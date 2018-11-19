My ebook the complete calvin and hobbes

Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Book Details
Author : Bill Watterson
Pages : 1456
Publisher : Andrews McMeel Publishing
Brand : Englisch
ISBN :
Publication Date : 2012-11-13
Release Date :
Description
Calvin and Hobbes is unquestionably one of the most popular comic strips of all time. The imaginative
world of a boy and his real-only-to-him tiger was first syndicated in 1985 and appeared in more than
2,400 newspapers when Bill Watterson retired on January 1, 1996. The entire body of Calvin and Hobbes
cartoons was originally published in hardcover as a truly noteworthy tribute to this singular cartoon in The
Complete Calvin and Hobbes. Available for the first time in paperback, these four full-colour volumes in a
sturdy slipcase include all the Calvin and Hobbes cartoons that ever appeared in syndication. This is the
treasure that all Calvin and Hobbes fans seek.
