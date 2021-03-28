Sílabo de matemática comunicación III

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. SÍLABO DE MATEMÁTICA I. INFORMACIÓN GENERAL 1. IESPP : Monseñor Elías Olázar 2. Especialidad : Comunicación 3. Área : Matemática 4. Ciclo : III 5. Horas/ Créditos : 4h / 3c 6. Duración : Del 29-03-2021 al 28-05-2021. 7. Bloque : N° 01 8. Modalidad : Sincrónica y asincrónica 9. Formador : Prof. Juan Carlos Rivero Altuna 10. Coordinadora : Prof. Esther Yolanda Sangay Nimboma 11. Jefe de Unidad Académica : Mg. Lucy Victoria Ramírez Angulo 12. Año lectivo : 2021 – I II. FUNDAMENTACIÓN El área de matemática pertenece a las áreas de formación general y está relacionada con las áreas de Tecnología de la información y comunicación, práctica profesional e investigación educativa. Esta área busca orientar a los estudiantes en el desarrollo de estrategias personales para el análisis de situaciones concretas, la identificación y resolución de problemas utilizando distintos recursos e instrumentos y valorando su convivencia. Permite que los estudiantes puedan dominar los contenidos de la especialidad organizándolos con la finalidad de generar aprendizajes en diferentes contextos, toman decisiones y resuelven problemas con autonomía y responsabilidad, controlando sus emociones durante su interacción con lo demás; los estudiantes promueven la corresponsabilidad involucrándose positiva y creativamente en el trabajo en equipo con la finalidad de lograr los objetivos previstos. El área está organizada en tres unidades, se desarrolla en espacios sincrónicos y asincrónicos, orienta la formación inicial docente considerando los principios y objetivos de la educación superior, las demandas nacionales y mundiales y el logro del perfil, enmarcadas con enfoques transversales. A su vez, incorpora acciones del Proyecto Educativo Institucional “Recuperando la historia de los Yurimaguas”, los estudiantes recopilan información para la identificación de costumbres, creencias y artesanía de los Yurimaguas.
  2. 2. 2 III. ORGANIZACIÓN DE LOS APRENDIZAJES CRITERIO DE DESEMPEÑO INDICADOR DE DESEMPEÑO PRODUCTO FINAL Profesional pedagógica 2.1.3 Domina los contenidos de la carrera y los organiza para generar aprendizajes en diferentes contextos 2.1.3.1 Domina situaciones problemáticas que involucren relaciones y funciones. Proyecto sobre elaboraciónde materialdidáctico en el área de matemática. 2.1.3.2 Resuelve situaciones problemáticas que involucren conceptos de geometría. 2.1.3.3 Resuelve situaciones problemáticas que involucren conceptos de estadística descriptiva. Personal 1.1.3 Toma decisiones y resuelve problemas con autonomía y responsabilidad. 1.2.5 Se actualiza permanentemente asumiendo el aprendizaje como proceso de autoformación. 1.3.1 Controla sus emociones en su relación con los demás buscando el equilibrio personal. 1.1.3.1 Toma decisiones y resuelve problemas con autonomía y responsabilidad en su qué hacer cotidiano. 1.2.5.2 Se actualiza permanentemente asumiendo el aprendizaje como proceso de autoformación en trabajos asignados. 1.3.1.3 Controla sus emociones en su relación con los demás buscando el equilibrio personal en sus exposiciones y prácticas profesionales. Socio comunitario 3.1.3 Promueve la corresponsabilidad involucrándose positiva y creativamente en el trabajo en equipo. 3.1.3.1 Gestiona la participación de los integrantes de su equipo.
