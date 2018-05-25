Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Free Book PassPorter's Disney Cruise Line and Its Ports of Call | Download file
Book Details Author : Dave Marx ,Jennifer Marx Pages : 448 Binding : Paperback Brand : ISBN : 1587711346
Description This 12th edition offers an unprecedented level of detail in a Disney Cruise guidebook, including in-depth cov...
If you want to download this book, click link in the next page
Download or read PassPorter's Disney Cruise Line and Its Ports of Call by click link below Download or read PassPorter's D...
Thank You For Visiting
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Free Book PassPorter's Disney Cruise Line and Its Ports of Call Download file

2 views

Published on

READ|Download

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Free Book PassPorter's Disney Cruise Line and Its Ports of Call Download file

  1. 1. Free Book PassPorter's Disney Cruise Line and Its Ports of Call | Download file
  2. 2. Book Details Author : Dave Marx ,Jennifer Marx Pages : 448 Binding : Paperback Brand : ISBN : 1587711346
  3. 3. Description This 12th edition offers an unprecedented level of detail in a Disney Cruise guidebook, including in-depth coverage of the line's brand-new cruise ships, the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy, its presence in Alaska and Europe, and its 2015 ports of embarkation: Port Canaveral, Miami, San Juan, San Diego, Vancouver, Barcelona, Copenhagen, and Dover. Cruisers can design magical vacations with this take-along travel guide and planner. All aspects of the Disney Cruise Line are outlined, complete with maps, diagrams, and charts. Features include: Original photos of the cruise line and ports of call, coverage of recent changes, tips for first-time cruisers, the latest word on U.S. passport requirements, and money-saving ideas and programs. In addition, it presents details on transportation, lodging, and menus including special dinner menus and room service, along with kids’ dining, activities for all ages, up to eight pages of information, maps, and shore excursion for each port of call. It also offers information on childcare, staying healthy, and features planning calendars for 2014/2015, Web site index, and input from eight peer reviewers. So when the romance and excitement of the high seas calls, pick up a PassPorter and book passage on the adventure of a lifetime!
  4. 4. If you want to download this book, click link in the next page
  5. 5. Download or read PassPorter's Disney Cruise Line and Its Ports of Call by click link below Download or read PassPorter's Disney Cruise Line and Its Ports of Call OR
  6. 6. Thank You For Visiting

×