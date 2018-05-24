-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Synnopsis :
Definitive XSL-FO This book is a tutorial on how to use the W3C s new XSL-F0 technology for publication quality enterprise publishing. Full description
Author : G. Ken Holman
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-2
Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches
Shipping Weight : 14 ounces
Format : BOOKS
Seller information : G. Ken Holman ( 4✮ )
Link Download : https://jsbpremium20.blogspot.co.uk/?book=0131403745
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment