Hematopoyesis
Concepto Es el mecanismo fisiológico responsable de la formación continuada de los distintos tipos de elementos formes san...
3ra semana gestación Saco vitelino S. eritropoyético Localizaciones anatómicas del Sistema hematopoyetico
6ta semana gestación S. Eritropoyético S. Granulopoyético S. Megacariopoyético BazoHígado
 Medula ósea 11 va semana gestación 2 prim años: la MO activa (M roja): todos los huesos Adultos jóvenes: cráneo costilla...
Médula ósea Tejido blando contenido en un estuche óseo que cede las células hematopoyéticas más maduras a la circulación e...
Tejido hematopoyético: Compartimentos Stem cell Células progenitoras Células precursoras Células maduras funcionalmente re...
Células de la médula ósea  Serie granulopoyética: 60 a 65% células de médula ósea  Serie Eritropoyética: 30 a 35% célula...
Componentes del estroma medular Células Matriz extracelular • Células reticulares • Células endoteliales • Adipocitos • Cé...
Anatomía de la médula ósea
Médula ósea normal
CFU- Mieloide CFU-Linfoide BFU-E BFU -Meg CFU-GM CFU-Eo CFU-B LINF-T LINF-B ERITRO PLAQUETAS NEUTROFILOS Y MONOCITOS EOSIN...
Granulopoyesis
Distribución topográfica En la parte mas central de los espacios intersinusoidales. A medida que maduran se dirigen hacia ...
Topografía de los compartimentos celulares de la médula ósea
CFU-Mieloide CFU-GM CFU-G Monocitos Basófilos CFU-Eo CFU-Ba EosinófilosNeutrófilos CFU-M Progenitores granulopoyéticos
MIELOBLASTO PROMIELOCITO MIELOCITO METAMIELOCITO CAYADO O EN BANDA POLISEGMENTADO (NEUTRÓFILO, EOSINOFILO, BASOFILO) Precu...
1 65 432 1 Mieloblasto 2 Promielocito 3 Mielocito 4 Metamielocito 5 Cayado 6 Neutrófilo
Eritropoyesis
Serie Eritropoyética  30 a 35% células de la médula ósea  Proceso total 3-4 días  Reticulocito: algunos días en médula ...
Distribución topográfica  Se localizan cerca del sinusoide  Se agrupan en islotes alrededor de los macrófagos (cel nodri...
Topografía de los compartimentos celulares de la médula ósea
CFU-Mieloide  BFU-E primitiva BFU-E maduro CFU-E   Progenitores Eritropoyéticos
Precursores eritropoyéticos
Proeritroblasto Eritroblasto basófilo
Eritroblastos policromatófilos
Eritroblastos ortocromáticos (normoblasto)
Reticulocitos  Célula que ha perdido el núcleo por expulsión  Contiene todavía algunos ribosomas y mitocondrias  Capaci...
Reticulocitos
 Megacariopoyesis (trombopoyesis):  Es la formación de plaquetas  Proceso que dura: 4-5 días.  Se originan del fraccio...
Topografía de los compartimentos celulares de la médula ósea
CFU - Mieloide  BFU - Meg  CFU – Meg Progenitores Megacariopoyéticos
Megacarioblasto  Promegacariocito  Megacariocito granular  Megacariocito maduro liberador de plaquetas  Proplaqueta  ...
Megacarioblasto
Promegacariocito (megacariocito basófilo)
Megacariocito granular
Megacariocito maduro
CFU-Mieloide CFU-GM CFU-M Progenitores Monopoyéticos
Precursores monopoyéticos MONOBLASTO PROMONOCITO MONOCITO
ERITROPOYESIS SC IL-11 CSF-G CSF-GM IL-3 IL-6 IL-4 EPO IL-9 STEM CELL QUINISCENTE STEM CELL ACTIVADO BFU-E CFU-E RBC
GRANULOPOYESIS Stem cell quiescente Stem cell activada IL 3 CSF-GM CFU-GM EOSINOFILO MONOCITO NEUTROFILO BASOFILO CELULA C...
