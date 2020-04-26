sílabo de comunicación

Successfully reported this slideshow.
SÍLABO DE MATEMÁTICA I. INFORMACIÓN GENERAL 1. IESPP : Monseñor Elías Olázar 2. Especialidad : Comunicación 3. Área : Ma...
III. ORGANIZACIÓN DE LOS APRENDIZAJES CRITERIO DE DESEMPEÑO INDICADOR DE DESEMPEÑO PRODUCTO FINAL Profesional pedagógica...
I "Conjuntos numéricos y ecuaciones e inecuaciones " Semana 3 Números reales - Identifica las principales característica...
Semana 11 Inecuaciones de primer grado. Problemas - Identifica el concepto de inecuaciones yanaliza las formas de resolu...
V. ESTRATEGIAS Para la modalidad no presencial, se hará uso de la plataforma virtual y de los materiales autoinstructivo...
VIII. TRATAMIENTO DE LOS ENFOQUES TRANSVERSALES Y DE LA EIB A NIVEL INSTITUCIONAL ENFOQUES ¿CUÁNDO SON OBSERVABLES? ¿EN ...
IX. REFERENCIAS Coveñas. M. (2012). Matemática 1. Lima, Perú: Bruño Coveñas. M. (2012). Matemática 2. Lima, Perú: Bruño ...
  1. 1. 1 SÍLABO DE MATEMÁTICA I. INFORMACIÓN GENERAL 1. IESPP : Monseñor Elías Olázar 2. Especialidad : Comunicación 3. Área : Matemática 4. Ciclo : I 5. Horas/ Créditos : 4h / 3c 6. Modalidad : No presencial 7. Duración : Del 04 de mayo al 28 de agosto 8. Formador : Prof. Juan Carlos Rivero Altuna 9. Coordinador : Lic. Alejandro Romero Panduro. 10. Jefe de Unidad Académica : Mg. Lucy Victoria Ramírez Angulo 11. Año lectivo : 2020 – I II. FUNDAMENTACIÓN El área de matemática pertenece a las áreas de formación general y está relacionada con las áreas de Tecnología de la información y comunicación, práctica profesional e investigación educativa. Se desarrollará en forma presencial y no presencial. El área de matemática tiene por finalidad orientar al estudiante sobre el desarrollo de su pensamiento lógico matemático a través del razonamiento y demostración, la comunicación matemática y resolución de problemas. Así mismo promueve en los estudiantes actitudes positivas hacia la matemática. El área de matemática orienta la formación básica del docente analizando información de fuentes primarias, de resultados de innovaciones e investigaciones, demuestran capacidades de tolerancia y respeto en diversos contextos comunicativos; así mismo, pretende que el estudiante demuestre ética, compromiso y autodisciplina en las tareas q asume promoviendo la corresponsabilidad, involucrándose positiva y creativamente en el trabajo en equipo. Los contenidos del área serán desarrollados en relación a los enfoques transversales y los de la EIB. Además del Proyecto Institucional, denominado y del proyecto Institucional denominado “Recuperando la historia de los Yurimaguas”, para el fortalecimiento de la identidad yurimagüina y de la comunidad educativa olazarina.
  2. 2. 2 III. ORGANIZACIÓN DE LOS APRENDIZAJES CRITERIO DE DESEMPEÑO INDICADOR DE DESEMPEÑO PRODUCTO FINAL Profesional pedagógica 2.1.1 Analiza y sistematiza información de fuentes primarias,de resultados de innovaciones e investigaciones,así como de bibliografía actualizada. 2.1.1.1 Analiza y resuelve situaciones problemáticas de diferentes fuentes de información que involucren lógica proposicional,teoría conjuntista,conjuntos numéricos,expresiones algebraicas, ecuaciones e inecuaciones utilizando diferentes métodos heurísticos en resoluciónde problemas. 2.1.1.2 Elabora y usa estrategias al resolver matrices, determinantes, productos notables, factorización y programación lineal durante la ejecución de una práctica dirigida. Tríptico informativo Proyectos de aprendizaje Boletines informativos Elaboración de compendio de situaciones problemáticas Crucigramas Sopa de letras. Personal 1.1.1 Demuestra capacidad de escucha, tolerancia y respeto en diversos contextos comunicativos. 1.1.3 Toma decisiones y resuelve problemas con autonomía y responsabilidad. 1.1.4 Demuestra ética, compromiso y autodisciplina en las tareas que asume. 1.1.1.1 Demuestra capacidad de escucha,tolerancia yrespeto diversos contextos comunicativos cuando resuelve problemas, realiza exposiciones e investigaciones. 1.1.3.2 Toma decisiones yresuelve problemas con autonomía cuando argumenta el aspecto de la educación peruana en beneficio de los actores educativos y el contorno donde estudia, vive y trabaja. 1.1.4.3 Demuestra ética, compromiso y autodisciplina en las tareas que asume cuando se hace las reflexiones y asume compromisos para el desarrollo educativo de nuestro país. Socio comunitario 3.1.2 Desarrolla iniciativas de investigación e innovación que aportan a la gestión institucional. 3.1.3 Promueve la corresponsabilidad involucrándose positiva y creativamente en el trabajo en equipo. 3.1.2.1 Desarrolla iniciativa de investigación e innovación que aporta a la gestión institucional cuando los estudiantes contribuyen con el cuidado del medio ambiente aportando sus proyectos para dar alternativas de solución. 3.1.3.1 Gestiona la participación de los integrantes de su equipo. IV. ORGANIZACIÓN DE LOS CONTENIDOS Unidades Semanas Contenidos o Actividades Indicadores Específicos Instrumento de evaluación Evidencias Semana 1 Presentación del sílabo y del área - Analiza los contenidos del sílabo yexpone sus ideas. - Desarrolla una evaluación de entrada diagnóstica. - Participa permanente y coherentemente en las sesiones de aprendizaje. Prueba escrita Ficha de reflexión Prueba diagnóstica Semana 2 Conjuntos numéricos. - Identifica las principales características de los conjuntos numéricos y sus operaciones y realiza una exposición grupal. - Participa permanente y coherentemente en las sesiones de aprendizaje. - Incentiva la participación de los integrantes de su equipo. Rúbrica Escala actitudinal Ficha de ejercicios Exposición grupal
  3. 3. 3 I “Conjuntos numéricos y ecuaciones e inecuaciones ” Semana 3 Números reales - Identifica las principales características de los números reales y sus operaciones y resuelve situaciones problemáticas en una batería de ejercicios. - Participa permanente y coherentemente en las sesiones de aprendizaje. Rúbrica Escala actitudinal Ficha de reflexión Batería de ejercicios Semana 4 Sistemas de numeración - Identifica algunos sistemas de numeración y resuelve situaciones problemáticas en una ficha de ejercicios. - Participa permanente y coherentemente en las sesiones de aprendizaje. - Incentiva la participación de los integrantes de su equipo Rúbrica Escala actitudinal Ficha de reflexión Ficha de ejercicios Semana 5 Números Enteros. representación - Selecciona un modelo relacionado a números enteros al plantear o resolver un problema en situaciones duales yrelativas en un laboratorio de ejercicios. - Expresa el significado del signo en el número entero en situaciones diversas. - Propone conjeturas referidas a relaciones de orden y propiedades de números enteros. Rúbrica Escala actitudinal Ficha de reflexión Laboratorio de ejercicios Semana 6 Teoría de conjuntos y operaciones con conjuntos - Identifica aspectos fundamentales de la teoría de conjuntos y resuelve situaciones problemáticas por medio de una exposición grupal. - Participa permanente y coherentemente en las sesiones de aprendizaje. - Presenta sus tareas en el tiempo indicado ycumple con el horarioestablecido. Rúbrica Escala actitudinal Ficha de reflexión Exposición grupal Semana 7 Problemas con conjuntos - Identifica los algoritmos para la resolución de problemas que involucren dos o más conjuntos ylos aplica situaciones problemáticas en la solución de una batería de ejercicios. - Resuelve problemas de la vida diaria aplicando estrategias de la teoría de conjuntos en una ficha de ejercicios. - Participa permanente y coherentemente en las sesiones de aprendizaje. Rúbrica Escala actitudinal Ficha de reflexión Batería de ejercicios Semana 8 Lógica Proposicional - Identifica aspectos básicos sobre la lógica proposicional yresuelve situaciones problemáticas propuestas en una ficha de ejercicios. - Participa permanente y coherentemente en las sesiones de aprendizaje. - Incentiva la participación de los integrantes de su equipo Rubrica Escala actitudinal Ficha de reflexión Ficha de ejercicios Semana 9 Operadores lógicos - Identifica operadores lógicos y las condiciones lógicas que las sustentan para resolver situaciones problemáticas propuestas en una práctica dirigida. - Participa permanente y coherentemente en las sesiones de aprendizaje. - Presenta sus tareas en el tiempo indicado ycumple con el horario establecido Rúbrica Escala actitudinal Ficha de reflexión Práctica dirigida Semana 10 Ecuaciones de primer grado con una variable. - Identifica el concepto de ecuaciones y analiza las formas de resolución y las aplica en situaciones problemáticas. - Participa permanente y coherentemente en las sesiones de aprendizaje. - Incentiva la participación de los integrantes de su equipo Rúbrica Escala actitudinal Ficha de reflexión Ficha de ejercicios
  4. 4. 4 Semana 11 Inecuaciones de primer grado. Problemas - Identifica el concepto de inecuaciones yanaliza las formas de resolución ylas aplica en situaciones problemáticas en una ficha de ejercicios. - Participa permanente y coherentemente en las sesiones de aprendizaje. - Incentiva la participación de los integrantes de su equipo Rúbrica Escala actitudinal Ficha de reflexión Ficha de ejercicios II Unidad “Algebra y programación lineal” Semana 12 Matrices y determinantes - Identifica el concepto de matriz y determinante y la forma de obtenerla para resolver situaciones problemáticas en un laboratorio de ejercicios . - Participa permanente y coherentemente en las sesiones de aprendizaje. - Revisa diversas fuentes bibliográficas relacionadas al área. Lista de cotejo Ficha de reflexión Laboratorio de ejercicios Semana 13 Expresiones algebraicas. operaciones - Identifica conceptos básicos de algebra y las principales operaciones con los términos algebraicos y resuelve situaciones problemáticas en una ficha de ejercicios. - Participa permanente y coherentemente en las sesiones de aprendizaje. - Revisa diversas fuentes bibliográficas relacionadas al área. Rúbrica Ficha de reflexión Ficha de ejercicios Semana 14 Práctica Preprofesional Semana 15 Productos y cocientes notables - Analiza las formas de desarrollar los productos y cocientes notables para resolver situaciones problemáticas en un laboratorio de ejercicios. - Participa permanente y coherentemente en las sesiones de aprendizaje. - Incentiva la participación de los integrantes de su equipo Rúbrica Ficha de reflexión Laboratorio de ejercicios Semana 16 Factorización - Analiza las formas la factorización de expresiones algebraicas ypara resolver situaciones problemáticas en una ficha de ejercicios. - Participa permanente y coherentemente en las sesiones de aprendizaje. - Incentiva la participación de los integrantes de su equipo Lista de cotejo Ficha de reflexión Ficha de ejercicios Semana 17 Programación lineal - Identifica el algoritmo para la resolución de problemas que involucren la programación lineal y los aplica situaciones problemáticas en una batería de ejercicios. - Participa permanente y coherentemente en las sesiones de aprendizaje. - Revisa diversas fuentes bibliográficas relacionadas al área. Lista de cotejo Ficha de reflexión Batería de ejercicios Semana 18 Evaluamos nuestros aprendizajes. - Participa permanente y coherentemente en las sesiones de aprendizaje. - Reflexiona sobre su propio aprendizaje reconociendo sus fortalezas y debilidades. - Participa permanente y coherentemente en las sesiones de aprendizaje. Rúbrica Ficha de autoevaluación Ficha de coevaluación Portafolio Autoevaluación Coevaluación.
  5. 5. 5 V. ESTRATEGIAS Para la modalidad no presencial, se hará uso de la plataforma virtual y de los materiales autoinstructivos, donde el estudiante trabajará en forma individual de manera autónoma revisando los materiales entregados para la cual, contará con el apoyo tutorial del Docente Formador. En todo este trabajo está previsto el uso de estrategias activas: Enseñanza Aprendizaje  Aprendizaje basado en retos  Trabajo en equipo  Ensayo/ error  Instrucción  Retroalimentación  Indagación  Discusión  Reflexión  Organizador visual  Ensayo/error  Organización  Trabajo en equipo  Indagación  Reflexión VI.CALIFICATIVO DE LOS APRENDIZAJES La evaluación de los aprendizajes se realizará con el sistema vigesimal (0 -20) y teniendo en cuenta los siguientes productos con sus pesos respectivos: Calificación final Peso porcentual Productos de proceso 25% Autoevaluación y coevaluación 15% Producto final 35% Portafolio 25% Total 100% El promedio final del semestre se obtendrá aplicando la siguiente fórmula: PF = PP x 25+ A y C x 15 + PF x 35+ Port x 25 100 Donde: P.P. = Productos de proceso A. y C.= Autoevaluación y coevaluación. P.F = Producto final Port = Portafolio P.F. = Promedio Final VII. AUTOAPRENDIZAJE - Búsqueda de información en diferentes fuentes. - Acceso al Aula virtual del instituto. - Uso de Biblioteca online. - Ejercitación en resolución de problemas.
  6. 6. 6 VIII. TRATAMIENTO DE LOS ENFOQUES TRANSVERSALES Y DE LA EIB A NIVEL INSTITUCIONAL ENFOQUES ¿CUÁNDO SON OBSERVABLES? ¿EN QUÉ ACCIONES CONCRETAS SE OBSERVAN? De derechos Reconocen yvaloran los derechos individuales y colectivos El docente formador propicia que los estudiantes analicen problemáticas sociales actuales. Inclusivo o de atención a la diversidad Reconocen el valor inherente de cada persona y de sus derechos por encima de cualquier diferencia. El docente formador emplea metodologías de trabajo colaborativo en grupos heterogéneos que promuevan la inclusión. Intercultural Acogen con respeto a todos, sin menospreciar ni excluir a nadie en razón de su lengua, forma de vestir, costumbres El docente formador propicia el trabajo colaborativo entre todos los estudiantes sin excluir a nadie, considerando las diferentes perspectivas culturales. Igualdad de género Reconocen el valor inherente de cada persona, por encima de cualquier diferencia de género. El docente formador distribuye responsabilidades dentro de la institución y al interior de los cursos y módulos con equidad entre todos los estudiantes, sin distinción de género. Ambiental Participan activamente con el bienestar y la calidad de la naturaleza, asumiendo el cuidado del planeta. El docente formador planifica y desarrolla acciones pedagógicas a favor de la preservación de la flora y fauna local, promoviendo la conservación de la diversidad biológica nacional. De orientación al bien común Demuestran solidaridad con los miembros de la comunidad en toda situación El docente formador propicia que los estudiantes de FID asuman responsabilidades durante la práctica. De la búsqueda de la excelencia Se adaptan a los cambios y modifican la propia conducta para alcanzar objetivos comunes. El docente formador acompañaal estudiante en su proceso de aprendizaje a fin de que este desarrolle el máximo de sus potencialidades.
  7. 7. 7 IX. REFERENCIAS Coveñas. M. (2012). Matemática 1. Lima, Perú: Bruño Coveñas. M. (2012). Matemática 2. Lima, Perú: Bruño De La Cruz Solórzano. M (2010). Matemática 4. Lima, Perú: Bruño Godino, J. D y Vicenҫ Font. (2004). Fundamentos de la enseñanza y el aprendizaje de las matemáticas para maestros. Proyecto Edumat-Maestros. Recuperado de http://www.ugr.es/~jgodino/edumat-maestros/manual/1_Fundamentos.pdf Godino, J. D y Vicenҫ Font. (2004). Fundamentos de la enseñanza y el aprendizaje de las matemáticas para maestros. Proyecto Edumat-Maestros. Recuperado de http://www.ugr.es/~jgodino/edumat-maestros/manual/Aritmética.pdf Grade (2003). Oportunidades de aprendizaje y rendimiento en matemáticaen una muestra de estudiantes de sexto grado de primaria de Lima. Recuperado de http://www.grade.org.pe/download/pubs/ddt/ddt43.pdf Ministerio de Educación del Perú (2009). Diseño Curricular Nacional. Lima: MINEDU. Recuperado de http://www.minedu.gob.pe/normatividad/reglamentos/DisenoCurricularNacional.pdf Ministerio de Educación del Perú (2016). Programa de Fortalecimiento del aprendizaje Competencias Matemáticas. Lima: MINEDU. Yurimaguas marzo de 2020 …………………….………………………. Juan Carlos Rivero Altuna Formador

