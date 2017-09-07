MCO 436: Audience Research and Behavior Fall 2017 Session B: Course Location: ASU Blackboard Instructor: Dr. K. Hazel Kwon...
MCO 436 syllabus

  1. 1. MCO 436: Audience Research and Behavior Fall 2017 Session B: Course Location: ASU Blackboard Instructor: Dr. K. Hazel Kwon Contact: Office: Cronkite #372 | khkwon@asu.edu | Twitter @HazelKwonASU Office Hours: by email appointment Course Description This course will prepare students to undertake research on digital audiences, customers, viewers, influencers and others with whom an organization seeks to communicate or build relationships. Digital data and digitized research tools have profoundly reshaped how organizations, academia, and independent researchers gather and interpret audience data. The course introduces digital audience research as a subset of social research, and overviews both traditional and newer research methods for developing audience insights. Learning Outcomes By the end of this course, students should know: • Traditional social research methods for developing audience insights including observational research, surveys, and experiments. • Emerging research techniques that build on data-driven insights from public social data and web analytic tools. • Best practices for combining insights from digital techniques with traditional research methods. • Opportunities and limitations of digital data-driven research. By the end of this course students will be able to: • Initiate or manage basic audience research projects that rely on traditional and emerging social research methods. • Collect publicly available social data by using freely available data collection tools. • Develop prescriptive recommendations, based on data, to address business needs. • Critically address ethical concerns surrounding digital audience research/ Course Requirements Since this is a wholly online class please be aware of the following requirements: You must have access to a reliable computer and an internet connection. The Cronkite School has a very strict deadline policy. Assignments submitted even one minute late will not be accepted. They will receive a zero. There are no exceptions for technical difficulties of any kind. Students with unreliable internet connections have sometimes had trouble submitting their assignments on time and have received zeroes for those assignments. E-mail and Blackboard: You must have an active ASU e-mail account. All instructor correspondence will be sent to your ASU e- mail account. Please plan on checking your ASU e-mail account daily for course-related messages. This course uses Blackboard for the facilitation of communications between the instructor and students and posting of grades. The MyASU/Blackboard Course Site can be accessed at http://my.asu.edu/. Please note: If you are student on active duty with the military and because of deployment or service responsibilities experience Internet connectivity issues that prevent you from participating in course
  2. 2. activities and/or meeting assignment deadlines, you must notify the instructor as soon as possible to discuss appropriate accommodations. Required Reading and Materials • Matt Salganick (Forthcoming). Bit by Bit: Social Research in the Digital Age. Princeton University. Freely available in the Open Review http://www.bitbybit.com/ • Other required materials are available online. • Students must have Facebook, Twitter, and Google Account Office Hours and In-Person/Online Live Study Sessions This is an online course with no mandatory in-person face-to-face sessions or meetings or office hours. If you wish to discuss a personal concern, please email me from your asu.edu email. Most student concerns can be handled via email. If a "virtual" meeting is deemed necessary after our email discussion, we can schedule a chat session or Google Hangouts. Computer Requirements This course requires a computer with Internet access and the following: • Web browsers (Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, or Safari) • Microsoft Excel and Word Document (free version available for ASU students at https://uto.asu.edu/asu-providing-microsoft-office-365-all-students-faculty-staff) • Adobe Acrobat Reader (free) • Adobe Flash Player (free) • Microphone and speaker Technical Support This course uses Blackboard to deliver content. It can be accessed through MyASU at http://my.asu.edu or the Blackboard home page at https://myasucourses.asu.edu To monitor the status of campus networks and services, visit the System Health Portal at http://syshealth.asu.edu/. To contact the help desk call toll-free at 1-855-278-5080 (24 hours a day, 7 days a week), Email: helpdesk@asu.edu Student Success This is an online course. To be successful: • check the course daily • read announcements • read and respond to course email messages as needed • complete assignments by the due dates specified • communicate regularly with your instructor and peers • create a study and/or assignment schedule to stay on track Assignments All assignments are due either on Thursday or on Saturday based on 11:59 pm Arizona Time. • Syllabus Quiz and Submit the Integrity Pledge: It is mandatory for students to fully understand the course policy. The course is locked down until students get a perfect score (100%) from the syllabus quiz and submit the integrity pledge. Students can take the syllabus quiz as many times as they like. Getting the perfect score (100%) will unlock the rest of the course.
