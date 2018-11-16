

Updated to reflect changes in financial regulation and investment strategies caused by the recent global financial crisis, this large reference volume includes an analysis of the full range of current investment opportunities, guidelines for non-experts on what to look for when reading corporate reports and financial news sources, an up-to-date directory of hundreds of publicly traded corporations in the United States and Canada, and a directory listing the names and addresses of brokerage houses, mutual funds families, banks, federal and state regulators, and other major financial institutions. Also includes a financial dictionary with more than 5,000 terms defined.Previous editions of this comprehensive reference book have been called â€œrequired reading for students, investors, and writersâ€ by USA Today, â€œa fast resource, loaded with informationâ€ by Newsday, and â€œa teeming reservoir of informationâ€ by the Oakland Tribune.