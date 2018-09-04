Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
New York audible books free New York audible books free LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
New York audible books free The bestselling master of historical fiction weaves a grand, sweeping drama of New York from t...
New York audible books free Written By: Edward Rutherfurd. Narrated By: Mark Bramhall Publisher: Random House (Audio) Date...
New York audible books free Download Full Version New York Audio OR Listen now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

New York audible books free

4 views

Published on

New York audible books free

Published in: Art & Photos
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

New York audible books free

  1. 1. New York audible books free New York audible books free LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. New York audible books free The bestselling master of historical fiction weaves a grand, sweeping drama of New York from the city's founding to the present day. ​ Rutherfurd celebrates America's greatest city in a rich, engrossing saga that showcases his extraordinary ability to combine impeccable historical research and storytelling flair. As in his earlier, bestselling novels, he illuminates cultural, social, and political upheavals through the lives of a remarkably diverse set of families. ​ As he recounts the intertwining fates of characters rich and poor, black and white, native born and immigrant, Rutherfurd brings to life the momentous events that shaped New York and America: the Revolutionary War, the emergence of the city as a great trading and financial center, the excesses of the Gilded Age, the explosion of immigration in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, the trials of World War II, the near-demise of New York in the 1970s and its roaring rebirth in the '90s, and the attacks on the World Trade Center. Sprinkled throughout are captivating cameo appearances by historical figures ranging from George Washington to Abraham Lincoln to Babe Ruth. ​ New York is the book that millions of Rutherfurd's American fans have been waiting for. A brilliant mix of romance, war, family drama, and personal triumphs, it gloriously captures the search for freedom and prosperity at the heart of our nation's history. ​ From the Hardcover edition.
  3. 3. New York audible books free Written By: Edward Rutherfurd. Narrated By: Mark Bramhall Publisher: Random House (Audio) Date: November 2009 Duration: 37 hours 30 minutes
  4. 4. New York audible books free Download Full Version New York Audio OR Listen now

×