  3. 3. • Introduce Yourself (20 bonus points): Let your classmates know about yourself! An introduction about yourself during Module 1. • Quizzes (350 points): From Module 2 to Module 7, students will take an open-ended quiz to assess their understanding of the textbook. Students are expected to prepare the quizzes based on the weekly “reading guidelines” that includes predefined blank questions. One of these blank questions will be randomly pooled from the reading guidelines to the quiz. Each answer is expected to be a paragraph long, worth 50 points. Partial points are applied contingent upon the quality of your answer. These must be completed by 11:59 p.m. Arizona time. Student must take tests using Respondus Lockdown Browser. See Blackboard for further instructions. • Discussion Board Posts and Comments (250 points): Students are required to write a discussion board post and make at least two replies to other classmates’ posts for five modules (Module 2, 3, 5, 6, and 7). The instructor will provide the instructions for this assignment. See the blackboard for more details. Each post accounts for 30 points, and each reply accounts for 10 points. These must be completed by 11:59 p.m. Arizona time. • Digital Methods Application (DMA) (300 points): Students will submit six Digital Methods Application assignments throughout the course. Specific instructions are found in the designated areas of Blackboard. Each assignment must be original, and completed independently. Each DMA assignment will account for maximum 50 points. These must be completed by 11:59 p.m. Arizona time. • Final Paper (Module 8) (100 points): Students will write a final paper that synthesizes what they have learned throughout the course. Instructions will be available in Blackboard. Deadline is based on 11:59 p.m. Arizona time. Grading Activities used for instruction and assessment of learning include: discussions; textbook and supplemental readings; lectures, assignments; and weekly quizzes. • Self-Introduction: 20 bonus points • Discussion Board Posts + Peer Comments: 250 points (50 points x 5 modules) • DMA Assignments: 300 (50 points x 6 modules) • Weekly Quizzes: 350 points (50 points x 7 modules) • Final Paper (Module 8): 100 points • TOTAL = 1000 points (+ 20 bonus points) Grade Percentage Points Range A+ 97 – 100% 965 – 1000+ A 94 – 96% 935 – 964 A- 90 – 93% 895 – 934 B+ 87 – 89% 865 – 894 B 84 – 86% 835 – 864 B- 80 – 83% 795 – 834 C+ 76 – 79% 755 – 794 C 70 – 75% 695 – 754 D 60 – 69% 600 – 694 E/F Below 60% below 600
  4. 4. Grading Procedure Grades reflect your performance on assignments and adherence to deadlines. Syllabus Disclaimer The syllabus is a statement of intent and serves as an implicit agreement between the instructor and the student. Every effort will be made to avoid changing the course schedule but the possibility exists that unforeseen events will make syllabus changes necessary. Please remember to check your ASU email and the course site often. Communicating With the Instructor This course uses a discussion board called "Hallway Conversations" for general questions about the course. Prior to posting a question, please check the syllabus, announcements, and existing posts. If you do not find an answer, post your question. You are encouraged to respond to the questions of your classmates. Email questions of a personal nature to your instructor or assigned TA. You can expect a response within 48 hours. Online Course This is an online course. There are no face-to-face meetings. You can log into your course via MyASU or https://my.asu.edu. Email and Internet ASU email is an official means of communication among students, faculty, and staff. Students are expected to read and act upon email in a timely fashion. Students bear the responsibility of missed messages and should check their ASU-assigned email regularly. All instructor correspondence will be sent to your ASU email account. Course Time Commitment This three-credit course requires approximately 135 hours of work. Please expect to spend around 18 hours each week preparing for and actively participating in this course. Late or Missed Assignments Since this is a Cronkite School class, deadlines are important, and you are expected to meet them. Published assignment due dates (Arizona Mountain Standard time) are firm. If a religious observance may prevent you from completing coursework on time, notify your instructor immediately. Please follow the appropriate University policies to accommodate a missed assignment due to University-sanctioned activities. There are no exceptions for technical difficulties of any kind. Submitting Assignments All assignments, unless otherwise announced, MUST be submitted to the designated area of Blackboard. Do not submit an assignment via email. Drop and Add Dates/Withdrawals This course adheres to a compressed schedule and may be part of a sequenced program, therefore, there is a limited timeline to drop or add the course. Consult with your advisor and notify your instructor
