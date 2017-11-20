Mia Saunders's journey continues in the third wicked hot anthology of the Calendar Girl Series, when she visits Miami, Tex...
GO TO PAGE 4 TO listen OR DOWNLOAD ●Written By: Audrey Carlan ●Narrated By: Summer Morton ●Publisher: Brilliance Audio ●Da...
Fill in your details and sign up For Free 30-Day Trial. (Don't worry.You can cancel your subscription at any point.No cat...
Instant access to download Calendar Girl: Volume Three Audiobook OR
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Calendar Girl Volume Three by Audrey Carlan stream audiobooks free

6 views

Published on

[AUDIOBOOK FREE] Calendar Girl Volume Three by Audrey Carlan stream audiobooks free

Published in: Entertainment & Humor
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Calendar Girl Volume Three by Audrey Carlan stream audiobooks free

  1. 1. Mia Saunders's journey continues in the third wicked hot anthology of the Calendar Girl Series, when she visits Miami, Texas, and her hometown, Las Vegas. In July, she serves as the seductress in a music video to platinum selling hip hop artist Anton Santiago. Still dealing with the trauma from June, our girl opens her heart and finds that taking risks in life and love could give her all that she ever needed and more. Next, she heads to Texas in August to put on her acting hat and pretend to be the long lost sister of oil tycoon and big business man Maxwell Cunningham. She's sure the job will be a snap, until long-buried secrets begin to surface. Mia dashes home to Sin City in September where the world around her seems to implode. The people she loves are fighting battles she isn't prepared for. She must find a way to protect her loved ones and herself before she loses everything. LINK IN PAGE 4 TO listen OR DOWNLOAD BOOK Calendar Girl: Volume Three | Free Online Audio Books Calendar Girl: Volume Three best audiobook ever Calendar Girl: Volume Three best audiobook of all time Calendar Girl: Volume Three favorite audiobook Calendar Girl: Volume Three best audiobooks all time Calendar Girl: Volume Three audiobook voice over Calendar Girl: Volume Three favorite audiobooks Calendar Girl: Volume Three best long audiobooks
  2. 2. GO TO PAGE 4 TO listen OR DOWNLOAD ●Written By: Audrey Carlan ●Narrated By: Summer Morton ●Publisher: Brilliance Audio ●Date: May 2016 ●Duration: 11 hours 22 minutes
  3. 3. Fill in your details and sign up For Free 30-Day Trial. (Don't worry.You can cancel your subscription at any point.No catch!) DOWNLOAD as many books as you like (Personal use). Enjoy your Free Audibook!. Join Over 100.000 Happy Listeners. How to download? Enjoy Books in a whole new way. Greats narrators make a story come alive Be more productive. Transform your commute,workout or chores into listening time Listen anytime,anywhere . Listen on your laptop,smartphone or tablet.Listen in your car,on a run,in the office,in the gym... Why Audiobooks? Link in page 4 to listen or download book
  4. 4. Instant access to download Calendar Girl: Volume Three Audiobook OR

×