Barron’s ASVAB Flashcards includes more than 450 cards, including 50 new cards in the vocabulary section, to help you review key content and feel prepared for test day. This edition comes with a metal key ring so you can sort the cards in any order you need. Cards cover all nine ASVAB subtests, with answers and explanations from expert author Terry L. Duran. You can learn on-the-go and review the content in each subtest:Word KnowledgeParagraph ComprehensionGeneral ScienceElectronicsShop and Automotive InformationMechanical ComprehensionMathematics Knowledge“Mentally” Assembling Rotated ObjectsLooking for more in-depth review and expert explanations? Check out Barron’s ASVAB with Online Tests, 12th edition.

