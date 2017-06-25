Ewrt 1 a online class 1 introduction hybrid

Welcome to EWRT 1A Dr. Kim Palmore Office F1-1L ph. 408 674 3005 Class 1: The Introduction
Agenda  The Course Description and Details • Canvas • Green sheet/Syllabus • Kaizena  Video: Academic Honesty
What is a Hybrid Class? A hybrid class meets both in the classroom and electronically. For this course, it means that we w...
Using Canvas We will use Canvas to communicate, see grades, access course documents and assignments, and submit homework. ...
When you first log in to Canvas, the website will look similar to this. Start by clicking on “pages” to enlarge the framed...
Notice the expansion of the screen. Here you can manage the primary page of the website via the buttons on the header: Hom...
From this same setting, you can navigate both the primary page and the larger Canvas site. The links on the left of this v...
Click on the link named “modules” to find the slideshow presentations for each day. The final slide will show your homewor...
Click on the appropriate class to work through the material. The presentations from both the FTF and online classes are po...
To enlarge the primary page even further, click on the three horizontal lines (the hamburger) in this view. This configura...
Use menu links to find the following  Essay Assignments  Some Reading Assignments  Help with formatting Scroll down to ...
Texts and Required Materials are available online and in the De Anza Bookstore. Rise B. Axelrod and Charles R. Cooper, The...
This book is inexpensive on Amazon. Don’t buy a more expensive edition!
Course Requirements: Active participation in class discussions and regular attendance. You will earn real points for your ...
Writing Submissions Create your account. Go to Kaizena.com or simply use the link on our class website home page. Click “S...
Your grades will be available via canvas
 It is your responsibility to talk to me your absences or other conflicts. Work done in class cannot be made up. Also, pl...
Late Work: I do not generally accept late work. You may receive an extension if you have an unavoidable and excusable reas...
Conduct, Courtesy, and Electronic Devices:  Please speak freely and candidly; however, while your thoughts and ideas are ...
Academic Dishonesty: Plagiarism includes quoting or paraphrasing material without documentation and copying from other stu...
The Syllabus: Part 2 The Course Calendar
Syllabus The syllabus is a tentative schedule. It may be revised during the quarter. Use it to determine how to prepare fo...
Homework  There is writing homework for each class meeting. This is both to help you think about your reading and to help...
Posting Homework This is the presentation for our first face to face class. Note the link below it to the discussion board...
Suggestions Your homework for this class is worth 100 points because it requires significant work. Take this part of the c...
How to take the quiz You can easily take a quiz by clicking the quiz link under the class presentation. The questions will...
Please spend some time familiarizing yourself with the website. Read the Information, expectations, and policies portion o...
Explore Canvas and the Primary Page Buy/Order: The Hunger Games and The St Martin’s Guide to Writing. Make your Kaizena ac...
  • Slide 1: Good afternoon and welcome to English 1. I am Dr. Kim Palmore, and that video outlined just a few of the many tips that you will enjoy this semester. Right now, I would like you to fold the 3x5 card on your desk in half, like this. Then, write on it the name you prefer to be called. Finally, please add the pronouns that you use: she hers/he his/they them, for example. Also there is a roll sheet circulating. If you are enrolled in this class, just write your name as it likely appears on the roster. If you are trying to add, please include your name and your email address.
  • Slide 2: Agenda: Today’s class is divided into two parts. The first part will cover the nuts and bolts of the course. During the second part of the class, we will review the basic features of the argument essay. We will do some brainstorming together, and then do a review of outlining, the thesis, topic sentences, and the counterargument. Don’t worry if you can’t remember how to write an argument essay. I will provide plenty of help.
  • Slide 3: If you are already enrolled in the course, you undoubtedly received my pre-class email, and you know that even though this course is fully face-to face, we will be using the convenient features of Canvas. You can see your grades, access documents and assignments, and submit your homework all online. I will also communicate with you via Canvas
  • Slide 4: Canvas Here is a picture of our course. Note that the homepage provides links via the menu across the top of the picture. There are more links on the left that will help you navigate the site. Canvas is user friendly, but if you have questions, I will answer them via email or at the beginning of our next couple of classes. After we cover some of the course basics, I will give you a more complete demonstration of the website.
  • Slide 6:Texts and Required Materials: We will use a textbook, The St. Martin’s Guide to Writing, and a novel, The Hunger Games for this class. You will also need a large Blue Book for your first in-class essay exam. You can buy all three at the bookstore, or you can order the two books online. You have two weeks to get your books. You will need your bluebook by our third meeting for the in class essay.
  • Slide 7: Course Requirements: Regular attendance and active participation in class discussions are essential to your success in class. You will earn real points for engaging in activities. You must also keep up to date on reading and assignments. You will take various in-class writing assignments. Your homework will generally be essay brainstorming and drafting. Finally you will also complete formal writing assignments, including one in-class essay and three out of class essays, the final two having increasing research components.
     
  • Slide 8: Kaizena: I use an electronic system called Kaizena to collect your essays. This software allows you to upload your essay just like you would attach it to an email. In Kaizena, I can give you both audio and written comments, and I can embed links that will give you helpful tips on improving your writing. In order to use Kaizena, you simply join a Kaizena group by using the link on our homepage to add yourself to your class. When you get closer to submitting your first out of class essay, I will cover the submission process in greater detail. If you would like to preview that information, click on the “Kaizena link” under the “Create Accounts” tab on the Canvas webpage.
  • Slide 10: Grade Breakdown: Here is the grading scorecard for the essays. They follow the standard grading scale, but please do notice that there is no C- grade. You must pass the class with a C in order to move forward.
  • Slide 11: Intro to Class Policies: I would like you to read the syllabus carefully after class today, but I would like to cover a few important policies here.
  • Slide 12: Attendance: Your success depends on your attendance. Participation points will be earned as part of our daily activities. If you are not in class, you cannot earn these points. Please save absences for emergencies. It is your responsibility to notify me if you have a conflict that keeps you from our meetings. Please do so in advance when possible.
  • Slide 13: Conduct, Courtesy, and Electronic Devices: Please speak freely in class, but also respect others when they speak. Courtesy will allow each person to discuss ideas in a comfortable and safe environment. Courtesy also means not slamming doors, walking in front of others, and maintaining an engaged and positive learning environment. To that end, please turn off your devices when class starts. If you must use your phone, please step outside to do so.
     
  • Slide 15: The Course Calendar: The course calendar is a schedule of both our in-class activities and your homework.
