¿Cómo llevar el Currículo al aula? Prof. Kleber D. Quishpe M. Contactos: 0998108304
Cambios orientados especialmente a la creación de: • Nuevo Modelo de Gestión, • Estándares de Calidad, • Modelo de Apoyo y...
https://educacion.gob.ec/wp- content/uploads/downloads/2019/06/Propues ta-Pedagogica.pdf https://drive.google.com/file/d/1...
PEI Artículo 88 del RGLOEI PEI es “el documento público de planificación estratégica institucional en el que constan accio...
Los enfoques pedagógicos varían de acuerdo con el momento histórico y la cultura, lo que determina el modelo del hombre qu...
Construcción que puede realizarse en: Grupos interdisciplinares de aprendizaje Tertulias pedagógicas, Círculos de estudio,...
¿Cómo llevar el Currículo al aula? Para el ejercicio docente la implementación del Currículo en el aula es uno de los gran...
Análisis del Currículo Nacional Es necesario conocer y entender el Currículo, para ello se debe leer y reflexionar sobre e...
Análisis del diagnóstico institucional: La Junta Académica o equipo pedagógico recolectará información con relación a: - P...
Diagnóstico institucional (realidad institucional) Se obtiene mediante: el análisis de la información arrojada en el diagn...
Referencia Bibliográfico Cóndor B. (2019). ¿Cómo llevar el currículo al aula? Recuperado de https://retosdelaciencia.com/R...
Comentarios y sugerencias klevidpc@hotmail.com 0998108304 klevidpc@gmail.com
Como llevar el curriculo al aula

¿Cómo llevar el currículo al aula?

Published in: Education
Como llevar el curriculo al aula

