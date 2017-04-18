ANEMIA PERNICIOSA
DEFINICION  Es una disminución en los glóbulos rojos que ocurre cuando el cuerpo no puede absorber apropiadamente la vita...
La causa más común de anemia macrocítica es la anemia megaloblástica, en la que existe una síntesis anormal de ADN por los...
FISIOPATOLOGIA  El cuerpo necesita vitamina B12 para producir glóbulos rojos. Con el fin de suministrar vitamina B12 a su...
 Imagen que muestra la disminucion marcada delas celulas eritrocitarias lo cual es factor principal para el diagnostico d...
CAUSAS Las causas más comunes de anemia perniciosa abarcan:  Debilitamiento del revestimiento del estómago (gastritis atr...
Imagen que muestra el volumen normal eritrocitario para el cual la anemia perniciosa esta disminuido y se encuentra muy ba...
FACTORES DE RIESGO Los factores de riesgo abarcan:  Antecedentes familiares de la enfermedad  Antecedentes de enfermedad...
Esquema grafico representativo sobre los principales factores demograficos dietarios y psico sociales que determinan el ri...
SINTOMATOLOGIA Las personas con anemia leve pueden no tener síntomas o pueden ser muy leves. Los síntomas más típicos de l...
Imagen que muestra el cambio morfologico que produce la falta de maduracion en los eritrocitos y por concecuencia su disfu...
DIAGNOSTICO  Un Los exámenes que se pueden emplear para diagnosticar o controlar la anemia perniciosa abarcan:  Examen d...
Muestra una fotografía de microscopia electrónica donde se evidencia la diferencia morfológica de los eritrocitos en la an...
TRATAMIENTO  Las inyecciones mensuales de vitamina B12 se prescriben para corregir la deficiencia de dicha vitamina. Esta...
Existe un factor inmunologico de la enfermedad en este esquema se puede identificar Anticuerpos anti-células parietales (s...
ARTICULOS
• Articulo 1: Anemia perniciosa Resumen: Mujer de 68 años que acude a su médico de familia porque desde hace aproximadamen...
• Articulo 2: Resumen: La anemia perniciosa (AP) es un padecimiento autoinmune que se ha convertido en la causa más frecue...
Imagen tomada de articulo de revisión “Prevalencia de anticuerpos anti células parietales y anti factor intrínseco en paci...
La importancia de destacar y describir esta enfermedad es que en nuestro futuro profesional nos enfrentaremos diariamente ...
ANEMIA PERNICIOSA
Anemia perniciosa

Anemia perniciosa
Anemia perniciosa

  1. 1. ANEMIA PERNICIOSA
  2. 2. DEFINICION  Es una disminución en los glóbulos rojos que ocurre cuando el cuerpo no puede absorber apropiadamente la vitamina B12 del tubo digestivo. Esta vitamina es necesaria para el desarrollo apropiado de los glóbulos rojos.
  3. 3. La causa más común de anemia macrocítica es la anemia megaloblástica, en la que existe una síntesis anormal de ADN por los precursores eritroides y mieloides, lo que da lugar a hematopoyesis ineficaz (anemia, leucopenia y trombopenia) y cuyas causas más frecuentes son el déficit de vitamina B12 y el de ácido fólico. Las manifestaciones clínicas y hematológicas son similares en ambos casos.
  4. 4. FISIOPATOLOGIA  El cuerpo necesita vitamina B12 para producir glóbulos rojos. Con el fin de suministrar vitamina B12 a sus células, usted debe consumir suficientes alimentos que contengan dicha vitamina, tales como carne de res, carne de aves, mariscos, huevos y productos lácteos. Para absorber la vitamina B12, su cuerpo usa una proteína especial, llamada factor intrínseco, secretado por células en el estómago. La combinación de vitamina B12 adherida al factor intrínseco se absorbe en la última parte del intestino delgado. Cuando el estómago no produce suficiente factor intrínseco, el intestino no puede absorber la vitamina en forma apropiada.
  5. 5.  Imagen que muestra la disminucion marcada delas celulas eritrocitarias lo cual es factor principal para el diagnostico de anemia y por lo cual se produce una disminucion en la correcta oxigenacion de los tejidos
  6. 6. CAUSAS Las causas más comunes de anemia perniciosa abarcan:  Debilitamiento del revestimiento del estómago (gastritis atrófica)  El sistema inmunitario del cuerpo ataca las células que producen el factor intrínseco (autoinmunidad contra las células parietales gástricas) o al factor intrínseco en sí.
  7. 7. Imagen que muestra el volumen normal eritrocitario para el cual la anemia perniciosa esta disminuido y se encuentra muy bajo por deficiencia en la absorción de vitamina B12
  8. 8. FACTORES DE RIESGO Los factores de riesgo abarcan:  Antecedentes familiares de la enfermedad  Antecedentes de enfermedades endocrinas autoinmunitarias, incluyendo:  Enfermedad de Addison  Tiroiditis crónica  Enfermedad de Graves  Hipoparatiroidismo  Hipopituitarismo  Miastenia grave  Amenorrea secundaria
  9. 9. Esquema grafico representativo sobre los principales factores demograficos dietarios y psico sociales que determinan el riesgo de una persona de sufrir anemia perniciosa Imagen que muestra el funcionamiento normal de los glóbulos rojos y la estructura macromolecular de la hemoglobina proteína encargada de transportar oxigeno.
