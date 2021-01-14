Successfully reported this slideshow.
DevOps Turkey’2021 Scaling with Microservices Derya SEZEN a.k.a Dorian Consultant @kloia (CNCF Member) DevOpsDays Istanbul...
Microservices is not Docker/Kubernetes
Microservices is not just smaller services
Ref: https://www.xenonstack.com/insights/service-oriented-architecture-vs-microservices/
Ref: https://www.browserlondon.com/blog/2019/07/01/do-you-need-microservices/
Microservices is a new data model
What if you have a Monolith?
Splitting the Monolith with Strangler-Fig Pattern
Ref: https://medium.com/@ddarie/the-strangler-fig-migration-pattern-2e20a7350511
What is Strangler-Fig?
Ref: https://medium.com/@ddarie/the-strangler-fig-migration-pattern-2e20a7350511
Ref: https://www.michielrook.nl/2016/11/strangler-pattern-practice/ /serviceA
Problem?
Why we need scaling?
Is your business/data/load is growing?
“Global mobile users to exceed 5.5B by 2022” -- Forrester
Bottlenecks?
Solution?
How you will scale?
How you will scale?
How you will scale?
Scale Cube
Why not invest on Scale Cube?
Bottlenecks?
Conway’s Law: “Any organization that designs a system will inevitably produce a design whose structure is a copy of the or...
Is your architecture ready to be decoupled?
Is your organisation ready to be decoupled?
Is your business convinced to invest on that non-functional change?
Are Microservices the ultimate solution to scaling?
Depends...
Microservices is not an architecture!
Consistency Stock = 1 Stock = 1 Replication Checkout Product Page
Inconsistency Stock = 0 Stock = 1 Replication Checkout Product Page
Inconsistency Stock = 0 Stock = 1 Broken link! Checkout Product Page
Choose Availability or Consistency? A or C? Availability Consistency Continue with Inconsistency Return Error to User
CAP Theorem Consistency Availability Partition Tolerance N/A CA CP AP
“Availability over consistency is not a technical choice, it is a business choice.” -- Anonymous
Ask your business? Which one they prefer? 1- The website goes down 2- Website shows products with Stock=0
Eventual Consistency examples? Twitter likes/timelines Facebook news Amazon Cart/Payment
Beneﬁts of Microservices
Challenges of Microservices ● Lack of Governance ● Service Communication ● Data staleness ● Service / Resource Discovery ●...
Prior to moving to Microservices ● Consider your organizational structure ● Know your domain-model (i.e. Apply Event Storm...
Thank you! Derya SEZEN a.k.a Dorian Techie @kloia @derya_sezen career@kloia.com
Scaling with Microservices
Scaling with Microservices
