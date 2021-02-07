Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jaka infrastruktura i otoczenie instytucjonalne budowy kapitału społecznego?

A. Klimczuk, Jaka infrastruktura i otoczenie instytucjonalne budowy kapitału społecznego? (What Infrastructure and Institutional Environment of the Construction of Social Capital?), [in:] „VII Kongres Obywatelski. Głosy przed Kongresem”, Instytut Badań nad Gospodarką Rynkową, Gdańsk 2012, electronic publication: www.kongresobywatelski.pl/glosy-przed-kongresem/795--jaka-infrastruktura-i-otoczenie-instytucjonalne-budowy-kapitalu-spolecznego.

Published in: Education
Jaka infrastruktura i otoczenie instytucjonalne budowy kapitału społecznego?

  1. 1. 1 mgr Andrzej Klimczuk Doktorant w Kolegium Ekonomiczno-Społecznym Szkoły Głównej Handlowej w Warszawie; wiceprezes Zarządu Fundacji Laboratorium Badań i Działań Społecznych „SocLab” (www.soclab.org.pl) Jaka infrastruktura i otoczenie instytucjonalne budowy kapitału społecznego? Zaproszenie na VII Kongres Obywatelski podkreśla zapotrzebowanie na debatę publiczną nad zmianą modelu rozwoju Polski. „Czas na zmianę, na inny model rozwoju. Model, który wymaga inwestycji nie tylko w infrastrukturę techniczną, ale także w kulturowo-mentalną, która jest fundamentem naszych zachowań w biznesie, polityce, administracji, edukacji, kulturze czy w życiu wspólnot lokalnych”1 . Bliższego doprecyzowania wymaga jednak pojęcie infrastruktury kulturowo-mentalnej. Warto przypomnieć, iż na VI Kongresie Obywatelskim w 2011 roku również zwrócono uwagę na to zagadnienie podczas debaty w sesji tematycznej „Jak wykorzystać środki UE do budowy kapitału ludzkiego i społecznego w latach 2014–2020?”. Punktem wyjścia było założenie, iż stymulowanie budowy kapitału społecznego stanowi wyzwanie kluczowe dla sprostania wszystkim celom określonym w „Raporcie Polska 2030” i „Długookresowej Strategii Rozwoju Kraju”. Nie osiągnięto jednak zgody, co do tego jak szeroko rozumiane mechanizmy powinny być kształtowane i utrzymywane. W publikacji wprowadzającej do debaty M. Nowicki sformułował pytanie: „Jak równolegle do rozwoju infrastruktury finansowanego ze środków UE oraz olbrzymich środków z EFS kierowanych na budowę kwalifikacji zawodowych (zdecydowana większość środków PO KL do tej pory) zacząć wspierać budowę kapitału społecznego - chociażby poprzez budowę otoczenia instytucjonalnego relacji społecznych i biznesowych (na przykład lokalne/regionalne sieci dialogu), które może mieć wobec kapitału społecznego między innymi funkcje korygujące, stabilizujące, utrwalające i organizujące?”2 . Niniejsze opracowanie nie stanowi próby odpowiedzi na to pytanie, lecz uzupełnienia go poprzez przybliżenie dylematów związanych z zakresem interwencji dotyczących infrastruktury i otoczenia instytucjonalnego na rzecz zintegrowanej współpracy i wymiany doświadczeń podmiotów komercyjnych, publicznych i pozarządowych. 1 Kongres Obywatelski, www.kongresobywatelski.pl [05.11.2012]. 2 M. Nowicki, Zamiast wstępu..., [w:] M. Nowicki (red.), Jak wykorzystać środki UE do budowy kapitału ludzkiego i społecznego w latach 2014–2020?, IBnGR, Gdańsk 2011, s. 6.
  2. 2. 2 Najogólniej wyróżnia się odgórne i oddolne koncepcje budowania kapitału społecznego3 . W pierwszym przypadku są to propozycje reform, zmian prawnych, regulaminowych, administracyjnych i działań politycznych. W drugim spontanicznie wykorzystywane przez obywateli i ich grupy praktyki życia codziennego, jak np. udział w konsultacjach, unikanie plotek, aktywizowanie narzekających, wolontariat, działalność w grupach samopomocowych, zrzeszających ludzi z różnych kultur i religii. Korzystając z podziału definicji autorstwa J. Ruszały można przyjąć, iż infrastruktura jest pojęciem szerszym niż instytucje otoczenia, przy czym podział ten ma charakter umowny4 . W