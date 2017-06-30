 Una de las preguntas que se hace el ser humano desde que empezó la evolución se refiere al mundo que nos rodea.  A medi...
El universo
El universo
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

El universo

9 views

Published on

el universo

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
9
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

El universo

  1. 1.  Una de las preguntas que se hace el ser humano desde que empezó la evolución se refiere al mundo que nos rodea.  A medida que aumentan los conocimientos, este mundo se va ampliando. La educación en Astronomía contribuye a un mejor conocimiento sobre el Universo. Los cursos sobre esta materia se imparten desde hace siglos.

×