48. 48. ‫ز‬‫والرمو‬ ‫الهندسية‬ ‫األشكال‬
  49. 49. ‫ز‬‫والرمو‬ ‫الهندسية‬ ‫األشكال‬
  50. 50. ‫ز‬‫والرمو‬ ‫الهندسية‬ ‫األشكال‬
  51. 51. ‫ز‬‫والرمو‬ ‫الهندسية‬ ‫األشكال‬
  52. 52.  
  53. 53. ‫املصيب‬ ‫من‬ ‫و‬ ‫املخطئ‬ ‫من‬
  54. 54. ‫ز‬‫والرمو‬ ‫الهندسية‬ ‫األشكال‬
  55. 55. ‫ز‬‫والرمو‬ ‫الهندسية‬ ‫األشكال‬
  56. 56. ‫التباين‬
  57. 57. A
  58. 58. ‫اإلدراك‬
  59. 59. ‫اإلدراك‬: ‫وتفس‬ ‫الخارجية‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫المثي‬ ‫استقبال‬ ‫عملية‬ ‫هو‬‫العقل‬ ‫ير‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ومفاهيم‬ ‫معاني‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫لترجمتها‬ ً‫ا‬‫تمهيد‬ ‫لها‬‫في‬ ‫ساعد‬ ‫ناسب‬‫الم‬ ‫السلوك‬ ‫أو‬ ‫الفعل‬ ‫رد‬ ‫اختيار‬. ‫ول‬ ‫بأذاننا‬ ‫ونسمع‬ ‫بعيوننا‬ ‫ى‬‫نر‬ ‫نحن‬‫كننا‬ ‫بعقولنا‬ ‫درك‬‫ن‬
  60. 60.         
  61. 61. ‫و‬ ‫الشيء‬ ‫نفس‬ ‫شخصني‬ ‫يرى‬ ‫قد‬ ‫خيتلفان‬‫حوله‬‫كالهم‬ ‫ذلك‬ ‫ومع‬ ،‫ا‬ ‫على‬‫حق‬!!! ‫باملنط‬ ‫بل‬ ‫باملنطق‬ ‫األمر‬ ‫ليس‬‫لق‬ “Two people can see the same thing, disagree, and yet both be right. It's not logical; it's psychological.” Stephen R. Covey,
  62. 62. ‫اإلدراك‬
  63. 63. ‫التميز‬ ‫نبين‬ ‫كيف‬-‫اجلدارة‬ ‫ماهي‬ ‫اجلدارة‬ ‫منظومة‬ ‫التواصل‬ ‫اإلدراك‬‫و‬‫التواصل‬ ‫يف‬ ‫أثره‬

×