MEGACARIOPOYESIS Stem cell quiescente Stem cell activado BFU - Mk CFU - Mk Promega - carioblasto Megacariocito EPO TPO CSF...
 Célula precursora linfoide (Linfoblasto): Se diferencia en linfocitos pequeños maduros (Linfopoyesis primaria).  Órgano...
Órganos linfáticos primarios -médula ósea -timo se originan linfocitos T y B  Linfocitos B -los que maduran en la médula ...
Órganos Linfoides Secundarios - Ganglios linfáticos - Bazo - Tejido linfoide asociado a: mucosas piel tubo digestivo dónde...
Linfopoyesis
Célula plasmática Expresión del linfocito B maduro
57
ROL DE LAS CITOQUINAS • Durante la hematopoyesis normal solo un pequeño numero de precursores mieloides se autorenuevan. •...
CLON • Conjunto de células que surgen de una célula única. • La hematopoiesis normal es policlonal. • Las enfermedades hem...
MACROFAGOS CELULAS FIBROBLASTOS ADIPOCITOS CELULAS ENDOTELIALES I FIBRONECTINA II P.E III MATRIZ HEMOPECTINA P.G. EXTRA I ...
S A N G R E ADIPOCITO FIBROBLASTO MACROFAGO CELULA PLURIPOTENTE PRECURSOR LINFOIDE PRECURSOR MIELOIDE MICROAMBIENTE MEDULA...
Células troncales  de 1 a 2/1000 células de la médula ósea también en circulación  cualidades autorrenovación diferencia...
CÉLULA PROGENITORA: • Cuando la célula troncal pierde la capacidad de autorrenovarse se transforma en una célula progenito...
SISTEMA DE LAS CITOQUINAS • Las citoquinas son proteínas o glicoproteínas solubles producidas por leucocitos y otros tipos...
REGLAS GENERALES DE LAS INTERLEUKINAS Y CITOQUINAS • 1) Las interleukinas (ILs) y los Factores de Crecimiento Hematopoyeti...
CITOQUINAS Y SUS ACCIONES Stem cells factor •  Producido por celulas estromales, se une al c-kit de los progenitores. • ...
G-CSF •  Estimula el crecimiento de los progenitores comisionados a producir neutrofilos •  Estimula la maduracion del n...
IL-1 •  Induce la expresión de G-CSF, GM-CSF, IL-6, IL-1 en fibroblastos, celulas endoteliales. •  Induce la aparicion d...
IL-5 •  Induce la producción y activacion de los eosinofilos. •  Induce la secrecion de inmunoglobulinas. IL-6 •  Produ...
Proeritroblasto Eritroblasto Basófilo Eritroblasto Policromatofilo Eritroblasto ortocromático Reticulocito HEMATOPOYESIS 70
ERITROCITO Tiempo de producción de 5 días HEMATOPOYESIS 71
El núcleo se vuelve mas pequeño El patrón de la cromatina es mas denso HEMATOPOYESIS 72
El citoplasma cambia de azul a naranja • Disminuye el nivel de ARN • Aumenta los niveles de hemoglobina HEMATOPOYESIS 73
Macrofago en el tejido Hematopoyetico: Actúan fagocitando el núcleo del eritroblasto ortocromatico que lo expele al pasar ...
ERITROPOYETINA: MECANISMO DE REGULACION DE LA PRODUCCION TENSION DE OXIGENO TISULAR RIÑON (Sensor de la tension de oxigeno...
GRANULOPOYESIS Mieloblasto Promielocito Mielocito Neutrofilo en cayado Neutrofilo segmentado Metamielocito HEMATOPOYESIS 76
GRANULOPOYESIS Tiempo de producción de 5-7 días HEMATOPOYESIS 77
FIGURA: Estadios de la maduración del neutrófilo en la medula ósea desde mieloblasto a neutrófilo maduro. Los granulos neg...
