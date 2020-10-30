Successfully reported this slideshow.
Disposal method Wastewater Disposal Options  Once wastewater has been treated, it is ​disposed​ of by reintroducing it to ...
after treatment is absorbed by the crop or are assimilated into the soil structure. Depending on the contaminants, the wat...
Oxygen sag​ curves ​occur​ when the ​oxygen​ dissolved in the ​water​ is depleted. This is caused by the addition of anyth...
Deoxygenation curve: ● In a polluted stream, the DO content goes on reducing due to decomposition of volatile organic matt...
Difference between domestic wastewater and industrial waste water Domestic wastewater industrial wastewater Domestic waste...
A natural process of ​purifying​, as the ability of a body of water to rid itself of pollutants. ​purification​ of oneself...
(v) Sunlight: The pathogens are killed if they are exposed to sunlight, therefore, sunlight helps in self-purification. Al...
Process of Self-Purification of Stream: The self-purification process of streams polluted by sewage can be grouped in the ...
This zone is situated just near the outfall of sewage. The water is turbid with dark colour. The decomposition of solid ma...
Iwp unit 1 notes kirti rana
  1. 1. MADE BY :- RANA KIRTI CHANDRAKANTBHAI UNIT :- 1 DRINKING WATER QUALITY STANDARD WATER QUALITY PARAMETERS AND DRINKING WATER STANDARDS SL. NO. PARAMETERS UNITS DRINKING WATER IS: 10500 - 1991 DESIRABLE MAXIMUM 1. Colour Hazen units 5 25 2. Odour - Unobjectionable - 3. Taste - Agreeable - 4. Turbidity NTU 5 10 5. pH value - 6.5 to 8.5 No relaxation 6. Total hardness (as CaCO​3​) mg/l 300 600 7. Iron mg/l 0.3 1.0 8. Chlorides mg/l 250 1000 9. Residual, free Chlorine mg/l 0.2 - 10. Dissolved Solids mg/l 500 2000 11. Calcium mg/l 75 200 12. Copper mg/l 0.05 1.5 13. Manganese mg/l 0.1 0.3 14. Sulphate mg/l 200 400 15. Nitrate mg/l 50 No relaxation 16. Fluoride mg/l 1.0 1.5
  2. 2. 17. Phenolic compounds mg/l 0.001 0.002 18. Mercury mg/l 0.001 No relaxation 19. Cadmium mg/l 0.01 No relaxation 20. Selenium mg/l 0.01 No relaxation 21. Arsenic mg/l 0.05 No relaxation 22. Cyanide mg/l 0.05 No relaxation 23. Lead mg/l 0.05 No relaxation 24. Zinc mg/l 5 15 25. Anionic detergents mg/l 0.2 1.0 26. Chromium mg/l 0.05 No relaxation 27. Polynuclear aromatic Hydrocarbons mg/l - - 28. Mineral oil mg/l 0.01 0.03 29. Pesticides mg/l Absent 0.001 30. Radioactive materials ​ ​(a) Alpha emitters (b) Beta emitters Bq/l Pci/l - - 0.1 0.037 31. Alkalinity mg/l 200 600 32. Aluminlum mg/l 0.03 0.2 33. Boron mg/l 1 5
  3. 3. Disposal method Wastewater Disposal Options  Once wastewater has been treated, it is ​disposed​ of by reintroducing it to the environment. Three methods for disposing of treated wastewater effluent are surface water discharge, subsurface discharge, and land application for beneficial use. Discharge to Surface Waters  Federal, state, and local regulations prohibit the disposal of ​untreated​ wastewater into storm drains or surface waters. In some cases, with a permit, a facility may discharge ​treated​ wastewater into surface waters. The (NPDES) program sets requirements and issues permits for this type of discharge. NPDES permits specify pre-treatment requirements and limits on what can be discharged to ensure that the discharge does not harm water quality or public health. In Idaho, the NPDES permit program is administered by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which means EPA is responsible for issuing and enforcing all NPDES permits in Idaho. The state's role in this process is to certify that NPDES-permitted projects comply with state water quality standards. Subsurface Discharge  Subsurface discharge occurs on site where wastewater is treated by discharging septic tank effluent underground where it leaches through a drain field. Land Application (Reuse)  In some situations, treated wastewater can be applied to land for irrigation. The small amount of pollutants remaining in the wastewater
  4. 4. after treatment is absorbed by the crop or are assimilated into the soil structure. Depending on the contaminants, the water may require pre-treatment before discharge to meet water quality standards. DEQ issues permits for facilities treating wastewater and sludge through this method. Oxygen sag curve      What is SAG? The differential equation for the dissolved oxygen ​sag​ curve (​DO sag​ curve) is derived. ... This oxygen demand causes an oxygen deficit, or oxygen shortage. The greater the oxygen deficit, the greater the rate of natural oxygen replenishment from the atmosphere into the stream. Where do oxygen sags in water typically occur?
