Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
The Perfect Nanny AUDIOBOOK
The Perfect Nanny AUDIOBOOK When Myriam, a French-Moroccan lawyer, decides to return to work after having children, she an...
DETAIL PRODUCT Author : Le�la Slimaniq Pages : 228 pagesq Publisher : Penguin Booksq Language : engq ISBN-10 : 0143132172q...
DISCRIPSI When Myriam, a French-Moroccan lawyer, decides to return to work after having children, she and her husband look...
DOWNLOAD BOOK Download and stream more than 10,000 movies, e-books, audiobooks, music tracks, and pictures 1. Adsimple acc...
IMAGE BOOK
Read Or Get This Book, Visit Direct Links by clicking the DOWNLOAD button
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The Perfect Nanny AUDIOBOOK

3 views

Published on

When Myriam, a French-Moroccan lawyer, decides to return to work after having children, she and her husband look for the perfect nanny for their two young children. They never dreamed they would find Louise: a quiet, polite, devoted woman who sings to the children, cleans the family's chic apartment in Paris's upscale tenth arrondissement, stays late without complaint, and hosts enviable kiddie parties. But as the couple and the nanny become more dependent on one another, jealousy, resentment, and suspicions mount, shattering the idyllic tableau

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The Perfect Nanny AUDIOBOOK

  1. 1. The Perfect Nanny AUDIOBOOK
  2. 2. The Perfect Nanny AUDIOBOOK When Myriam, a French-Moroccan lawyer, decides to return to work after having children, she and her husband look for the perfect nanny for their two young children. They never dreamed they would find Louise: a quiet, polite, devoted woman who sings to the children, cleans the family's chic apartment in Paris's upscale tenth arrondissement, stays late without complaint, and hosts enviable kiddie parties. But as the couple and the nanny become more dependent on one another, jealousy, resentment, and suspicions mount, shattering the idyllic tableau
  3. 3. DETAIL PRODUCT Author : Le�la Slimaniq Pages : 228 pagesq Publisher : Penguin Booksq Language : engq ISBN-10 : 0143132172q ISBN-13 : 9780143132172q
  4. 4. DISCRIPSI When Myriam, a French-Moroccan lawyer, decides to return to work after having children, she and her husband look for the perfect nanny for their two young children. They never dreamed they would find Louise: a quiet, polite, devoted woman who sings to the children, cleans the family's chic apartment in Paris's upscale tenth arrondissement, stays late without complaint, and hosts enviable kiddie parties. But as the couple and the nanny become more dependent on one another, jealousy, resentment, and suspicions mount, shattering the idyllic tableau
  5. 5. DOWNLOAD BOOK Download and stream more than 10,000 movies, e-books, audiobooks, music tracks, and pictures 1. Adsimple access to all content2. Quick and secure with high-speed downloads3. No datalimit4. Bestseller5. Free online books of all time6.
  6. 6. IMAGE BOOK
  7. 7. Read Or Get This Book, Visit Direct Links by clicking the DOWNLOAD button

×