  5. 5. to add or drop this course. If you are considering a withdrawal, review the following ASU policies: Withdrawal from Classes, Medical/Compassionate Withdrawal, and a Grade of Incomplete. Grade Appeals Grade disputes must first be addressed by discussing the situation with the instructor. If the dispute is not resolved with the instructor, the student may appeal to the department chair per the University Policy for Student Appeal Procedures on Grades. Academic Integrity The Cronkite school has a zero tolerance policy toward academic dishonesty that is enforced within every course and educational activity offered or sanctioned by the school. Any allegation of academic dishonesty will be referred to the school’s Standards Committee for review and recommendation to the dean of the school. If any student is found to have engaged in academic dishonesty in any form – including but not limited to cheating, plagiarizing and fabricating – that student shall receive a grade of XE for the class and will be dismissed from the school. There will be no exceptions. At the beginning of class, each student will be given a copy of the full academic integrity policy, along with accompanying information on plagiarism. Students must sign a pledge that indicates they have read and understood the material and agree to abide by the policy. The policy, along with guidance on how to avoid plagiarism and fabrication, can be found at http://cronkite.asu.edu/assets/pdf/Academic_Integrity_Policy.pdf. Student Conduct Policies & Procedures ASU expects and requires its students to act with honesty, integrity, and respect. Required behavior standards are listed in the Student Code of Conduct and Student Disciplinary Procedures, Computer, Internet, and Electronic Communications policy, ASU Student Academic Integrity Policy, and outlined by the Office of Student Rights & Responsibilities. Anyone in violation of these policies is subject to sanctions. Students are entitled to receive instruction free from interference by other members of the class. An instructor may withdraw a student from the course when the student’s behavior disrupts the educational process per Instructor Withdrawal of a Student for Disruptive Classroom Behavior. Appropriate online behavior (also knows as netiquette) is determined by the instructor and includes keeping course discussion posts focused on the assigned topics. Students must maintain a cordial atmosphere and use tact in expressing differences of opinion. Inappropriate discussion board posts may be deleted by the instructor and could result in your being dropped from the course. The Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities accepts incident reports from students, faculty, staff, or other persons who believe that a student or a student organization may have violated the Student Code of Conduct. Prohibition of Commercial Note Taking Services In accordance with ACD 304-06 Commercial Note Taking Services, written permission must be secured from the official instructor of the class in order to sell the instructor's oral communication in the form of notes. Notes must have the notetaker's name as well as the instructor's name, the course number, and the date. Collaborations
  6. 6. All in-class and out-of- class assignments must be your own work – from concept to execution, unless some type of collaboration is specified by the instructor. Even in those cases where students are assigned to teams, not all elements of the assignment may be team-based. For instance, the assignment may call for a team discussion of a topic, but a writing assignment based on the discussion must be your individual work. ACEJMC Values and Competencies As a member of the Accrediting Council on Education in Journalism and Mass Communication, the Cronkite School is committed to classroom learning that achieves ACEJMC professional values and competencies. These include the core areas of freedom of speech, ethics, diversity, critical thinking, research, writing and use of tools and technologies related to the field. For a full list of ACEJMC values and competencies, see http://www2.ku.edu/~acejmc/PROGRAM/PRINCIPLES.SHTML - vals&comps Social Media