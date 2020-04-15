Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Financial Instruments 2012: A Comprehensive Guide to Accounting & Reporting (2012)
Book Details Author : Rosemarie Sangiuolo Pages : 928 Publisher : CCH Incorporated Brand : ISBN : 0808026410 Publication D...
Description Featuring pre- and post-FASB Standards Accounting Codification references, this guide pulls together all the e...
if you want to download or read Financial Instruments 2012: A Comprehensive Guide to Accounting & Reporting (2012), click ...
Download or read Financial Instruments 2012: A Comprehensive Guide to Accounting & Reporting (2012) by click link below ht...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Financial Instruments 2012 A Comprehensive Guide to Accounting &amp; Reporting (2012)

4 views

Published on

Financial Instruments 2012: A Comprehensive Guide to Accounting &amp; Reporting (2012)

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Financial Instruments 2012 A Comprehensive Guide to Accounting &amp; Reporting (2012)

  1. 1. Financial Instruments 2012: A Comprehensive Guide to Accounting & Reporting (2012)
  2. 2. Book Details Author : Rosemarie Sangiuolo Pages : 928 Publisher : CCH Incorporated Brand : ISBN : 0808026410 Publication Date : 2011-10-20
  3. 3. Description Featuring pre- and post-FASB Standards Accounting Codification references, this guide pulls together all the existing accounting literature on financial instruments into one volume, organizes it logically and describes the requirements as simply as possible. It provides specific guidance on financial assets, liabilities, derivatives, equity instruments and fair value disclosures.
  4. 4. if you want to download or read Financial Instruments 2012: A Comprehensive Guide to Accounting & Reporting (2012), click button download in the last page
  5. 5. Download or read Financial Instruments 2012: A Comprehensive Guide to Accounting & Reporting (2012) by click link below https://ebooklibraryastri7u83i.blogspot.com/0808026410 OR

×