  3. 3. 3 IV. ORGANIZACIÓN DE LOS CONTENIDOS Unidades Semanas Contenidos o Actividades Modalidad Indicadores Específicos Instrumento de evaluación Evidencias I UNIDAD “Relaciones y funciones en R” Semana 1 Números reales Relaciones binarias. - 04 horas sincrónicas. - 04 horas asincrónicas. - Identifica las principales características de los números reales y sus operaciones yresuelve situaciones problemáticas en una ficha de ejercicios. - Resuelve problemas de relaciones binarias en una ficha de problemas. Rúbrica Escala actitudinal Ficha de reflexión Exposición Ficha de ejercicios Semana 2 Función Lineal. Dominio y rango de una función. Funciones especiales. - 04 horas sincrónicas. - 04 horas asincrónicas. - Elabora y usa estrategias para resolver problemas de función lineal en problemas propuestos en una batería de ejercicios. - Reconoce el dominio y rango de una función en una práctica calificada. - Elabora y usa estrategias para identificar funciones especiales en una práctica calificada. Rúbrica Escala actitudinal Ficha de reflexión Batería de ejercicios Práctica calificada Semana 3 Ecuaciones de primer grado. Problemas sobre ecuaciones de primer grado. - 04 horas sincrónicas. - 04 horas asincrónicas. - Reconoce el concepto de ecuaciones de primer grado resolviendo ejercicios en una práctica calificada. - Resuelve problemas de la vida diaria por medio de ecuaciones de primer grado en una batería de ejercicios. Rúbrica Escala actitudinal Ficha de reflexión Práctica calificada Batería de ejercicios. II UNIDAD II “Geometría” Semana 4 Geometría. Elementos básicos. Escalas. - 04 horas sincrónicas. - 04 horas asincrónicas. - Identifica los elementos básicos de la geometría: Punto, recta, plano, semirrecta, segmento resolviendo problemas de la vida diaria en una dicha de ejercicios. - Describe la ubicación o los movimientos de un objeto real o imaginario,y lo representa utilizando mapas y planos a escala en una práctica calificada. Rúbrica Ficha de reflexión Ficha de ejercicios. Semana 5 Movimientos y transformaciones en el plano Problemas. - 04 horas sincrónicas. - 04 horas asincrónicas. - Analiza información relevante sobre rotación, simetría en el plano y resuelve situaciones problemáticas en una batería de ejercicios. - Resuelve problemas de la vida diaria sobre movimientos y transformaciones en el plano en una batería de ejercicios. Rúbrica Ficha de reflexión Batería de ejercicios. Semana 6 Áreas y perímetros Problemas sobre áreas y perímetros. - 04 horas sincrónicas. - 04 horas asincrónicas. - Analiza información relevante sobre áreas y perímetros y las explica mediante una exposición grupal. - Resuelve problemas de la vida diaria sobre áreas y perímetros en una batería de ejercicios. Rúbrica Escala actitudinal Ficha de reflexión Exposición grupal Batería de ejercicios.
  4. 4. 4 Unidades Semanas Contenidos o Actividades Modalidad Indicadores Específicos Instrumento de evaluación Evidencias UNIDAD III “Estadística” Semana 7 Estadística descriptiva Población y muestra. Gráficos estadísticos. Problemas. - 04 horas sincrónicas. - 04 horas asincrónicas. - Comunica y representa ideas matemáticas de población,muestra y variable estadística por medio de una exposición grupal. - Elabora yusa estrategias al representar diferentes tipos de gráficos estadísticos en problemas de investigación en una ficha de problemas. Escala valorativa Escala actitudinal Ficha de reflexión Exposición grupal. Ficha de problemas. Semana 8 Medidas de tendencia central Problemas sobre medidas de tendencia central. - 04 horas sincrónicas. - 04 horas asincrónicas. - Analiza información relevante sobre medidas de tendencia central y las explica mediante una exposición grupal. - Razona y argumenta generando ideas matemáticas al resolver problemas de medidas de tendencia central para datos agrupados. Rúbrica Escala actitudinal Ficha de reflexión Exposición grupal Batería de ejercicios. Semana 9 Evaluamos nuestros aprendizajes. - 04 horas sincrónicas. - 04 horas asincrónicas. - Participa permanente y coherentemente en las sesiones de aprendizaje. - Reflexiona sobre su propio aprendizaje reconociendo sus fortalezas y debilidades. Rúbrica. Ficha de autoevaluación Ficha de coevaluación. Portafolio Autoevaluación Coevaluación