Guidelines It’s important that students of journalism and communication know how to use social media ethically and professionally. The Cronkite School has developed standards drawn from the Poynter Institute for Media Studies and the Society of Professional Journalists. Those guidelines can be found at http://cronkite.asu.edu/node/735. Diversity Principles The Cronkite School practices inclusivity in student, staff and faculty populations in order to create an academic environment that embraces diversity of thought and acceptance of all people regardless of race, gender, age, sexual orientation or societal, political, cultural, economic, spiritual or physical differences. These principles can be found at http://cronkite.asu.edu/about/diversity.php. Sexual Violence or Harassment Sexual Violence or Harassment: Title IX is a federal law that provides that no person be excluded on the basis of sex from participation in, be denied benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity. Both Title IX and university policy make clear that sexual violence and harassment based on sex is prohibited. An individual who believes they have been subjected to sexual violence or harassed on the basis of sex can seek support, including counseling and academic support, from the university. If you or someone you know has been harassed on the basis of sex or sexually assaulted, you can find information and resources at https://sexualviolenceprevention.asu.edu/. Course Evaluation Students are expected to complete the course evaluation. The feedback provides valuable information to the instructor and the college and is used to improve student learning. Students are notified when the online evaluation form is available. Accessibility Statement In compliance with the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, Section 504, and the Americans with Disabilities Act as amended (ADAAA) of 2008, professional disability specialists and support staff at the Disability Resource Center (DRC) facilitate a comprehensive range of academic support services and accommodations for qualified students with disabilities. Qualified students with disabilities may be eligible to receive academic support services and accommodations. Eligibility is based on qualifying disability documentation and assessment of individual need. Students who believe they have a current and essential need for disability accommodations
  7. 7. are responsible for requesting accommodations and providing qualifying documentation to the DRC. Every effort is made to provide reasonable accommodations for qualified students with disabilities. Qualified students who wish to request an accommodation for a disability should contact the DRC by going to https://eoss.asu.edu/drc, calling (480) 965-1234 or emailing DRC@asu.edu. To speak with a specific office, please use the following information: ASU Online and Downtown Phoenix Campus University Center Building, Suite 160 602-496-4321 (Voice) Polytechnic Campus 480-727-1165 (Voice) West Campus University Center Building (UCB), Room 130 602-543-8145 (Voice) Tempe Campus 480-965-1234 (Voice) Course Schedule ACTIVITIES/ASSIGNMENTS POINTS DUE DATE All assignments are due at 11:59pm AZ time MODULE 1: Introduction to Audience Research as Social Research Self-Introduction 20 (Bonus) 10/15 (Sun) Quiz 1 50 10/15 (Sun) MODULE 2: Ethical Issues for Digital Audience Research Quiz 2 50 10/19 (Thurs) Discussion Board Post + Two Comments 50 10/19 for post (Thurs) 10/21 for replies (Sat) DMA 1: Analyze Crimson Hexagon Report 50 10/21 (Sat) MODULE 3 : Observational Research Using Social Data Quiz 3 50 10/26 (Thurs) Discussion Board Post + Two Comments 50 10/26 for post (Thurs) 10/28 for replies (Sat) DMA 2: Collect Social Data from Facebook and Twitter 50 10/28 (Sat) MODULE 4 : Social Network Analysis Quiz 4 50 11/02(Thurs) ((No Discussion Board Assignment)) DMA 3: Twitter Audience Network Analysis 50 11/04(Sat) MODULE 5: Sentiment Analysis Quiz 5 50 11/9 (Thurs) Discussion Thread Post + Two Comments 50 11/9 for post (Thurs) 11/11 for replies (Sat) DMA 4: Sentiment Analysis, Word Frequency/Clouds 50 11/11(Sat) MODULE 6 : Online Survey
  8. 8. Quiz 6 50 11/16 (Thurs) Discussion Thread Post + Two Comments 50 11/16 for post (Thurs) 11/18 for replies (Sat) DMA 5: Self-Report vs. Behavioral Trace Data 50 11/18 (Sat) MODULE 7 : Online Experiment Quiz 7 50 11/23 (Thurs) Discussion Thread Post + Two Comments 50 11/23 for post (Thurs) 11/26 for replies (Sun) DMA 6: Experiment with M-Turk 50 11/26 (Sun) MODULE 8 : Final Paper Final Paper 100 12/01 (Fri) TOTAL POINTS: 1000 + 20 Bonus