Existen 2 tipos de muerte celular HEMATOPOYESIS 79
MÉDULA ÓSEA • Roja • Amarilla (grasa) • Es uno de los órganos más voluminosos del cuerpo humano. • Estroma y células sangu...
PRODUCCIÓN CELULAR • Células sanguíneas: 2x1011 / día • Epitelio intestinal : 1011 / día • Otras células con alto recambio...
TIPOS MORFOLÓGICOS DE LAS CÉLULAS GENERADAS: • Nucleadas : leucocitos • No nucleadas : eritrocitos • Partículas celulares:...
Hematopoyesis: REGULACIÓN ERITROCITOS LEUCOCITOS F. ESTIMULADORES Citoquinas hematopoyéticas F. APOPTÓTICOS ENVEJECIMIENTO...
FACTORES REGULADORES DE LA HEMATOPOYESIS Factores Estimuladores • SF (Steel factor, CD117)-cKit Factores estimuladores de ...
hematopoyesis
hematopoyesis
hematopoyesis
hematopoyesis
hematopoyesis
hematopoyesis
hematopoyesis
hematopoyesis
hematopoyesis
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

hematopoyesis

2 views

Published on

hematologia
hematopoyesis
salud
medicine
medicina

Published in: Science
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
2
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

hematopoyesis

  1. 1. Hematopoyesis
  2. 2. Concepto Es el mecanismo fisiológico responsable de la formación continuada de los distintos tipos de elementos formes sanguíneos, que los mantiene dentro de los limites de la normalidad en la sangre periférica. Engloba el proceso de renovación celular apoyándose en dos hechos biológicos:  Proliferación o multiplicación celular y  Diferenciación o maduración de las células precursoras .
  3. 3. 3ra semana gestación Saco vitelino S. eritropoyético Localizaciones anatómicas del Sistema hematopoyetico
  4. 4. 6ta semana gestación S. Eritropoyético S. Granulopoyético S. Megacariopoyético BazoHígado
  5. 5.  Medula ósea 11 va semana gestación 2 prim años: la MO activa (M roja): todos los huesos Adultos jóvenes: cráneo costillas epífisis huesos largos pelvis esternón vértebras
  6. 6. Médula ósea Tejido blando contenido en un estuche óseo que cede las células hematopoyéticas más maduras a la circulación en los momentos adecuados, las cuales completan su maduración en el árbol vascular o en los tejidos. Tejido hematopoyético Estroma medular
  7. 7. Tejido hematopoyético: Compartimentos Stem cell Células progenitoras Células precursoras Células maduras funcionalmente reconocibles
  8. 8. Células de la médula ósea  Serie granulopoyética: 60 a 65% células de médula ósea  Serie Eritropoyética: 30 a 35% células de la médula ósea granulocitos : eritroides 2 : 1  Sistema Megacariopoyético: 1%  Otros: Precursores linfoides Células plasmáticas 10% Monocitos
  9. 9. Componentes del estroma medular Células Matriz extracelular • Células reticulares • Células endoteliales • Adipocitos • Células osteogénicas •Colágeno •Fibronectina •Laminina •Hemonectina •Trombospondina •Glicosaminoglicanos •Heparán sulfato •Condroitín-sulfato •Dermatan-sulfato •Queratán-sulfato
  10. 10. Anatomía de la médula ósea
  11. 11. Médula ósea normal
  12. 12. CFU- Mieloide CFU-Linfoide BFU-E BFU -Meg CFU-GM CFU-Eo CFU-B LINF-T LINF-B ERITRO PLAQUETAS NEUTROFILOS Y MONOCITOS EOSINOFILOS BASOFILOS STEM CELL
  13. 13. Granulopoyesis
  14. 14. Distribución topográfica En la parte mas central de los espacios intersinusoidales. A medida que maduran se dirigen hacia el endotelio sinusoidal, que atraviesan para pasar a la circulación sistémica.
