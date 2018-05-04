Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Coin Folders Dimes: Roosevelt, 1946-1964 (Official Whitman Coin Folder) [FREE]
Book details
Description this book Whitman 0307090299 Folder Roosevelt #1 1946-1964, 307090299This is an Official Whitman Coin Folder f...
If you want to download this book, click link in the last page
Download Free Coin Folders Dimes: Roosevelt, 1946-1964 (Official Whitman Coin Folder) [FREE] Complete Click Below Click th...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Coin Folders Dimes: Roosevelt, 1946-1964 (Official Whitman Coin Folder) [FREE]

5 views

Published on

This books ( Coin Folders Dimes: Roosevelt, 1946-1964 (Official Whitman Coin Folder) [FREE] ) Made by Whitman Coin Book and Supplies
About Books
Whitman 0307090299 Folder Roosevelt #1 1946-1964, 307090299This is an Official Whitman Coin Folder for the Roosevelt Dimes Collection Dated 1946 - 1964 (Volume One).Features:This book allows you to store and display Roosevelt dimes dated 1946 through 1964 inclusive.This is a sturdy dark blue, three panel thick cardboard folder.This folder will hold 50 dimes.Each coin slot is dated and mint marked according to which mint the coin was struck from.Quantity minted for each particular coin is printed below slot.The holes in this folder have a special, positive lock-in feature.Interior is blue.History regarding this type of coin is printed on the inside cover.Great gift idea for the coin collector in your life!Includes:One Roosevelt Dime Folder (1946-1964) Volume 1Specs:Size: 5-3/4" x 7-5/8"This product is compatible with the following Model(s):
To Download Please Click https://jusmeloonseger.blogspot.be/?book=0307090299

Published in: Art & Photos
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Coin Folders Dimes: Roosevelt, 1946-1964 (Official Whitman Coin Folder) [FREE]

  1. 1. Coin Folders Dimes: Roosevelt, 1946-1964 (Official Whitman Coin Folder) [FREE]
  2. 2. Book details
  3. 3. Description this book Whitman 0307090299 Folder Roosevelt #1 1946-1964, 307090299This is an Official Whitman Coin Folder for the Roosevelt Dimes Collection Dated 1946 - 1964 (Volume One).Features:This book allows you to store and display Roosevelt dimes dated 1946 through 1964 inclusive.This is a sturdy dark blue, three panel thick cardboard folder.This folder will hold 50 dimes.Each coin slot is dated and mint marked according to which mint the coin was struck from.Quantity minted for each particular coin is printed below slot.The holes in this folder have a special, positive lock-in feature.Interior is blue.History regarding this type of coin is printed on the inside cover.Great gift idea for the coin collector in your life!Includes:One Roosevelt Dime Folder (1946-1964) Volume 1Specs:Size: 5-3/4" x 7-5/8"This product is compatible with the following Model(s):Coin Folders Dimes: Roosevelt, 1946-1964 (Official Whitman Coin Folder) [FREE] Whitman 0307090299 Folder Roosevelt #1 1946-1964, 307090299This is an Official Whitman Coin Folder for the Roosevelt Dimes Collection Dated 1946 - 1964 (Volume One).Features:This book allows you to store and display Roosevelt dimes dated 1946 through 1964 inclusive.This is a sturdy dark blue, three panel thick cardboard folder.This folder will hold 50 dimes.Each coin slot is dated and mint marked according to which mint the coin was struck from.Quantity minted for each particular coin is printed below slot.The holes in this folder have a special, positive lock-in feature.Interior is blue.History regarding this type of coin is printed on the inside cover.Great gift idea for the coin collector in your life!Includes:One Roosevelt Dime Folder (1946-1964) Volume 1Specs:Size: 5-3/4" x 7-5/8"This product is compatible with the following Model(s): https://jusmeloonseger.blogspot.be/?book=0307090299 Download Coin Folders Dimes: Roosevelt, 1946-1964 (Official Whitman Coin Folder) [FREE] Best, Full For Coin Folders Dimes: Roosevelt, 1946-1964 (Official Whitman Coin Folder) [FREE] , Best Books Coin Folders Dimes: Roosevelt, 1946-1964 (Official Whitman Coin Folder) [FREE] by Whitman Coin Book and Supplies , Download is Easy Coin Folders Dimes: Roosevelt, 1946-1964 (Official Whitman Coin Folder) [FREE] , Free Books Download Coin Folders Dimes: Roosevelt, 1946-1964 (Official Whitman Coin Folder) [FREE] , Free Coin Folders Dimes: Roosevelt, 1946-1964 (Official Whitman Coin Folder) [FREE] PDF files, Read Online Coin Folders Dimes: Roosevelt, 1946-1964 (Official Whitman Coin Folder) [FREE] E-Books, E-Books Read Coin Folders Dimes: Roosevelt, 1946-1964 (Official Whitman Coin Folder) [FREE] News, Best Selling Books Coin Folders Dimes: Roosevelt, 1946-1964 (Official Whitman Coin Folder) [FREE] , News Books Coin Folders Dimes: Roosevelt, 1946-1964 (Official Whitman Coin Folder) [FREE] Best, Easy Download Without Complicated Coin Folders Dimes: Roosevelt, 1946-1964 (Official Whitman Coin Folder) [FREE] , How to download Coin Folders Dimes: Roosevelt, 1946-1964 (Official Whitman Coin Folder) [FREE] Best, Free Download Coin Folders Dimes: Roosevelt, 1946-1964 (Official Whitman Coin Folder) [FREE] by Whitman Coin Book and Supplies
  4. 4. If you want to download this book, click link in the last page
  5. 5. Download Free Coin Folders Dimes: Roosevelt, 1946-1964 (Official Whitman Coin Folder) [FREE] Complete Click Below Click this link : https://jusmeloonseger.blogspot.be/?book=0307090299 if you want to download this book OR

×