  5. 5. 5 V. ESTRATEGIAS La metodología pedagógica de esta planificación está basada en la modalidad remota de trabajo, donde el 50% es sincrónico, existiendo una interacción en tiempo real entre el maestro y los estudiantes, haciendo que cualquier problema o duda que tengan se resuelva ahí mismo, además, el alumnado puede ver e interactuar con sus compañeros de clase, mientras que el otro 50% es asincrónico según la carga horaria, este tipo de aprendizaje permite al estudiante organizar su tiempo; se hará uso de la plataforma virtual, de las redes sociales, de las guías de aprendizaje que orientarán el proceso didáctico y pedagógico que debe seguir el estudiante. En la guía encontrarás actividades de aprendizaje que te permitirán aprender de manera independiente y autorregulada (aprendizaje autorregulado). A través, de la lectura y análisis de un contenido o problemática se plantea a los estudiantes problemas para encontrar soluciones y elaborar organizadores visuales, resúmenes, plantear conclusiones o lo que se les pida. Para el desarrollo de tu aprendizaje contarás con el apoyo del formador, quién realizará el acompañamiento y retroalimentaciones a través de grabaciones, sesiones de aprendizaje o videoconferencias. Herramientas según la modalidad: Sincrónica Asincrónica Videoconferencias con google meet Foro académico Video conferencias en grupo facebook Uso de la Plataforma institucional. Wiki académicos VI.EVALUACIÓN DE LOS APRENDIZAJES Para la evaluación de los aprendizajes se tendrá en cuenta los productos solicitados:  Productos de proceso, se realizarán durante el desarrollo de los contenidos de aprendizaje a través de diversas actividades y elaboración de productos o evidencias, tiene como finalidad comprobar qué desempeños van logrando los estudiantes para poder retroalimentar y hacer los ajustes necesarios.  Autoevaluación, se dará cuando el estudiante evalúa su propio desempeño para lo cual se utilizarán las escalas de estimación y fichas metacognitivas.  Coevaluación,se da cuando el grupo de estudiantes se evalúa para lo cual seutilizarán escalas de estimación.  Producto final, Esta evidencia de aprendizaje permite que el estudiante integre conocimientos, habilidades y actitudes, por lo que se solicitará la presentación de un producto con cierto grado de complejidad por semestre.  Portafolio de aprendizaje, se realizará de forma individual a lo largo del todo el semestre académico. La evaluación de los aprendizajes se realizará con el sistema vigesimal (0 -20) y teniendo en cuenta los siguientes productos con sus pesos respectivos: Calificación final Peso porcentual Productos de proceso 25% Autoevaluación y coevaluación 15% Producto final 35% Portafolio 25% Total 100%
  6. 6. 6 El promedio final del semestre se obtendrá aplicando la siguiente fórmula: PF = PP x 25+ A y C x 15 + PF x 35+ Port x 25 100 Donde: P.P. = Productos de proceso A. y C.= Autoevaluación y coevaluación. P.F = Producto final Port = Portafolio P.F. = Promedio Final VII. AUTOAPRENDIZAJE  Uso de Biblioteca física y online.  Guía de autoaprendizaje.  Búsqueda y recopilación de información.  Comprensión lectora.  Organización de la información. VIII. TRATAMIENTO DE LOS ENFOQUES TRANSVERSALES Y DE LA EIB A NIVEL INSTITUCIONAL ENFOQUES ¿CUÁNDO SON OBSERVABLES? ¿EN QUÉ ACCIONES CONCRETAS SE OBSERVAN? Intercultural Acogen con respeto a todos, sin menospreciar ni excluir a nadie en razón de su lengua, forma de vestir, costumbres. El docente formador propicia el trabajo colaborativo entre todos los estudiantes sin excluir a nadie, considerando las diferentes perspectivas culturales. De orientación al bien común Demuestran solidaridad con los miembros de la comunidad en toda situación. El docente formador propicia que los estudiantes de FID asuman responsabilidades durante la práctica. De la búsqueda de la excelencia Se adaptan a los cambios y modifican la propia conducta para alcanzar objetivos comunes. El docente formador acompañaal estudiante en su proceso de aprendizaje a fin de que este desarrolle el máximo de sus potencialidades.
  7. 7. 7 IX. REFERENCIAS Coveñas. M. (2012). Matemática 1. Lima, Perú: Bruño Coveñas. M. (2012). Matemática 2. Lima, Perú: Bruño De La Cruz Solórzano. M (2010). Matemática 4. Lima, Perú: Bruño Godino, J. D y Vicenҫ Font. (2004). Fundamentos de la enseñanza y el aprendizaje de las matemáticas para maestros. Proyecto Edumat-Maestros. Recuperado de http://www.ugr.es/~jgodino/edumat-maestros/manual/1_Fundamentos.pdf Godino, J. D y Vicenҫ Font. (2004). Fundamentos de la enseñanza y el aprendizaje de las matemáticas para maestros. Proyecto Edumat-Maestros. Recuperado de http://www.ugr.es/~jgodino/edumat-maestros/manual/Aritmética.pdf Grade (2003). Oportunidades de aprendizaje y rendimiento en matemáticaen una muestra de estudiantes de sexto grado de primaria de Lima. Recuperado de http://www.grade.org.pe/download/pubs/ddt/ddt43.pdf Ministerio de Educación del Perú. (2009). Diseño Curricular Nacional. Lima: MINEDU. Recuperado de http://www.minedu.gob.pe/normatividad/reglamentos/DisenoCurricularNacional.pdf X. OBSERVACIONES Yurimaguas, marzo del 2021 ………………………………………. Prof. Juan Carlos Rivero Altuna Formador