  15. 15. Topografía de los compartimentos celulares de la médula ósea
  16. 16. CFU-Mieloide CFU-GM CFU-G Monocitos Basófilos CFU-Eo CFU-Ba EosinófilosNeutrófilos CFU-M Progenitores granulopoyéticos
  17. 17. MIELOBLASTO PROMIELOCITO MIELOCITO METAMIELOCITO CAYADO O EN BANDA POLISEGMENTADO (NEUTRÓFILO, EOSINOFILO, BASOFILO) Precursores granulopoyéticos
  18. 18. 1 65 432 1 Mieloblasto 2 Promielocito 3 Mielocito 4 Metamielocito 5 Cayado 6 Neutrófilo
  19. 19. Eritropoyesis
  20. 20. Serie Eritropoyética  30 a 35% células de la médula ósea  Proceso total 3-4 días  Reticulocito: algunos días en médula ósea 24 hrs circulación (maduración) (clasificación anemias regenerativas o arregenerativas)
  21. 21. Distribución topográfica  Se localizan cerca del sinusoide  Se agrupan en islotes alrededor de los macrófagos (cel nodriza), los cuales le proporcionan ferritina (rofeocitosis).
  22. 22. Topografía de los compartimentos celulares de la médula ósea
  23. 23. CFU-Mieloide  BFU-E primitiva BFU-E maduro CFU-E   Progenitores Eritropoyéticos
  24. 24. Precursores eritropoyéticos
  25. 25. Proeritroblasto Eritroblasto basófilo
  26. 26. Eritroblastos policromatófilos
  27. 27. Eritroblastos ortocromáticos (normoblasto)
  28. 28. Reticulocitos  Célula que ha perdido el núcleo por expulsión  Contiene todavía algunos ribosomas y mitocondrias  Capacidad de síntesis proteica escasa  Giemsa: mayor tamaño y ligera policromatofilia  Azul brillante de cresilo: Sustancia retículo-filamentosa  Valores normales en sangre periférica: 35.000-75.000 x mm³
  29. 29. Reticulocitos
  30. 30.  Megacariopoyesis (trombopoyesis):  Es la formación de plaquetas  Proceso que dura: 4-5 días.  Se originan del fraccionamiento del megacariocito  El megacariocito se ubica en torno a los sinusoides, emitiendo pseudópodos hacia la luz de los poros sinusoidales. Allí estos pequeños segmentos se separan del resto del citoplasma y al fragmentarse se formarán las proplaquetas.  El núcleo del megacariocito degenera y es fagocitado por macrófagos  Serie Megacariopoyética  1% células de la médula ósea
  31. 31. Topografía de los compartimentos celulares de la médula ósea
  32. 32. CFU - Mieloide  BFU - Meg  CFU – Meg Progenitores Megacariopoyéticos
  33. 33. Megacarioblasto  Promegacariocito  Megacariocito granular  Megacariocito maduro liberador de plaquetas  Proplaqueta  Plaqueta Precursores Megacariopoyéticos
  34. 34. Megacarioblasto
  35. 35. Promegacariocito (megacariocito basófilo)
  36. 36. Megacariocito granular
  37. 37. Megacariocito maduro
  38. 38. CFU-Mieloide CFU-GM CFU-M Progenitores Monopoyéticos
  39. 39. Precursores monopoyéticos MONOBLASTO PROMONOCITO MONOCITO
  40. 40. ERITROPOYESIS SC IL-11 CSF-G CSF-GM IL-3 IL-6 IL-4 EPO IL-9 STEM CELL QUINISCENTE STEM CELL ACTIVADO BFU-E CFU-E RBC
  41. 41. GRANULOPOYESIS Stem cell quiescente Stem cell activada IL 3 CSF-GM CFU-GM EOSINOFILO MONOCITO NEUTROFILO BASOFILO CELULA CEBADA CSF-GM IL-5 CSF-GM CSF-M CSF-G IL-3 SF IL-6 CSF-G IL-3 SF
  42. 42. MEGACARIOPOYESIS Stem cell quiescente Stem cell activado BFU - Mk CFU - Mk Promega - carioblasto Megacariocito EPO TPO CSF-GMCSF-G LIF IL-3 IL-6 IL-11 SF
