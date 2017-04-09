PDF DOWNLOAD PDF FREE DOWNLOAD Medical Assisting Review: Passing the CMA, RMA, and CCMA Exams FOR IPAD READ ONLINE



Medical Assisting Review: Passing the CMA, RMA, and CCMA Exams, Fourth Edition provides example questions for students to prepare for certification exams. This reference prepares students to take the exam with easy-to-read essential material summaries that highlight key areas of the major clinical and administrative parts of a Medical Assistant s program. Each of the chapters includes a series of 20 to 30 multiple choice quiz questions and a concise outline of key information. CONNECT PLUS provides more than 1600 sample review questions as well as a PowerPoint presentation for additional student review. The review questions include rationales for answers and correlations to certification competencies. NOTE: ISBN:007337458X, is for the fourth edition of Moini, MA Review, main text. The Connect Plus Access Card ISBN is: 0077448332 and the Combo ISBN is 0077866002.