  5. 5. Oxygen sag​ curves ​occur​ when the ​oxygen​ dissolved in the ​water​ is depleted. This is caused by the addition of anything which increases the BIOLOGICAL ​OXYGEN​ DEMAND such as biological waste and sewage. they are found ​mostly​ in slow flowing streams.   Oxygen sag curve  The curve obtained when the concentration of dissolved oxygen in a river into which sewage or some other pollutant has been discharged is plotted against the distance downstream from the sewage outlet (see graph). Samples of water are taken at areas upstream and downstream from the sewage outlet. The presence of sewage reduces the oxygen content of the water and increases the ​biochemical oxygen demand​. This is due to the action of saprotrophic organisms that decompose the ​organic matter​ in the sewage and in the process use up the available oxygen. Oxygen deficit:- ● The oxygen deficit D at any time in a polluted river stream is the difference between the actual DO content of water at that time and the saturation DO content at the water temperature. Oxygen Deficit = ​DO​sat​–​DO​actual ● In order to maintain clean conditions in a river stream, the oxygen deficit must be nil and this can be found out by knowing the rates of deoxygenation and reoxygenation. Oxygen saturation Oxygen saturation​ (symbol ​SO​2​) is a relative measure of th​In a stable body of water with no stratification, ​dissolved oxygen​ will remain at 100% air ​saturation​. 100% air ​saturation means​ that the water is holding as many ​dissolved​ gas molecules as it ​can​ in equilibrium.
  6. 6. Deoxygenation curve: ● In a polluted stream, the DO content goes on reducing due to decomposition of volatile organic matter. ● The rate of deoxygenation depends upon the amount of organic matter remaining to be oxidized at a given time as well as on the temperature of reaction, hence at given temperature, the curve showing depletion of DO with time i.e. deoxygenation curve is similar to the first stage BOD-curve. Reoxygenation curve: ● Inorder to counter the balance of the consumption of DO due to deoxygenation, atmosphere supplies O2 to water and the process is called reoxygenation. ● The rate at which the oxygen is supplied by atmosphere to the polluted water depends upon:- o The depth of receiving water o Condition of flow o Oxygen deficit o Temperature Oxygen deficit curve: ● In a running polluted stream exposed to the atmosphere, the deoxygenation as well as reoxygenation go hand in hand, if deoxygenation is more rapid than the reoxygenation an oxygen deficit results. ● The amount of resultant oxygen deficit can be obtained by algebraically adding the deoxygenation and reoxygenation curve. ● The resultant curve is known as oxygen sag.  
  7. 7. Difference between domestic wastewater and industrial waste water Domestic wastewater industrial wastewater Domestic wastewater also called sewage industiral wastewater also called effluent. it is uniform and it is does not changed it is not uniform and change from industry to industry and product to product less concentrated more concentrated less organic more refractory organics flow variations are at morning and evening double. there is less flow variation it is depend on nature of shifts charactiristics of wastewater is predictable charactiristics of wastewater is not predictable wastewater has less quantity of BOD,COD wastewater has more quantity of BOD,COD waste is generated due to domestic uses waste is generated due to industrial uses less treatment is requried more treatment is requried purpose is service to society purpose is service to legal authority What is self purification?
  8. 8. A natural process of ​purifying​, as the ability of a body of water to rid itself of pollutants. ​purification​ of oneself is called as self purification. Factor affecting self purification of streams (i) Dilution: When the sewage is mixed up with large volume of water or it is much diluted, the sewage always remains in aerobic condition and anerobic condition never comes because always dissolved oxygen remains present in the water. (ii) Current: The self-purification of stream directly depends on the current. When there is no current the sewage matters deposit near the outfall causing formation of sludge bank and foul odours. In heavy current, the sewage is thoroughly mixed up with the stream water preventing all nuisances. In slow current, the sedimentation takes place causing growth of algae resulting in the production of oxygen. Therefore, slow current is better for the self-purification. (iii) Sedimentation: With slow current, the heavier solids settle in the stream bed and start anaerobic decomposition. The products of decomposition are again mixed with water by the current. If the dilution is sufficient, the anaerobic condition will not develop and the scouring tendency of streams during flood will wash the deposits. (iv) Temperature: As the activities of organisms depend on the temperature, the self- purification will also depend on temperature. At low temperature the organisms activities are slow due to which the rate of decomposition will be slow and in warm temperature this action is reverse. Therefore in summer, the stream will get self-purification is less than in winter. But the quantity of dissolved oxygen is more in cold water than in hot water.
  9. 9. (v) Sunlight: The pathogens are killed if they are exposed to sunlight, therefore, sunlight helps in self-purification. Algae also grow in sunlight causing production of oxygen. Therefore indirectly sunlight helps in the oxidation of unstable matter. (vi) Oxidation: The organic matter immediate after mixing with the stream or large quantity of water starts getting oxidized due to the development of the oxidising organisms present in the water. This process prevails till the complete oxidation of the organic matters. The oxygen demand is satisfied and the stream becomes purified, due to this phenomena. The streams get their oxygen demand by its aeration by wind or by the microscopic organisms (vii) Reduction: The reduction occurs in the streams due to the hydrolysis of the organic matters biologically or chemically, Anaerobic organisms start the splitting complex organic matter present in the sewage. This action produces odours and gases and the stabilization starts.
  10. 10. Process of Self-Purification of Stream: The self-purification process of streams polluted by sewage can be grouped in the following four zones of divisions: (a) Degradation Zone:
  11. 11. This zone is situated just near the outfall of sewage. The water is turbid with dark colour. The decomposition of solid matters takes place in this zone and the anaerobic decomposition prevails. (b) Active Decomposition Zone: This zone is just after the degradation zone. The water is greyish and darker than the previous zone. The objectionable odours of hydrogen sulphide and other sulphur compounds prevail and scum may also be seen on the surface in this zone. (c) Recovery Zone: In this zone, the stabilization of organic matters takes place and BOD of water is reduced. The contents of dissolved oxygen start rising up above 40% of the saturation value. The bacterial load decreases as the food supply of bacteria diminishes. (d) Clear Water Zone: In this zone, the stream attains normal conditions as were prevailing before sewage was discharged into it.

