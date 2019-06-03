Successfully reported this slideshow.
Top 5

Top 5 Marvel characters

Published in: Art & Photos
Top 5

  1. 1. My Top Five https://list25.com/25-most-powerful-marvel-characters/ 1. Captain Marvel Captain Marvel is one of the most amazing superheroes, in my opinion she really stands out in a crowd, due to her background as a Kree and a Human. 2. Deadpool Deadpool is a really funny man. He honestly is one of the only superheroes that can’t die, he had cancer before he became Deadpool but, due to genetic mutation he was able to live and also regrow limbs.
  2. 2. 3. Iron Man Iron man is the second male marvel superhero, after Captain America. Iron man has a blue triangle on his chest that has the ability to take down enemies and stop him from dying if an enemy stabs him in the chest. 4. Thor Thor is from a place called Ragnarok. He has a brother named Loki, their father is Odin. Thor can wield his hammer which, can make him fly as well as take down enemies.
  3. 3. 5. Gamora Gamora has a father named Thanos. She used to work for a man named Ronan. She is really good in combat with either a sword or a gun. Gamora is an orphan and Thanos adopted her when Gamora was little.

