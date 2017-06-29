Yamaha outboard 30 dmho, 30mh service repair manual l 408394

6K9-28197-Z8-C2290364 SERVICE MANUAL MANUEL D’ENTRETIEN WARTUNGSHANDBUCH MANUAL DE SERVICIO E F D ES 25J, 30D WORLD WIDE U...
E A20000-1 NOTICE This manual has been prepared by the Yamaha Motor Company Ltd. primarily for use by Yamaha dealers and t...
F D 1 ES A20000-1 AVANT-PROPOS Ce manuel a été préparé par la Yamaha Motor Company principalement à l’in- tention des conc...
E HOW TO USE THIS MANUAL MANUAL FORMAT All of the procedures in this manual are organized in a sequential, step-by-step fo...
F D 2 ES STRUCTURE DU MANUEL FORMAT DU MANUEL Tous les procédés repris dans ce manuel sont décrits pas à pas. Les informat...
E IMPORTANT INFORMATION In this Service Manual particularly important information is distinguished in the following ways. ...
F D 3 ES INFORMATIONS IMPORTANTES Les informations particulièrement importantes sont repérées par les nota- tions suivante...
E HOW TO USE THIS MANUAL 1 To help identify parts and clarify procedure steps, there are exploded diagrams at the start of...
F D 4 ES ORGANISATION DES INFORMATIONS 1 Chaque section de dépose et de démontage est précédée de vues en éclaté rendant p...
E A50001-1-4 SYMBOLS Symbols 1 to 9 are designed as thumb- tabs to indicate the content of a chapter. 1 General informatio...
F D 5 ES A50001-1-4 SYMBOLES Les symboles 1 à 9 servent d’onglets et indiquent le contenu des différents chapitres. 1 Info...
E INDEX GENERAL INFORMATION SPECIFICATIONS PERIODIC INSPECTION AND ADJUSTMENT FUEL SYSTEM POWER UNIT LOWER UNIT BRACKET UN...
F D ES TABLE DES MATIERES INFORMATIONS GENERALES CARACTERISTIQUES INSPECTION PERIODIQUE ET REGLAGE SYSTEME D’ALIMENTATION ...
E GEN INFO CHAPTER 1 GENERAL INFORMATION IDENTIFICATION......................................................................
F D ES 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 CHAPITRE 1 INFORMATIONS GENERALES IDENTIFICATION .............................1-1 NUMERO DE SERIE...
1-1 GEN INFO EIDENTIFICATION A60000-1* IDENTIFICATION SERIAL NUMBER The outboard motor’s serial number is stamped on a lab...
F D ES GEN INFO 1- 1 A60000-1* IDENTIFICATION NUMERO DE SERIE Le numéro de série du moteur hors-bord est poinçonné sur une...
1-2 GEN INFO ESAFETY WHILE WORKING SAFETY WHILE WORKING The procedures given in this manual are those recommended by Yamah...
F D ES GEN INFO 1- 2 MESURES DE SECURITE Les méthodes de travail décrites dans ce manuel sont celles recommandées par Yama...
1-3 GEN INFO ESAFETY WHILE WORKING Under normal conditions of use, there should be no hazards from the use of the lubrican...
F D ES GEN INFO 1- 3 En conditions normales d’utilisation, il ne devrait pas y avoir de dangers liés à l’utilisation des l...
1-4 GEN INFO ESAFETY WHILE WORKING 3. Non-reusable items Always use new gaskets, packings, O- rings, split-pins, circlips,...
F D ES GEN INFO 1- 4 3. Pièces à usage unique Lors du remontage, toujours utili- ser des joints, garnitures, joints toriqu...
1-5 GEN INFO ESPECIAL TOOLS A80000-0* SPECIAL TOOLS Using the correct special tools, recom- mended by Yamaha, will aid the...
F D ES GEN INFO 1- 5 A80000-0* OUTILLAGE SPECIAL Pour une plus grande précision dans les travaux de montage et de mise au ...
1-6 GEN INFO ESPECIAL TOOLS 11. Thickness gauge P/N. YU-269009 N.A. 12. Pinion height gauge P/N. N.A. 90890-06702 13. Digi...
F D ES GEN INFO 1- 6 11. Jauge d’épaisseur P/N. YU-269009 N.A. 12. Jauge de hauteur de pignon P/N. N.A. 90890-06702 13. Pi...
1-7 GEN INFO ESPECIAL TOOLS REMOVAL AND INSTALLATION 1. Flywheel holder P/N. YB-06139 ................................ a 9...
F D ES GEN INFO 1- 7 DEPOSE ET MISE EN PLACE 1. Outil de maintien de volant magné- tique P/N. YB-06139 ......................
1-8 GEN INFO ESPECIAL TOOLS 13. Driver rod-LS P/N. N.A. 90890-06606, -06605 14. Driver rod-SL P/N. N.A. 90890-06602 15. Ne...
F D ES GEN INFO 1- 8 13. Tige d’entraînement-LS P/N. N.A. 90890-06606, -06605 14. Tige d’entraînement-SL P/N. N.A. 90890-0...
ESPEC CHAPTER 2 SPECIFICATIONS GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS........................................................................
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 F D ES CHAPITRE 2 CARACTERISTIQUES CARACTERISTIQUES GENERALES .....................................2-1 C...
2-1 SPEC EGENERAL SPECIFICATIONS GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS Item Unit Model(s) Worldwide 25JMH 25JMHO 25JEHO 25JEO 25JETO USA ...
F D ESSPEC 2- 1 CARACTERISTIQUES GENERALES Désignation DIMENSIONS Longueur hors-tout Largeur hors-tout Hauteur hors-tout (...
2-2 SPEC E FUEL AND OIL Fuel type Unleaded regular gasoline Fuel rating PON * 86 RON * 91 Engine oil 2-stroke engine oil E...
F D ESSPEC 2- 2 CARBURANT ET HUILE Type de carburant Indice d’octane Huile moteur Qualité d’huile moteur Taux de mélange H...
2-3 SPEC EGENERAL SPECIFICATIONS Item Unit Model(s) Worldwide 30DMH 30DMHO 30DWH 30DEHO 30DMO 30DE 30DEO 30DET 30DETO USA ...
F D ESSPEC 2- 3 Désignfation DIMENSIONS Longueur hors-tout Largeur hors-tout Hauteur hors-tout (S) (L) (Y) (X) POIDS (avec...
