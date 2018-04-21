-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Read Read The Metropolitan Opera Presents: Mozart s Cosi Fan Tutte: The Complete Libretto | Online PDF Online
Download Here https://cbooksku10.blogspot.fi/?book=1574674455
One of three jocular dramas which Mozart created with librettist Da Ponte, Cosi fan tutte used to be considered implausible and scandalous, since two sisters marry strangers who are really their disguised fiances - but its unsettling paradoxes now make it feel a very modern comedy.
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment