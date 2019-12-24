-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Keep track of what you eat, prepare diet plans, monitor your fast, develop new habits and achieve your fitness goals with this beautifully illustrated Food & Fitness Journal Today!Collectables: Gifts for Mom, Gifts for WomenWHAT YOU GET: ?Complete Measurement and Weight Loss Tracker?Guided Goal Setting ?Fasting Logs?Dedicated Recipes Logs?Interesting Journal Prompt to Kick Start your Journey? Don't Break your Heart - Progress Tracker ?Results and Reflection Page?Treatment Record?Current Medication and Supplements Record?Daily Journal Pages - Which Include: ?Fitness Log?Complete Meal Planner?Water Intake Tracker?Sleep Log?Feelings and Emotions Tracker?Plenty of Space For Daily Affirmations, Reflection, and NotesGive It a try, you will love it
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment