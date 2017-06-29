Yamaha outboard 50 heto, 50tr service repair manual x 750216

LIT-18616-01-81 290320 SERVICE MANUAL 40V, 50H WORLD WIDE 40W, 50W USA/CANADA
E A20000-0 NOTICE This manual has been prepared by the Yamaha Motor Company primarily for use by Yamaha dealers and their ...
E HOW TO USE THIS MANUAL MANUAL FORMAT All of the procedures in this manual are organized in a sequential, step-by-step fo...
E WARNINGS, CAUTIONS AND NOTES Attention is drawn to the various Warnings, Cautions and Notes which distinguish important ...
E HOW TO READ DESCRIPTIONS 1. A disassembly installation job mainly consists of the exploded diagram 1. 2. The numerical f...
E A50001-1-4 SYMBOLS Symbols 1 to 9 are designed as thumb- tabs to indicate the content of a chapter. 1 General Informatio...
E INDEX GENERAL INFORMATION 1 SPECIFICATIONS 2SPEC PERIODIC INSPECTION AND ADJUSTMENT 3 FUEL SYSTEM 4FUEL POWER UNIT 5POWR...
E 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 GEN INFO CHAPTER 1 GENERAL INFORMATION IDENTIFICATION....................................................
1-1 GEN INFO EIDENTIFICATION A60000-1* IDENTIFICATION SERIAL NUMBER The serial number of the outboard motor is stamped on ...
1-2 GEN INFO ESAFETY WHILE WORKING SAFETY WHILE WORKING The procedures given in this manual are those recommended by Yamah...
1-3 GEN INFO ESAFETY WHILE WORKING Under normal conditions of use, there should be no hazards from the use of the lubrican...
1-4 GEN INFO ESAFETY WHILE WORKING 3. Non-reusable items Always use new gaskets, packings, O- rings, split-pins and circli...
1-5 GEN INFO ESPECIAL TOOLS A80000-0* SPECIAL TOOLS The use of correct special tools recommended by Yamaha will aid the wo...
1-6 GEN INFO ESPECIAL TOOLS MEASURING Tool name Tool No. Use for:USA and Canada a Except for USA and Canada b 1 Tachometer...
1-7 GEN INFO ESPECIAL TOOLS
1-8 GEN INFO ESPECIAL TOOLS REMOVAL AND INSTALLATION Tool name Tool No. Use for:USA and Canada a Except for USA and Canada...
1-9 GEN INFO ESPECIAL TOOLS
1-10 GEN INFO ESPECIAL TOOLS Tool name Tool No. Use for:USA and Canada a Except for USA and Canada b 23 Bearing outer race...
E 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 SPEC CHAPTER 2 SPECIFICATIONS GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS.....................................................
2-1 SPEC EGENERAL SPECIFICATIONS GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS Item Unit Model Worldwide 40VMH 40VMHD 40VMHO 40VMO 40VWH USA, CAN...
2-2 SPEC EGENERAL SPECIFICATIONS *1: Pump Octane Number ; (Research octane + Motor octane)/2 FUEL AND LUBRICATION: Fuel ty...
2-3 SPEC EGENERAL SPECIFICATIONS Item Unit Model Worldwide 40VE 40VEO 40VEHTO 40VET 40VETO USA, CANADA C40ER 40ER P40TH C4...
2-4 SPEC EGENERAL SPECIFICATIONS *1: Pump Octane Number ; (Research octane + Motor octane)/2 FUEL AND LUBRICATION: Fuel ty...
2-5 SPEC EGENERAL SPECIFICATIONS Item Unit Model Worldwide 50HMHO 50HMHD 50HMO 50HMDO 50HWHD 50HEDO 50HET 50HETO USA, CANA...
2-6 SPEC EGENERAL SPECIFICATIONS *1: Pump Octane Number ; (Research octane + Motor octane)/2 FUEL AND LUBRICA- TION: Fuel ...
2-7 SPEC EMAINTENANCE SPECIFICATIONS MAINTENANCE SPECIFICATIONS ENGINE Item Unit Model 40 hp 50 hp CYLINDER HEAD: Warpage ...
2-8 SPEC EMAINTENANCE SPECIFICATIONS THERMOSTAT: Opening temperature ˚C (˚F) 48 ~ 52 (118 ~ 126) Full-opening temperature ...
2-9 SPEC EMAINTENANCE SPECIFICATIONS LOWER Item Unit Model 40 hp 50 hp GEAR BACKLASH: Pinion - forward mm (in) 0.18 ~ 0.45...
2-10 SPEC EMAINTENANCE SPECIFICATIONS ELECTRICAL Item Unit Model 40 hp 50 hp IGNITION TIMING: Ignition timing (full retard...
2-11 SPEC EMAINTENANCE SPECIFICATIONS Charge coil resistance Ω (color) 368 ~ 552 (Br — L) Charging current (minimum)/rpm A...
2-12 SPEC EMAINTENANCE SPECIFICATIONS
2-13 SPEC EMAINTENANCE SPECIFICATIONS DIMENSION 1
2-14 SPEC EMAINTENANCE SPECIFICATIONS Symbol Unit Model 40VMH 40VMHO 40VWH 50HMHO 40VMO 50HMO 40VE 40VEO 50HMDO 40VMHD 50H...
2-15 SPEC EMAINTENANCE SPECIFICATIONS DIMENSION 2 MANUAL TILT MODEL HYDRO TILT/PTT MODEL
2-16 SPEC EMAINTENANCE SPECIFICATIONS Symbol Unit Model Manual tilt Hydro and PTT B1 mm (in) 62.5 (2.5) 126 (5.0) B2 mm (i...
2-17 SPEC ETIGHTENING TORQUE TIGHTENING TORQUE SPECIFIED TORQUE Part to tightened Part name Thread size Q‘ty Tightening to...
2-18 SPEC ETIGHTENING TORQUE GENERAL TORQUE This chart specifies the torques for tighten- ing standard fastners with stand...
This is the Highly Detailed factory service repair manual for theYAMAHA OUTBOARD 50HETO, 50TR, this Service Manual has detailed illustrations as well as step by step instructions,It is 100 percents complete and intact. they are specifically written for the do-it-yourself-er as well as the experienced mechanic.YAMAHA OUTBOARD 50HETO, 50TR Service Repair Workshop Manual provides step-by-step instructions based on the complete dis-assembly of the machine. It is this level of detail, along with hundreds of photos and illustrations, that guide the reader through each service and repair procedure.

Service Repair Manual Covers:
General information
Specifications
Periodic inspection and adjustment
Fuel system
Power unit
Lower unit
Bracket unit
Electrical system
Trouble-analysis
File Format: PDF
Compatible: All Versions of Windows & Mac
Language: English
Requirements: Adobe PDF Reader

NO waiting, Buy from responsible seller and get INSTANT DOWNLOAD, Without wasting your hard-owned money on uncertainty or surprise! All pages are is great to haveYAMAHA OUTBOARD 50HETO, 50TR Service Repair Workshop Manual.

