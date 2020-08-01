Successfully reported this slideshow.
Sanjivani Rural Education Society's Sanjivani College of Engineering, Kopargaon-423603 ( An Autonomous Institute Affiliate...
 S= Stroke length  R=Radius of base circle  r= Roller radius  R+r= Radius of Prime Circle  N=Cam rotation in rpm  𝝎 ...
CAM Jump Phenomenon • The Jump phenomenon occurs in case of cam operating under the action of compression spring load. • T...
CAM Jump Phenomenon  e= eccentricity  m=mass of the follower  s=Stiffness of spring  𝝎 = 𝑨𝒏𝒈𝒖𝒍𝒂𝒓 𝒗𝒆𝒍𝒐𝒄𝒊𝒕𝒚 𝒐𝒇 𝒄𝒂𝒎 𝒓𝒐𝒕𝒂𝒕...
CAM Jump Phenomenon  E= eccentricity  m=mass of the follower  s=Stiffness of spring  𝝎 = 𝑨𝒏𝒈𝒖𝒍𝒂𝒓 𝒗𝒆𝒍𝒐𝒄𝒊𝒕𝒚 𝒐𝒇 𝒄𝒂𝒎 𝒓𝒐𝒕𝒂𝒕...
CAM Jump Phenomenon • By considering Equilibrium Equation • m 𝑥+ sx+ P- F=0 • m(𝜔2 𝑐𝑜𝑠𝞱)+s(𝑒 − 𝑒𝑐𝑜𝑠𝞱) + 𝑷 − 𝑭=0 • 𝑭 =m(𝜔2 ...
Maximum force exerted on cam is at 𝞱 = 𝟎֯ 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝞱 = 𝟏𝟖𝟎֯ 𝐹=(m. 𝜔2 − 𝑠. 𝑒). 𝑐𝑜𝑠(𝜔. 𝑡) + (𝐬. 𝑒 + 𝑷) As the velocity of the cam...
Maximum force exerted on cam is at 𝞱 = 𝟎֯ 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝞱 = 𝟏𝟖𝟎֯ 𝐹=(m. 𝜔2 − 𝑠. )𝑒. 𝑐𝑜𝑠(𝜔. 𝑡) + (𝐬. 𝑒 + 𝑷) As the velocity of the cam...
9Subject :- Theory of Machines II
  1. 1. Sanjivani Rural Education Society’s Sanjivani College of Engineering, Kopargaon-423603 ( An Autonomous Institute Affiliated to Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune) NAAC ‘A’ Grade Accredited, ISO 9001:2015 Certified Subject :- Theory of Machines II T.E. Mechanical (302043) Unit 4 Cam and Follower 4.8 CAM Jump Phenomenon By Prof. K. N. Wakchaure(Asst Professor) Department of Mechanical Engineering Sanjivani College of Engineering (An Autonomous Institute) Kopargaon, Maharashtra Email: wakchaurekiranmech@Sanjivani.org.in Mobile:- +91-7588025393
  2. 2.  S= Stroke length  R=Radius of base circle  r= Roller radius  R+r= Radius of Prime Circle  N=Cam rotation in rpm  𝝎 = 𝑨𝒏𝒈𝒖𝒍𝒂𝒓 𝒗𝒆𝒍𝒐𝒄𝒊𝒕𝒚 𝒐𝒇 𝑪𝒂𝒎  𝜭 = 𝑪𝒂𝒎 𝒂𝒏𝒈𝒍𝒆  𝜭 𝑶 = 𝑶𝒖𝒕𝒔𝒕𝒓𝒐𝒌𝒆 𝒂𝒏𝒈𝒍𝒆  𝜭 𝑫𝑶 = 𝑫𝒘𝒆𝒍𝒍 𝒂𝒇𝒕𝒆𝒓 𝑶𝒖𝒕𝒔𝒕𝒓𝒐𝒌𝒆/𝑨𝒔𝒄𝒆𝒏𝒅 𝒂𝒏𝒈𝒍𝒆  𝜭 𝑹 = 𝑹𝒆𝒕𝒖𝒓𝒏𝒔 𝑺𝒕𝒓𝒐𝒌𝒆/𝑫𝒆𝒔𝒄𝒆𝒏𝒅 𝒂𝒏𝒈𝒍𝒆  𝜭 𝑫𝑹 = 𝑫𝒘𝒆𝒍𝒍 𝒂𝒇𝒕𝒆𝒓 𝑹𝒆𝒕𝒖𝒓𝒏 𝒔𝒕𝒓𝒐𝒌𝒆 𝒂𝒏𝒈𝒍𝒆  UV= Uniform Velocity  SHM= Simple Harmonic Motion  UAR= Uniform Acceleration and Retardation  CM= Cycloidal Motion CAM Jump Phenomenon
  3. 3. CAM Jump Phenomenon • The Jump phenomenon occurs in case of cam operating under the action of compression spring load. • This is transient conditions that occur only with high speed, highly flexible cam- follower systems. • With jump the cam and the follower separate owing to excessively unbalanced forces exceeding the spring force during the period of negative acceleration. • This is undesirable since the fundamental function of the cam-follower system; the constraint and control of follower motion are not maintained. • Also related are the short life of the cam flank surface, high noise, vibrations and poor action.
