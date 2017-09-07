It's Not Continuous Delivery If You Can't Deploy Right Now

@kmugragehttps://gocd.org/ IT’S NOT CONTINUOUS DELIVERY If you can’t deploy to production right now
@kmugragehttps://gocd.org/ WhoAm I? Ken Mugrage ThoughtWorks Technology Evangelist DevOpsDays Core Organizer @kmugrage htt...
@kmugragehttps://gocd.org/ – Me “DevOps: A culture where people, regardless of title or background, work together to imagi...
@kmugragehttps://gocd.org/ Jez Humble - https://continuousdelivery.com/ “Continuous Delivery is the ability to get changes...
@kmugragehttps://gocd.org/ WHY THIS TALK?
@kmugragehttps://gocd.org/ There is no try
@kmugragehttps://gocd.org/ Why continuous delivery? We follow these principles: Our highest priority is to satisfy the cus...
@kmugragehttps://gocd.org/ Partially“done” might still be useful
@kmugragehttps://gocd.org/ Respond to security issues At the time of disclosure, some 17% (around half a million) of the I...
@kmugragehttps://gocd.org/ Knight Capital To be continued….
@kmugragehttps://gocd.org/ CONTINUOUS INTEGRATION A pre-requisite to Continuous Delivery
@kmugragehttps://gocd.org/ The ThoughtWorks tech radar recently recommended putting a hold on the tech team anti-pattern, ...
@kmugragehttps://gocd.org/ In our study only 10% of participants acknowledged that having a CI server was not the same as ...
@kmugragehttps://gocd.org/ Continuous Integration Everyone pushes their code into trunk / master (not feature branches) on...
@kmugragehttps://gocd.org/ Feature Branching https://martinfowler.com/bliki/FeatureBranch.html
@kmugragehttps://gocd.org/ PipelinesYou Should Be Including
@kmugragehttps://gocd.org/ Security testing Test before you commit Static Application Security Testing (SAST) Dynamic Appl...
@kmugragehttps://gocd.org/ Performance testing Load testing Stress testing Soak testing Spike testing
@kmugragehttps://gocd.org/ Unit Test Functional Test Load Test Staging Production Spike Test Stress Test Soak Test Run as...
@kmugragehttps://gocd.org/ Run as much as possible in parallel
@kmugragehttps://gocd.org/ You should decide the order, not your tool
@kmugragehttps://gocd.org/ Deploying incomplete work How to deliver faster than you can ﬁnish a feature
@kmugragehttps://gocd.org/ Feature Toggles https://martinfowler.com/bliki/FeatureToggle.html
@kmugragehttps://gocd.org/ Feature Toggles Pete Hodgson - http://martinfowler.com/articles/feature-toggles.html
@kmugragehttps://gocd.org/ Branch by Abstraction https://continuousdelivery.com/2011/05/make-large-scale-changes-increment...
@kmugragehttps://gocd.org/ Branch by Abstraction https://continuousdelivery.com/2011/05/make-large-scale-changes-increment...
@kmugragehttps://gocd.org/ Branch by Abstraction https://continuousdelivery.com/2011/05/make-large-scale-changes-increment...
@kmugragehttps://gocd.org/ Managing risk
@kmugragehttps://gocd.org/ Optimize for recovery Mean time between failures (MTBF) is the predicted elapsed time between i...
@kmugragehttps://gocd.org/ Deployment patterns Canary release A technique to reduce the risk of introducing a new software...
@kmugragehttps://gocd.org/ Feedback loops Create useful logging for everything Run (some of) your tests against production...
@kmugragehttps://gocd.org/ Knight Capital On August 1, 2012, Knight Capital deployed untested software to a production env...
@kmugragehttps://gocd.org/ Summary It’s not Continuous Delivery if you can’t deploy right now Practice good CI habits Use ...
@kmugragehttps://gocd.org/ THANKYOU To learn more about ThoughtWorks Products  http://www.thoughtworks.com/products/ Ken M...
