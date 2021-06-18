Seo offpage-210316101635-converted

Successfully reported this slideshow.
SEO –Off Page SEARCH ENGINE OPTIMIZATION
Basic Tips & Optimization Techniques
Off-page optimization (off-page SEO) is what can be done off the pages of a website to maximize its performance in search engines for target keywords related to the on-page content and keywords in off-page direct-links.
Off-page optimization is the most important part in search engine optimization because it gives backlinks to your sites and it requires a lot of work on a daily basis.
It helps to maximize website performance in search engines for target keywords.
Off-Page SEO Services is the best way to get more website traffic. Off-page factors include relevant backlinks to the website, as well as anchor text. Backlinks are very important for Google for generating traffic to the website.

  2. 2. Off-Page SEO Off-page optimization (off-page SEO) is what can be done off the pages of a website to maximize its performance in search engines for target keywords related to the on-page content and keywords in off- page direct-links. Off-page optimization is the most important part in search engines optimization because it gives back links to your sites and it requires a lot of work on a daily bases. It helps to maximize website performance in search engine for target keywords. Off Page SEO Services are the best way to get more website traffic. Off page factors include relevant back links to the website, as well as anchor text. Back links are very important for Google for generating traffic to the website.
  4. 4. Off-site optimization includes the following major components 1. Directory Submission 2. Social Bookmarking 3. Article Submission 4. Forum and Blog Posting 5. Blog Creation 6. Comment Posting 7. Press Releases 8. Social Networking 9. Vedio Submission 10. Social Networking 11. Classified ads 11
  5. 5. Off Page SEO Opportunities ❖ Social Networking Sites (LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter) ❖Search engine/Directory submission (DMOZ, Best of the Web) ❖Social Bookmarking submission (twitter, digg.com, del.icio.us) ❖ Article submission (EzineZArticles.com, GoArticles) ❖Press Release submission (PRWeb, 24-7 PressRelease.com) ❖ Blog Creation & Posting ❖ Forums & Comment posting (signature links)