  43. 43.  Célula precursora linfoide (Linfoblasto): Se diferencia en linfocitos pequeños maduros (Linfopoyesis primaria).  Órganos linfoides primarios: Aquellos en los que los linfocitos maduros se originan a partir de células precursoras (linfoblastos).  Órganos linfoides secundarios: Se generan nuevas células linfoides a partir de linfocitos maduros (linfopoyesis secundaria), que al ser estimulados por un antígeno se transforman en blastos linfoides grandes (centroblastos e Inmunoblastos)
  44. 44. Órganos linfáticos primarios -médula ósea -timo se originan linfocitos T y B  Linfocitos B -los que maduran en la médula ósea -función: producir anticuerpos  Linfocitos T -los que maduran en el timo -función: respuesta inmune producida por células
  45. 45. Órganos Linfoides Secundarios - Ganglios linfáticos - Bazo - Tejido linfoide asociado a: mucosas piel tubo digestivo dónde se inicia respuesta inmune
  46. 46. Linfopoyesis
  47. 47. Célula plasmática Expresión del linfocito B maduro
  48. 48. 57
  49. 49. ROL DE LAS CITOQUINAS • Durante la hematopoyesis normal solo un pequeño numero de precursores mieloides se autorenuevan. • La mayoría se diferencia a granulocitos maduros. • El Factor Estimulante de Colonias - Granulocíticas (G-CSF) juega un rol trascendente interaccionando con su receptor en la transmisión de señales que inducen crecimiento y diferenciación. HEMATOPOYESIS 58
  50. 50. CLON • Conjunto de células que surgen de una célula única. • La hematopoiesis normal es policlonal. • Las enfermedades hematológicas son monoclonales. HEMATOPOYESIS 59
  51. 51. MACROFAGOS CELULAS FIBROBLASTOS ADIPOCITOS CELULAS ENDOTELIALES I FIBRONECTINA II P.E III MATRIZ HEMOPECTINA P.G. EXTRA I CELULAR COLAGENO III IV C.ES. V VI PROTEOGLICANOS F.C. MICROAMBIENTE MEDULAR HEMATOPOYESIS 60
  52. 52. S A N G R E ADIPOCITO FIBROBLASTO MACROFAGO CELULA PLURIPOTENTE PRECURSOR LINFOIDE PRECURSOR MIELOIDE MICROAMBIENTE MEDULAR HEMATOPOYESIS 61
  53. 53. Células troncales  de 1 a 2/1000 células de la médula ósea también en circulación  cualidades autorrenovación diferenciación HEMATOPOYESIS 62
  54. 54. CÉLULA PROGENITORA: • Cuando la célula troncal pierde la capacidad de autorrenovarse se transforma en una célula progenitora. HEMATOPOYESIS 63
  55. 55. SISTEMA DE LAS CITOQUINAS • Las citoquinas son proteínas o glicoproteínas solubles producidas por leucocitos y otros tipos de células que tienen actividad como mediadores citoquímicos en la comunicación entre células pero no son moléculas efectoras por si mismas. • Las citoquinas se unen a receptores específicos de la superficie celular de la célula target y de este acoplamiento se traduce la señal y se activa la vía de los segundos mensajeros. • La mayoría de las citoquinas son factores que inducen crecimiento y diferenciación en el sistema hematopoyetico. HEMATOPOYESIS 64