  4. 4. CAM Jump Phenomenon  e= eccentricity  m=mass of the follower  s=Stiffness of spring  𝝎 = 𝑨𝒏𝒈𝒖𝒍𝒂𝒓 𝒗𝒆𝒍𝒐𝒄𝒊𝒕𝒚 𝒐𝒇 𝒄𝒂𝒎 𝒓𝒐𝒕𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 • P=preload 9ncluding weight of the follower • x=motion of the follower • 𝒙 = 𝒆 − 𝒆𝒄𝒐𝒔𝞱 • 𝒙 = 𝒅𝒙 𝒅𝒕 = 𝒅𝒙 𝒅𝞱 𝒅𝞱 𝒅𝒕 = 𝒆𝝎𝒔𝒊𝒏𝞱 • 𝒙 = 𝒅𝒙 𝒅𝒕 = 𝒅𝒙 𝒅𝞱 𝒅𝞱 𝒅𝒕 = 𝒆𝝎 𝟐 𝒄𝒐𝒔𝞱 c e o c e o R 𝞱 P x
  5. 5. CAM Jump Phenomenon  E= eccentricity  m=mass of the follower  s=Stiffness of spring  𝝎 = 𝑨𝒏𝒈𝒖𝒍𝒂𝒓 𝒗𝒆𝒍𝒐𝒄𝒊𝒕𝒚 𝒐𝒇 𝒄𝒂𝒎 𝒓𝒐𝒕𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 • P=preload including weight of the follower • x=motion of the follower • Various forces acting on the follower mass are • Inertia force: m 𝒙 • Spring force: sx • Preload=P • F=Force Exerted by Cam F c e o c e o R 𝞱 P x
  6. 6. CAM Jump Phenomenon • By considering Equilibrium Equation • m 𝑥+ sx+ P- F=0 • m(𝜔2 𝑐𝑜𝑠𝞱)+s(𝑒 − 𝑒𝑐𝑜𝑠𝞱) + 𝑷 − 𝑭=0 • 𝑭 =m(𝜔2 𝑐𝑜𝑠𝞱)+s(𝑒 − 𝑒𝑐𝑜𝑠𝞱) + 𝑷 • 𝑭 =m.(𝜔2 cos(𝜔. 𝑡))+s(𝑒 − 𝑒. 𝑐𝑜𝑠𝜔. 𝑡) + 𝑷 • 𝑭 =(m. 𝜔2 − 𝑠. 𝑒). 𝑐𝑜𝑠(𝜔. 𝑡) + (𝐬. 𝑒 + 𝑷) c e o c e o R 𝞱 P x This is the equation of net force acting on the follower.
  7. 7. Maximum force exerted on cam is at 𝞱 = 𝟎֯ 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝞱 = 𝟏𝟖𝟎֯ 𝐹=(m. 𝜔2 − 𝑠. 𝑒). 𝑐𝑜𝑠(𝜔. 𝑡) + (𝐬. 𝑒 + 𝑷) As the velocity of the cam shaft increases, due to square term it shows sudden rise leads to impact equation. • 0=(m. 𝜔2 − 𝑠)𝑒. 𝑐𝑜𝑠(𝜔. 𝑡) + (𝑠. 𝑒 + 𝑃) • 𝞱 = 180֯ , 𝑐𝑜𝑠(𝜔. 𝑡)=𝑐𝑜𝑠 𝞱 = −1, for maximum force. • −(m. 𝜔2 − 𝑠)𝑒 + (𝑠. 𝑒 + 𝑃)=0 • (2. 𝑠. 𝑒 + 𝑃 − 𝑚. 𝑒. 𝜔2 )=0 • 𝜔 = 2.𝑠.𝑒+𝑃 𝑚.𝑒 • This is referred as the critical speed at which force acting on the follower is zero. • That means there is no any contact between cam and follower. • As this speed increases above critical level hammering noise will be heard during cam motion. This is refer as Cam Jump phenomenon. c e o c e o R 𝞱 P x CAM Jump Phenomenon
  8. 8. Maximum force exerted on cam is at 𝞱 = 𝟎֯ 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝞱 = 𝟏𝟖𝟎֯ 𝐹=(m. 𝜔2 − 𝑠. )𝑒. 𝑐𝑜𝑠(𝜔. 𝑡) + (𝐬. 𝑒 + 𝑷) As the velocity of the cam shaft increases, due to square term it shows sudden rise leads to impact equation. • 𝜔 = 2.𝑠.𝑒+𝑃 𝑚.𝑒 • This is referred as the critical speed at which force acting on the follower is zero. • To avoid cam jump phenomenon • P>(𝒎. 𝒆. 𝝎 𝟐 − 𝟐. 𝒔. 𝒆) • Cam jump can be avoided by some extend by Increasing preload and spring stiffness c e o c e o R 𝞱 P x CAM Jump Phenomenon
