Synnopsis :

A renowned constitutional scholar explores the little-understood relationship between the written Constitution and the many external factors that shape our interpretations of this foundational document. Despite their venerated place in American history, the US Constitution and its amendments do not enumerate all of the various rules and rights, principles and procedures that guide America s political system. In "America s Unwritten Constitution", esteemed legal scholar Akhil Reed Amar demonstrates that in order to properly interpret the Constitution, we have to look beyond it: to precedents set by our founding fathers, to common practices an court doctrine, and to sources like the Federalist Papers and Gettysburg Address - documents, symbols, and standards that together form a comprehensive, adaptable, "unwritten" Constitution. In this sequel to "America s Constitution: A Biography", Amar presents a bold new vision of the American constitutional system, showing how the complementary relationship between the Constitution s written and unwritten components is one of America s greatest and most enduring strengths.



Author : Akhil Amar

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-4

Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches

Shipping Weight : 15.8 ounces

Format : E-Books

Seller information : Akhil Amar ( 5? )

Link Download : https://akuleadcoy.blogspot.co.uk/?book=0465029574

