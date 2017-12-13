Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
The Hunger Games Audiobooks Suzanne Collins, Carolyn McCormick
1.
The Hunger Games : The Hunger Games Audiobook Suzanne Collins, Carolyn McCormick
2.
The Hunger Games : The Hunger Games Audiobook Suzanne Collins, Carolyn
McCormick Free Audio Books
Audiobooks give great aid while keeping in mind as well, given that you can pause, play, and even control the speed of checking out to aid you fathom the definition,
and take sufficient notes. A dialog or a conversation in a book can be better comprehended in the audio format due to the voice modulations and other vocal hints.
Possibly the greatest and only downside of audiobooks is that they ruin the enjoyable of the good old-fashioned routine of checking out real books. When you
When you do not encourage kids to read, but instead supply an easy alternative for reading, which is bad because reading is a practice that can be very enriching if instilled at a young age.
instead supply an easy alternative for reading, which is bad because reading is a practice that can be very enriching if instilled at a young age..
Katniss is a 16-year-old girl living with her mother and younger sister in the poorest district of Panem, the remains of what used be the United States. Long ago the
districts waged war on the Capitol and were defeated. As part of the surrender terms, each district agreed to send one boy and one girl to appear in an annual
televised event called, "The Hunger Games." The terrain, rules, and level of audience participation may change but one thing is constant: kill or be killed. When Kat's
sister is chosen by lottery, Kat steps up to go in her place.
Genres:
Teen > Sci-Fi & Fantasy
Teen > Fiction
Science Fiction & Fantasy > Fantasy
Fiction & Literature
3.
The Hunger Games : The Hunger Games Audiobook Suzanne Collins, Carolyn
McCormick
Written By: Suzanne Collins
Narrated By: Carolyn McCormick
Publisher: Scholastic Inc.
Date: October 2008
Duration: 11 hours 13 minutes
4.
5.
Top Similar Suzanne Collins Audiobooks (Author)
Mockingjay
6.
7.
Be the first to comment