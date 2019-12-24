Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
[B.O.O.K] Exam Ref 70-535 Architecting Microsoft Azure Solutions For Kindle
[B.O.O.K] Exam Ref 70-535 Architecting Microsoft Azure Solutions For Kindle Prepare for Microsoft Exam 70-535-and help dem...
DETAIL PRODUCT Author : Haishi Baiq Pages : 352 pagesq Publisher : Microsoft Pressq Language :q ISBN-10 : 1509304681q ISBN...
DISCRIPSI Prepare for Microsoft Exam 70-535-and help demonstrate your real-world mastery of architecting complete cloud so...
DOWNLOAD BOOK Download and stream more than 10,000 movies, e-books, audiobooks, music tracks, and pictures 1. Adsimple acc...
Read Or Get This Book, Visit Direct Links by clicking the DOWNLOAD button IMAGE BOOK
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

[B.O.O.K] Exam Ref 70-535 Architecting Microsoft Azure Solutions For Kindle

3 views

Published on

Prepare for Microsoft Exam 70-535-and help demonstrate your real-world mastery of architecting complete cloud solutions on the Microsoft Azure platform. Designed for architects and other cloud professionals ready to advance their status, Exam Ref focuses on the critical thinking and decision-making acumen needed for success at the MCSA level. Focus on the expertise measured by these objectives: Design compute infrastructure Design data implementation Design networking implementation Design security and identity solutions Design solutions by using platform services Design for operations This Microsoft Exam Ref: Organizes its coverage by exam skills Features strategic, what-if scenarios to challenge you Includes DevOps and hybrid technologies and scenarios Assumes you have experience building infrastructure and applications on the Microsoft Azure platform, and understand the services it offers

Published in: Business
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

[B.O.O.K] Exam Ref 70-535 Architecting Microsoft Azure Solutions For Kindle

  1. 1. [B.O.O.K] Exam Ref 70-535 Architecting Microsoft Azure Solutions For Kindle
  2. 2. [B.O.O.K] Exam Ref 70-535 Architecting Microsoft Azure Solutions For Kindle Prepare for Microsoft Exam 70-535-and help demonstrate your real-world mastery of architecting complete cloud solutions on the Microsoft Azure platform. Designed for architects and other cloud professionals ready to advance their status, Exam Ref focuses on the critical thinking and decision-making acumen needed for success at the MCSA level. Focus on the expertise measured by these objectives: Design compute infrastructure Design data implementation Design networking implementation Design security and identity solutions Design solutions by using platform services Design for operations This Microsoft Exam Ref: Organizes its coverage by exam skills Features strategic, what-if scenarios to challenge you Includes DevOps and hybrid technologies and scenarios Assumes you have experience building infrastructure and applications on the Microsoft Azure platform, and understand the services it offers
  3. 3. DETAIL PRODUCT Author : Haishi Baiq Pages : 352 pagesq Publisher : Microsoft Pressq Language :q ISBN-10 : 1509304681q ISBN-13 : 9781509304684q
  4. 4. DISCRIPSI Prepare for Microsoft Exam 70-535-and help demonstrate your real-world mastery of architecting complete cloud solutions on the Microsoft Azure platform. Designed for architects and other cloud professionals ready to advance their status, Exam Ref focuses on the critical thinking and decision-making acumen needed for success at the MCSA level. Focus on the expertise measured by these objectives: Design compute infrastructure Design data implementation Design networking implementation Design security and identity solutions Design solutions by using platform services Design for operations This Microsoft Exam Ref: Organizes its coverage by exam skills Features strategic, what-if scenarios to challenge you Includes DevOps and hybrid technologies and scenarios Assumes you have experience building infrastructure and applications on the Microsoft Azure platform, and understand the services it offers
  5. 5. DOWNLOAD BOOK Download and stream more than 10,000 movies, e-books, audiobooks, music tracks, and pictures 1. Adsimple access to all content2. Quick and secure with high-speed downloads3. No datalimit4. Bestseller5. Free online books of all time6.
  6. 6. Read Or Get This Book, Visit Direct Links by clicking the DOWNLOAD button IMAGE BOOK

×