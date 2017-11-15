Ewrt 2 class 15 justice (cicero and thoreau) and got

Class 15: EWRT 2
AGENDA 0 Essay #3 Questions or Comments 0 Group Discussions: Justice and A Game of Thrones 0 Get into your teams to consider the application of Cicero and Thoreau to A Game of Thrones
Essay #3 Questions or Comments?
Why look at GOT through the lenses of philosophy texts 0 EWRT 2 aims at providing the tools for both meaningful reading an...
Group Discussions: Justice and A Game of Thrones Get into your teams to consider the application of Cicero and Thoreau to ...
Laws are not imposed on us by nature—or by our innate sense of justice. They are imposed by the fear of being penalized. I...
There are three different ways in which their logic can play out: “We can perform injustice and not suffer it. Or we can b...
0 “Laws are not imposed on us by nature … they are imposed by the fear of being penalized.”(Cicero 126). 0 When Viserys br...
Thoreau and Ned “I will not be part of murder, Robert. Do as you will, but do not ask me to fix my seal to it” (Martin 354...
“Unjust laws exist: shall we be content to obey them, or shall we endeavor to amend them and obey them until we have succe...
“There will never be a really free and enlightened state until the State comes to recognize the individual as a higher and...
Henry, “The common people pray for rain, healthy children, and a summer that never ends. It is no matter to them if the hi...
Thoreau and Eddard 0 “Under a government which imprisons any unjustly, the true place for a just man is also a prison” (14...
Thoreau and Danerys 0 “They pass other women being raped. Each time Dany reined up, sent her khas to make an end to it…”(6...
“In other words, when a sixth of the population of the nation which has undertaken to be the refuge of liberty are slaves…...
Form new teams for this unit. Remember, 50% of your team must be new to you! THEN, DISCUSS THE DIVISION OF LABOR FOR PLATO...
Homework 0Read A World of Ideas: Plato's "Allegory of the Cave" (443-453) 0Post #25 Questions (TBD) for Critical Reading: ...
  Class 15: EWRT 2
  AGENDA 0 Essay #3 Questions or Comments 0 Group Discussions: Justice and A Game of Thrones 0 Get into your teams to consider the application of Cicero and Thoreau to A Game of Thrones 0 Class discussion: Cicero/Thoreau and A Game of Thrones
  3. 3. Essay #3 Questions or Comments?
  4. 4. Why look at GOT through the lenses of philosophy texts 0 EWRT 2 aims at providing the tools for both meaningful reading and critical thinking. Intertextuality expands the scope of text interpretation beyond the reader, carrying it to the meeting place of texts. 0 The challenge of developing intertextual aptitudes develops conceptual, curricular, and methodological perspectives. 0 Using a theoretical or philosophical lens, that is viewing a novel from a particular perspective, fosters thinking development, the use of broad lateral thinking, associative thinking, focusing, and critical thinking. 0 The practice of frequently using intertextual aptitudes helps to develop a habit of mind that includes complex thinking, creative insights, and speculative conclusions.
  5. 5. Group Discussions: Justice and A Game of Thrones Get into your teams to consider the application of Cicero and Thoreau to A Game of Thrones. Make sure to find textual evidence to support your claims. Injustice
  6. 6. Laws are not imposed on us by nature—or by our innate sense of justice. They are imposed by the fear of being penalized. In other words, human beings are not just, by nature, at all” (Jacobus 126) “There were questions asked and answers given there in the chill of morning, but afterward Bran could not recall much of what had been said. Finally his lord father gave a command, and two of his guardsmen dragged the ragged man to the ironwood stump in the center of the square. They forced his head onto the hard black wood” (Bran 1).
  7. 7. There are three different ways in which their logic can play out: “We can perform injustice and not suffer it. Or we can both perform and suffer it. Or we can neither perform it nor suffer it” (126-127). This is applied to A Game of Thrones because each character performs these three different injustices. The first one can be applied to Little Finger because he betrayed Eddard and he didn’t face any consequences from it. The second one can be applied to Jaime Lannister because he threw Bran Stark from the tower, and was captured by the Starks and kept imprisoned. The third one can be applied to Tyrion because he was blamed for sending an executor to kill Bran but he was not guilty. He proved his accusations wrong, and neither committed an injustice nor suffered from it.
  8. 8. 0 “Laws are not imposed on us by nature … they are imposed by the fear of being penalized.”(Cicero 126). 0 When Viserys breaks into the feast, Daenerys tells him to throw [away] the sword because if he does not, Drogo will get angry. Ser Jorah also tells him to follow Daenerys “before [Viserys gets them] all killed.” (46) In addition, Jhiqui does not dare to translate because “the khal would bind her and drag her behind his horse all the way up the Mother of Mountains” (46). I think the reason why Dany and Ser Jorah tell Viserys to follow, and Jhiqui does not dare to tell Drogo is that they don’t want to be killed (penalized). Cicero: Shedding Blood in Vaes Dothrak
  9. 9. Thoreau and Ned “I will not be part of murder, Robert. Do as you will, but do not ask me to fix my seal to it” (Martin 354).
  10. 10. “Unjust laws exist: shall we be content to obey them, or shall we endeavor to amend them and obey them until we have succeeded, or shall we transgress them at once?” (144) “Cersei, look at her. She’s a child. What would you have me do, whip her through the streets? Damn it, children fight. It’s over. No lasting harm was done” (Robert).
  11. 11. “There will never be a really free and enlightened state until the State comes to recognize the individual as a higher and independent power, from which all its own power and authority are derived, and treats him accordingly.” (Thoreau 156). [After] Bran Stark [is] paralyzed, he was left out; people only felt sorry for him. They also underestimated him. This goes to show how even in a royal family citizens will not respect you because of being different. Once Bran was in the minority they just didn’t treat him equally; he had to fight his way into having people to respect him.
  12. 12. Henry, “The common people pray for rain, healthy children, and a summer that never ends. It is no matter to them if the high lords play their game of thrones, so long as they are left in peace.” Well, Jorah, “Practically speaking, the opponents to a reform in Massachusetts are not a hundred thousand politicians at the South but a hundred thousand merchants and farmers here, who are more interested in commerce and agriculture than they are in humanity”
  13. 13. Thoreau and Eddard 0 “Under a government which imprisons any unjustly, the true place for a just man is also a prison” (146). 0 Eddard Stark was thrown into prison for trying to keep his honor and remain loyal and just to the king, yet was thrown into prison for his actions.
  14. 14. Thoreau and Danerys 0 “They pass other women being raped. Each time Dany reined up, sent her khas to make an end to it…”(680) 0 “It is not a man’s duty, as a matter of course to devote himself to the eradication of any, even the most enormous wrong; he may still have other concerns; but it is duty to wash his hands of it, if he gives it no thought no longer” (Thoreau 143).
  15. 15. “In other words, when a sixth of the population of the nation which has undertaken to be the refuge of liberty are slaves…I think that it is not too soon for honest men to rebel and revolutionize.” “‘I see the faces of slaves. I free you. Take off your collars. Go if you wish, no one shall harm you. If you stay, it will be as brothers and sisters, husbands and wives’” (Martin 729)
  16. 16. Form new teams for this unit. Remember, 50% of your team must be new to you! THEN, DISCUSS THE DIVISION OF LABOR FOR PLATO Questions for Critical Reading (453-54) We will come back together to go over the homework before we leave!
  17. 17. Homework 0Read A World of Ideas: Plato's "Allegory of the Cave" (443-453) 0Post #25 Questions (TBD) for Critical Reading: (pages 453-54) or QHQ Plato 0Essay #3 Due Friday, week 8, before noon

