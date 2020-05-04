20200504 raspberrypi handson_honpen

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ねこ様 見守りカメラ を作ろう！ オンライン・ハンズオン　 2020/5/4 本編
猫紹介 zakky NearMugi津川ニーナ
覚えること ・Raspberry Pi（ラズベリーパイ、ラズパイ） ・shell command（しぇる こまんど） ・Webhook（うぇぶ ふっく） ・REST API（れすと えーぴーあい）
作るもの
準備 ・ラズパイ のセットアップ https://qiita.com/karaage0703/items/79e09db0ef3ebcf94882 Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ または Raspberry Pi 4 ラズパイカ...
[Raspberry Piセットアップ] 1. SDカードを用意する 　https://www.raspberrypi.org/downloads/ 　2019-04-08-raspbian-buster.img または 2019-04-08-...
Raspberry Pi Imager
① ② ③ Etcher
3. 無線LAN（Wi-Fi）へ接続する 4. raspi-config コマンドを実行する $ sudo raspi-config
ハンズオン開始！
手順 1-1 ・LINE への登録（アカウント作成） （手順） https://qiita.com/n0bisuke/items/ceaa09ef8898bee8369d
LINE Developersでチャンネル（Messaging API）を作成する https://developers.line.me/ja/
手順 2-1 ・Gyazo への登録（アカウント作成） （アクセス先） https://gyazo.com/signup?lang=ja
手順 2-2 ・アクセストークンの作成 （手順） https://qiita.com/n0bisuke/items/10f57597787588aa62a0 （アクセス先） https://gyazo.com/api?lang=ja
使用しないので、適当な URLでOK。
手順 3-1 ラズパイカメラで写真を撮る $ mkdir handson $ cd handson ※ラズパイカメラの場合はraspistillコマンドを使用する ※画像サイズは（-w 横ピクセル数、-h 縦ピクセル数）で調整してください。 $...
手順 3-2 プログラムをダウンロードする。 $ npm -y init $ npm i gyazo-api $ wget https://github.com/kitazaki/raspberrypi_neko_handson/raw/mas...
手順 3-3 プログラムをダウンロードする。 $ npm i @line/bot-sdk express $ wget https://github.com/kitazaki/raspberrypi_neko_handson/raw/maste...
手順 3-4 ngrokをインストールする $ wget https://bin.equinox.io/c/4VmDzA7iaHb/ngrok-stable-linux-arm.zip または $ wget https://github.com...
手順 3-5 LINE DevelopersでWebhook URLを入力する https://developers.line.me/ja/ 手順 3-4 ngrokの出力
手順 3-6 LINE Botを登録する https://developers.line.me/ja/ スマホのLINEアプリでLINE Botを登録し、 メッセージを送ってみる。
手順 3-7 手順 3-3 のプログラムをコピーする。 $ cp server.js push.js プログラムを修正する。 $ vi push.js または $ nano push.js 通知（PUSHメッセージ）を送信する。 $ node ...
手順 3-8（応用） 画像のアップロードプログラム（手順 3-2）と通知プログラム（手順 3-7）を組み合わせます。 手順 3-7 のプログラムをコピーする。 $ cp push.js push_url.js プログラムを修正する。 $ vi ...
... // app.listen(PORT); // console.log(`Server running at ${PORT}`); function sendPushMessage(mes) { client.pushMessage(m...
END お疲れ様でした！