  10. 10. SINTOMATOLOGIA Las personas con anemia leve pueden no tener síntomas o pueden ser muy leves. Los síntomas más típicos de la anemia por deficiencia de vitamina B12 abarcan:  Diarrea o estreñimiento  Fatiga, falta de energía o mareo al pararse o hacer esfuerzo  Inapetencia  Piel pálida  Problemas de concentración  Dificultad para respirar, sobre todo durante el ejercicio  Inflamación y enrojecimiento de la lengua o encías que sangran
  11. 11. Imagen que muestra el cambio morfologico que produce la falta de maduracion en los eritrocitos y por concecuencia su disfuncionalidad en la anemia perniciosa
  12. 12. DIAGNOSTICO  Un Los exámenes que se pueden emplear para diagnosticar o controlar la anemia perniciosa abarcan:  Examen de médula ósea (sólo es necesario si el diagnóstico no está claro)  Conteo sanguíneo completo (CSC)  Medición de la holotranscobalamina II sérica  Conteo de reticulocitos  Examen de Schilling  Deshidrogenasa láctica en suero  Medición del nivel de ácido metilmalónico (AMM)  Nivel de vitamina B12 en suero
  13. 13. Muestra una fotografía de microscopia electrónica donde se evidencia la diferencia morfológica de los eritrocitos en la anemia perniciosa esta dimorfa debida a falta de maduración por niveles bajos de vitamina B12 Esquema que muestra el proceso de deformación del glóbulo rojo en la medula ósea desde su diferenciación de una célula multipotente
  14. 14. TRATAMIENTO  Las inyecciones mensuales de vitamina B12 se prescriben para corregir la deficiencia de dicha vitamina. Esta terapia trata la anemia y puede corregir las complicaciones neurológicas si se toma a tiempo. En las personas con una deficiencia severa, las inyecciones se administran con más frecuencia al principio. Algunos médicos recomiendan que los pacientes ancianos con atrofia gástrica tomen suplementos orales de vitamina B12 además de las inyecciones mensuales.
  15. 15. Existe un factor inmunologico de la enfermedad en este esquema se puede identificar Anticuerpos anti-células parietales (sensibilidad: 80%; especificidad: baja, 3-10% personas sin anemia perniciosa lo tienen elevado).
  16. 16. ARTICULOS
  17. 17. • Articulo 1: Anemia perniciosa Resumen: Mujer de 68 años que acude a su médico de familia porque desde hace aproximadamente 2 meses presenta una marcha «rara», inestable, cierta falta de sensibilidad en los pies, sabor insípido de los alimentos, con llagas en la boca, deposiciones diarreicas y mareo. En el examen físico se encuentra una marcha atáxica, alteraciones sensitivas, principalmente en las extremidades inferiores, y lengua lisa y brillante. Se le toman diferentes determinaciones analíticas, entre ellas hemograma, donde se pone en evidencia una anemia megaloblástica hipercrómica, valores de lactato deshidrogenasa (LDH) elevados y niveles bajos de vitamina B12. Se inicia tratamiento con vitamina B12 La paciente acude a la visita de control 1 mes después con mejoría significativa de los síntomas. Análisis: El articulo plantea un caso clínico de una paciente a quien se le diagnostica anemia perniciosa por falta de maduración de eritrocitos, se da una descripción completa de la enfermedad y se explica como es el tratamiento y la medicación con suplemento de vitamina B12 factor de maduración de los eritrocitos
  18. 18. • Articulo 2: Resumen: La anemia perniciosa (AP) es un padecimiento autoinmune que se ha convertido en la causa más frecuente de anemia megaloblástica. En publicaciones recientes se ha encontrado que debido a que la dieta incluye suficiente ácido fólico, la principal causa de este padecimiento es la falta de vitamina B12. Objetivo: Establecer la frecuencia de anticuerpos específicos contra la mucosa gástrica en pacientes con anemia perniciosa, así como su asociación con otros padecimientos autoinmunes. Material y métodos: En un grupo de 12 pacientes con AP se investigó la presencia de anticuerpos específicos contra células parietales y factor intrínseco por método de ELISA.Resultados: En 7 pacientes se encontraron anticuerpos antimucosa gástrica, en 4 anticuerpos antifactor intrínseco, y en 2 anticuerpos antitiroideos. Dos pacientes tuvieron disfunción tiroidea clara. Conclusiones: En AP la prevalencia de autoanticuerpos es mayor que en la población general, sobre todo los dirigidos contra mucosa gástrica. Análisis: En el articulo se realiza una descripción detallada de la enfermedad desde una visión inmunológica en la que se describe la existencia de anticuerpos en la mucosa gástrica donde se absorbe la vitamina B12 factor de maduración eritrocitaria y su relación con el daño de la mucosa para la deficiencia en absorción, y un estudio comparativo de dos casos de anemia perniciosa.
  19. 19. Imagen tomada de articulo de revisión “Prevalencia de anticuerpos anti células parietales y anti factor intrínseco en pacientes con anemia perniciosa” donde se puede ver una paciente con anemia perniciosa y Glositis de Hunter
  20. 20. La importancia de destacar y describir esta enfermedad es que en nuestro futuro profesional nos enfrentaremos diariamente a estos sindromes en el caso de anemia el aspecto pálido de las mucosas y aspecto ocular demarca un factor de diagnostico oportuno

