international finance management

INTERNATIONAL FINANCE MANAGENENT BY PROF. ADNAN
Presented By : Iqra Rafiq 15 Tayyaba Masood 18 Iqra Jahangir 21 Kiran Rubab 36 Noreen Afzal 46
Impact Of Micro Finance on poverty (Case Study of Khushhali Bank)
Poverty Major Problem Base Of Terrorism High Level Poverty Was 40 Percent In 1960’s Poverty Was Declined From 1970 To ...
Poverty Poverty Was 32 % To 36 % During 2001/02 Increase Due Structural Changes By Govt
Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund Set Up In 2000 By Govt Form Of A Private, Non-profit Company Major Contributor Is Wor...
Literature Review • Bane gas et al (2002), employing Legit model, found positive impact on the income of borrowers. Gallup...
Objective Role Of Khushhali Bank to alleviate the poverty Examine Poverty Alleviation And Its Future Evaluate Procedure...
Research Question Is there is any increase in income level, education and health facilities for family members, after taki...
Variables Dependent variable  Poverty Independent variable  Micro finance
Khushhali Microfinance Bank Founded In The Year 2000  Part Of The Government Of Islamic Republic Of Pakistan's Poverty R...
Branches Across Pakistan Total 144 branches in pakistan 1 Headquater & branch in Islamabad 28 Branches in Sindh 93 Bra...
Clients  Small Enterprises  Medium Enterprises low income households across Pakistan
Numbers Of Borrowers Active borrowers  545,954 Cumulative loans serviced  5069732
Loan’s Product Khushhali Qaza • Age: 20 – 63 Years • Income: Less Than Or Equal To Rs. 500,000 • Permanent Resident Of Th...
Khushhali Sarmaya  Age: 22– 60 Years  Self-employed Person  2 Years Experience  Good Credit History  Tenure  3– 36 m...
Research Design Sample  Size s 200  Associated with khushali bank  Both male & female Procedure
Methodology Before – After’ Approach  Comparison Of The Change  In The Poverty Level Of Both Groups To Check The Impac...
Years Of Association Frequency % Valid % cum-% 1 30 15.0 15.0 15.0 2 38 19.0 19.0 34.0 3 42 21.0 21.0 55.0 4 32 16.0 16.0 ...
Marital Status Freq. % Valid% cum-% Married 117 58.5 58.5 58.5 Un Married 83 41.5 41.5 100.0 Total 200 100 100
Income Level After Freq- % Valid % cum-% 2000-80000 11 5.5 5.5 5.5 8001-15000 15 7.5 7.5 13 15001-21000 134 67 67 80 21001...
Consumption Before Freq % Valid % Cum-% Never 1 .5 .5 .5 Once a Month 111 55.5 55.5 56.0 Twice a Month 60 30.0 30.0 86.0 O...
Medical Facility Before Freq % Valid % Cum-% Dispensary 142 71 71.0 71.0 Govt Hospital 57 28.5 28.5 99.5 Private Hospital ...
Transport issues Before Freq % Valid % cum-% Govt 88 44.0 44.0 44.0 Private 59 29.5 29.5 73.5 Own 53 26.5 26.5 100 Total 2...
Social issues before Frequency Percent Valid Percent Cumulative Some times 58 29.0 29.0 29.0 To Some Extent 102 51.0 51.0 ...
General Conditions Before Freq % Valid % cum-% Nothing 12 6.0 6.0 6.0 Film Annually 32 16.0 16.0 22.0 Film and Park Annual...
Results
Variable Z Value P Value Income Level After - Income Level Before - 7.632b 0 Consumption after - Consumption before - 2.85...
Conclusion Positive Impact Of Micro Credit On Poverty Status Of The Borrowers Micro Credit Has Reduced The Overall Pover...
Thank you
  and Community Based Organizations