  56. 56. REGLAS GENERALES DE LAS INTERLEUKINAS Y CITOQUINAS • 1) Las interleukinas (ILs) y los Factores de Crecimiento Hematopoyetico (FCH) tienen múltiples actividades biológicas. • 2) Las ILs y FCH tienen la posibilidad de potenciar la actividad funcional de los elementos diferenciados de los precursores que les dieron origen. • 3) Estos factores ejercen un efecto sobre la hematopoyesis ya sea en forma directa o indirecta. • 4) Las Ils y FCH actuan comunmente en forma sinergica con otras citoquinas. • 5) La regulación de las citokinas hematopoyeticas requiere un complejo sistema de señales interdependientes entre los elementos que componen la medula ósea. • 6) La red de citoquinas puede amplificar cualquier señal en este circuito. • 7) Los genes que codifican para las Ils y FCH comparten similitudes estructurales y atributos funcionales. • 8) Los receptores para las Ils y FCH comparten similitudes estructurales y atributos funcionales. HEMATOPOYESIS 65
  57. 57. CITOQUINAS Y SUS ACCIONES Stem cells factor •  Producido por celulas estromales, se une al c-kit de los progenitores. •  Mantiene el numero de stem cells y progenitores induciendo proliferación. GM-CSF •  Estimula el crecimiento de los progenitores hematopoyeticos multilinage •  Estimula el crecimiento de las BFU-E •  Estimula el crecimiento de precursores de granulocitos, macrofagos y eosinofilos. •  Estimula la actividad funcional de granulocitos, macrofagos y eosinofilos. CSF-M •  Induce el crecimiento/maduración de los monocitos-macrofagos •  Activa la funcion fagocitica y secretoria de los macrofagos. HEMATOPOYESIS 66
  58. 58. G-CSF •  Estimula el crecimiento de los progenitores comisionados a producir neutrofilos •  Estimula la maduracion del neutrofilo •  Activa la funcion fagocitica del neutrofilo maduro. EPO •  Estimula el crecimiento de CFU-E y un subgrupo de BFU-E •  Induce liberacion de reticulocitos de la Medula Osea. •  Induce la sintesis de globina de los precursores eritroides HEMATOPOYESIS 67
  59. 59. IL-1 •  Induce la expresión de G-CSF, GM-CSF, IL-6, IL-1 en fibroblastos, celulas endoteliales. •  Induce la aparicion de fiebre, sintesis de proteinas de fase aguda. •  Promueve la union y el pasaje transendotelial de los neutrofilos. •  Hace sinergia con la IL-3 estimulando la proliferacion de progenitores hematopoyeticos. IL-2 •  Induce la proliferación y activación de linfocitos T y B. •  Induce expresión de IL-1 sobre monocitos y macrofagos. IL-3 •  Estimula el crecimiento de las colonias multilinage y progenitores. •  Estimula la proliferación de BFU-E. •  Induce la diferenciación de linfocitos B y co-estimula la proliferacion de linfocitos T con IL-2. IL-4 •  Induce la proliferación de linfocitos B activados, induce la secresion de Inmunoglobulinas, inhibe la proliferación de linfocitos B estimulados con IL-2. •  Inhibe la liberación de IL-1, induce expresión de los genes de G-CSF y M-CSF en monocitos y potencia el crecimiento de colonias BFU-E y CFU-E con EPO y de GM- CFU . Estimula el crecimiento de CFU-E y un subgrupo de BFU-E HEMATOPOYESIS 68
  60. 60. IL-5 •  Induce la producción y activacion de los eosinofilos. •  Induce la secrecion de inmunoglobulinas. IL-6 •  Produce sinergia con la IL-3 estimulando el crecimiento de la CFU-GEMM. •  Produce sinergia con el M-CSF y GM-CSFestimulando el crecimiento de las colonias de macrofagos y granulocios. •  Produce sinergia con la IL-2 , IL.-4 estimulando la proliferacion T, secreción de inmunoglobulinas, IL-7 •  Estimula el crecimiento clonal de celulas pre-B y pre-T, •  Potencia la IL-3 y el GM-CSF en la produccion de celulas T activadas. IL-8 •  Estimula la quimiotaxis, exocitosis, cadena respiratoria, y adhesion del neutrofilo. •  Estimula la quimiotaxis del linfocito T, basofilo, liberación de histamina, y leukotrienos. Trombopoyetina •  Producido por celulas estromales, se une al c-kit de los progenitores. •  Mantiene el numero de stem cells y progenitores induciendo proliferación. HEMATOPOYESIS 69
  61. 61. Proeritroblasto Eritroblasto Basófilo Eritroblasto Policromatofilo Eritroblasto ortocromático Reticulocito HEMATOPOYESIS 70
  62. 62. ERITROCITO Tiempo de producción de 5 días HEMATOPOYESIS 71
  63. 63. El núcleo se vuelve mas pequeño El patrón de la cromatina es mas denso HEMATOPOYESIS 72
  64. 64. El citoplasma cambia de azul a naranja • Disminuye el nivel de ARN • Aumenta los niveles de hemoglobina HEMATOPOYESIS 73
  65. 65. Macrofago en el tejido Hematopoyetico: Actúan fagocitando el núcleo del eritroblasto ortocromatico que lo expele al pasar al seno medular. No fagocitan celulas hematopoyeticas, a excepción aquellas que estan en apoptosis. Contienen elevados depósitos de hierro y actuan como células de deposito de hierro en los tejidos. 74
  66. 66. ERITROPOYETINA: MECANISMO DE REGULACION DE LA PRODUCCION TENSION DE OXIGENO TISULAR RIÑON (Sensor de la tension de oxigeno) ERITROPOYETINA PRODUCCION DE ERITROCITOS HEMATOPOYESIS 75
  67. 67. GRANULOPOYESIS Mieloblasto Promielocito Mielocito Neutrofilo en cayado Neutrofilo segmentado Metamielocito HEMATOPOYESIS 76
  68. 68. GRANULOPOYESIS Tiempo de producción de 5-7 días HEMATOPOYESIS 77
  69. 69. FIGURA: Estadios de la maduración del neutrófilo en la medula ósea desde mieloblasto a neutrófilo maduro. Los granulos negros representan a los granulos primarios, y el oscurecimiento del citoplasma la sintesis de granulos secundarios. Los estadios en los cuales los mediadores pro-inflamatorios como la mieloperoxidasa y la lactoferrina son sintetizados se marcan con las flechas. PRODUCCION DE NEUTROFILOS: G-CSF: Factor Estimulante de colonias granulociticas William E. Paul, M.D. Fundamental Immunology HEMATOPOYESIS 78
  70. 70. Existen 2 tipos de muerte celular HEMATOPOYESIS 79
  71. 71. MÉDULA ÓSEA • Roja • Amarilla (grasa) • Es uno de los órganos más voluminosos del cuerpo humano. • Estroma y células sanguíneas • 75% leucocitos • 25% eritrocitos • 1 célula madre/104 células 80
  72. 72. PRODUCCIÓN CELULAR • Células sanguíneas: 2x1011 / día • Epitelio intestinal : 1011 / día • Otras células con alto recambio: epidermis, espermatozoides HEMATOPOYESIS 81
  73. 73. TIPOS MORFOLÓGICOS DE LAS CÉLULAS GENERADAS: • Nucleadas : leucocitos • No nucleadas : eritrocitos • Partículas celulares: plaquetas. 82
  74. 74. Hematopoyesis: REGULACIÓN ERITROCITOS LEUCOCITOS F. ESTIMULADORES Citoquinas hematopoyéticas F. APOPTÓTICOS ENVEJECIMIENTO HEMATOPOYESIS 83
  75. 75. FACTORES REGULADORES DE LA HEMATOPOYESIS Factores Estimuladores • SF (Steel factor, CD117)-cKit Factores estimuladores de colonias (CSF) • CSF-GM (granulocitos-macrófagos): CSF 2(sargramostim) • CSF-G (granulocitos): CSF 3 (lenograstim) • CSF-M (monocitos, macrofagos): CSF1(lanimostim) • Eritropoyetina (EPO) • Trombopoyetina Citoquinas • Interleuquinas • Quimioquinas Hormonas: tiroideas, insulina.. HEMATOPOYESIS 84

×