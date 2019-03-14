Modernize your user experience with this guide to developing and implementing SAP Fiori applications. Begin by installing and configuring the system for SAP Fiori. Then, learn to implement transactional, analytical, and fact sheet apps on an AS ABAP or SAP HANA data base. Customize further by creating, developing, and extending your apps using the SAP Web IDE environment. Are you ready to beautify your UI? Installation and Configuration: Using step-by-step instructions walk through the backend and frontend installations for SAP Fiori, before moving on to configuring all the necessary components and product-specific add-ons. Implementing Apps: Learn how to perform the server tasks needed for implementing transactional, analytical, and fact sheet applications on an AS ABAP or SAP HANA database. Developing Apps: Employ common workflow modifications and connect with other SAP products as you develop and extend your apps in the SAP Web IDE environment. Highlights Include: Installation and configuration; Creating, extending, and implementing apps; Transactional apps Fact sheet apps; Analytical apps; OData and SAP Gateway; SAPUIS Security; Web IDE; SAP Fiori Client; SAP Fiori Launchpad.