przypadku instytucji otoczenia mówimy o organizacjach pozarządowych, nie działających dla zysku, które posiadają bazę materialną, techniczną, zasoby ludzkie i kompetencyjne do świadczenia usług na rzecz przedsiębiorstw i administracji publicznej. W odniesieniu do budowy kapitału społecznego mogą to być podmioty kształtujące reguły i zasady postępowania w różnych obszarach życia publicznego, np. agencje rozwoju regionalnego i lokalnego, ośrodki szkoleniowo-doradcze, fundusze, instytucje promujące innowacyjność i kreatywność, podmioty określane jako „organizacje infrastrukturalne trzeciego sektora”, które dostarczają informacji, poradnictwa i szkoleń pozostałym organizacjom pozarządowym oraz organizacje parasolowe, federacje, platformy, koalicje i porozumienia działające również w interesie publicznym5 . Mówiąc o infrastrukturze kapitału społecznego poza instytucjami otoczenia mielibyśmy natomiast do czynienia nie tylko z „wspólnotami mieszkańców domów lub osiedli, klubami społecznymi, grupami obywatelskimi, organizacjami kościelnymi, czy zespołami artystycznymi”6 . W takim podejściu pod uwagę brane mogą być także urządzenia i instytucje wspierające wzmacnianie kapitału społecznego, wraz z zasobami informacji, modelami, procedurami, środkami technicznymi i powiązaniami z krajowymi, europejskimi i światowymi systemami informacyjnymi. W szerokim rozumieniu otoczenie budowy kapitału społecznego tworzyłyby również: jednostki administracji rządowej i samorządowej, spółki, jednostki badawczo-rozwojowe, organizacje pracodawców i pracobiorców, izby i stowarzyszenia zawodowe, sektor szkolnictwa wyższego, sektor kultury oraz sieci wpierania 3 Por. A. Klimczuk, Rozwój zrównoważony a kapitał społeczny i metody jego budowania, [w:] Wyzwania globalnego rozwoju, Wyższa Szkoły Gospodarki w Bydgoszczy, Bydgoszcz 2011, s. 56-59; A. Klimczuk, Kapitał społeczny ludzi starych na przykładzie mieszkańców miasta Białystok, Wiedza i Edukacja, Lublin 2012, http://wiedzaiedukacja.eu/archives/56817 [05.11.2012], s. 87-88. 4 J. Ruszała, Lokalna przedsiębiorczość jako szansa na aktywizację społeczności lokalnych, [w:] B. Filipiak, J. Ruszała, Instytucje otoczenia biznesu. Rozwój, wsparcie, instrumenty, Difin, Warszawa 2009, s. 74-80. 5 Por. J. Ruszała, Organizacje pozarządowe w świetle teorii i praktyki gospodarczej, [w:] B. Filipiak, J. Ruszała, Instytucje otoczenia biznesu…, op. cit., s. 117-118. 6 R. Domański, Geografia ekonomiczna. Ujęcie dynamiczne, PWN, Warszawa 2006, s. 241-242.
  3. 3. 3 przedsiębiorczości i innowacyjności w tym instytucje doradcze, konsultingowe i finansowe. Do infrastruktury kapitału społecznego zaliczane byłyby też np. instytucje dialogu społecznego i obywatelskiego, klastry, partnerstwa lokalne, związki, organizacje wirtualne, konsorcja, podmioty ekonomii społecznej wraz z instytucjami ich wsparcia i otoczenia, kawiarenki obywatelskie, targi, grupy robocze, zespoły problemowe, różne formy zebrań, ośrodków konsultacyjnych i komitetów monitorujących. Zarysowane rozróżnienia pomiędzy oddolnym i odgórnym budowaniem kapitału społecznego oraz jego infrastrukturą i otoczeniem instytucjonalnym skłaniają do zadawania szeregu pytań. Chociażby:  o to jak szeroki powinien być zakres wsparcia udzielanego infrastrukturze, bądź otoczeniu instytucjonalnemu, służącemu budowie kapitału społecznego?  czy szersze ujęcie nie stanowi jedynie pewnej odmiany dotychczasowych inwestycji w infrastrukturę społeczną?  czy zaproponowane w krajowych dokumentach strategicznych rozwiązania są spójne, osiągalne, dokładnie określone w czasie i czy umożliwiają stworzenie trwałych mechanizmów wspierających wzrost kapitału społecznego?  czy interwencje te nie będą prowadzić do wzrostu regulacji i kosztów transakcyjnych, co ograniczałoby uzyskiwanie pozytywnych efektów oddziaływania kapitału społecznego w poszczególnych sferach życia społecznego, gospodarczego i politycznego?

