This analytical bibliography of pre-Islamic archaeology of the Arabian shores of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman covers the years 1996 to 2006. This bibliography is based on the same concept as the two previous volumes (published in 1985 and 1996). A first part covers "General works," followed by three broad chronological sections (Prehistory - 4th Millennium B.C. / Late 4th Millennium - End 2nd Millennium B.C. / Late 2nd Millennium B.C. - 7th Century A.D.). Each of these periods is subdivided in (modern) political regions (Kuwait, Northeastern Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, United Arab Emirates and Oman). This second supplement contains 826 entries. An index of authors also is included.

