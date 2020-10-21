Lez 1.1 22 10 2020 calib

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Il Calibro a corsoio Docente prof. Valenzano D. 1
Il Calibro a corsoio • Il calibro (dall'Arabo qālib significato “stampo, forma) è uno strumento di misura della lunghezza ...
3 Il Nonio Il Calibro a corsoio
Il Calibro a corsoio • COSA MISURARE? • La lunghezza tra i due becchi esterna • oppure la distanza interna tra due parti d...
Il Calibro a corsoio • Alcune varianti hanno indicatori a lancetta oppure digitali. 5
  1. 1. Il Calibro a corsoio Docente prof. Valenzano D. 1
  2. 2. Il Calibro a corsoio • Il calibro (dall'Arabo qālib significato “stampo, forma) è uno strumento di misura della lunghezza • Utilizzato per misurare la larghezza e lunghezza di un oggetto, la distanza tra due facce piane o la profondità di un foro. • Gli strumenti in commercio hanno tipicamente una risoluzione pari a un decimo, un ventesimo, un cinquantesimo o un centesimo di millimetro. 2
  3. 3. 3 Il Nonio Il Calibro a corsoio
  4. 4. Il Calibro a corsoio • COSA MISURARE? • La lunghezza tra i due becchi esterna • oppure la distanza interna tra due parti dello stesso oggetto, usando una seconda coppia di becchi. • Oppure la profondità di un foro • Nella sua versione comune è costituito da un'asta graduata in millimetri con all'estremità un becco fisso sulla quale scorre un corsoio con nonio recante il secondo becco. 4
  5. 5. Il Calibro a corsoio • Alcune varianti hanno indicatori a lancetta oppure digitali. 5
