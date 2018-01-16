Ewrt 1 a class 3

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
EWRT 1A CLASS 3
AGENDA • Houses/House Points • HP Discussion • Discussion Chapter 6 • --Arguing a Position. 270- 285 Statsky and Estrada. ...
M/W
T/TH
THE SORTING • Everyone comes to the front of the room. • When your name is called, join your house. • If you are the first...
• House points will be earned for correct answers to questions, meaningful contributions to the discussion, and the willin...
AT THE END OF EACH CLASS, YOU WILL TURN IN A POINT SHEET WITH THE NAME OF YOUR HOUSE, THE NAMES OF EVERYONE IN YOUR HOUSE ...
DISCUSSION: CHAPTER 6: ARGUING A POSITION. PP 276- 287: STATSKY AND ESTRADA. THE BASIC FEATURES OF AN ARGUMENT ESSAY
IN YOUR HOUSES • Essay Discussions: Statsky and Estrada
1. How does Statsky present the issue in a way that prepares readers for her argument? 2. How does she qualify her positio...
1. How does Statsky present the issue in a way that prepares readers for her argument? 2. How does she qualify her positio...
4. How successful is Statsky’s argument in support of her thesis? Consider paragraph three for our discussion. Is she conv...
5. How does Statsky try to refute the objection in paragraph 6?
6. How effective do you think Statsky’s argument in par. 7 is? Why? “80 to 90 percent of children who play competitive spo...
7. In criticizing some parents’ behavior in pars. 8–9, Statsky risks alienating her readers. How effective is this part of...
8. How effectively does Statsky conclude her argument?
“Sticks and Stones and Sports Teams Names” by Richard Estrada Answer these questions: 1. How does Estrada present his issu...
THE BASIC FEATURES: ARGUING POSITIONS 1. A Focused Presentation of the Issue 2. A Clear Position 3. Plausible Reasons and ...
3
4
ESSAY #1: THE WRITING ASSIGNMENT In this essay, you will argue a position. Please consult chapter 6 in the St. Martin’s Gu...
TECHNICAL ASPECTS Your final essay should be 4-6 pages (not including the works cited page). The four-page minimum means f...
WHAT IS “MARGINALIZATION”? • What does it mean to be marginalized? • “margins”: what are they? • Who can be marginalized? ...
WHAT IS MARGINALIZATION? Marginalization is the process of pushing a particular group or groups of people to the edge of s...
WHICH CHARACTERS DO YOU SEE AS MARGINALIZED? • Harry Potter • Ron Weasley • Hermione Granger • Severus Snape • Tom Riddle ...
IN YOUR HOUSE, CHOOSE AT LEAST ONE CHARACTER AND DISCUSS THESE IDEAS: • How the character might be different if he or she ...
The Introduction: A Focused Presentation of the Issue: A beginning to your essay that orients your readers by establishing...
DIRECTED SUMMARY • A directed summary provides readers of your paper with the information they need to understand your arg...
• Hook the reader, but assume that the reader is familiar with the work about which you are writing. Do include relevant s...
• You will eventually state your thesis near the end of the introduction (your introduction might be more than one paragra...
TRY WRITING YOUR INTRODUCTION 1. Title and director; original studio; date of release or the author and title of the novel...
The Thesis: A Clear Position Thesis: Identify and argue that the marginalization that you see this character experiencing ...
LET’S GO BACK TO THE SAMPLE ESSAY • But while we might expect Moaning Myrtle’s tragic death and afterlife to elicit sympat...
WRITE YOUR THESIS NOW • Here is the one from the sample essay in case you need to take another look at it: • [B]y the end ...
HOMEWORK • Read HP POA (Chapters 7-8) • Read Sample Essay #1 • Read two marginalization articles: • “The Pain of Social Re...
Ewrt 1 a class 3
Ewrt 1 a class 3
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ewrt 1 a class 3

25 views

Published on

1a 3 18

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ewrt 1 a class 3

  1. 1. EWRT 1A CLASS 3
  2. 2. AGENDA • Houses/House Points • HP Discussion • Discussion Chapter 6 • --Arguing a Position. 270- 285 Statsky and Estrada. • --Basic Features of an argument essay 267-69 • Review Essay #1 Prompt • Lecture: • --The Introduction: Presentation of the issue • --The Thesis: A Clear Position
  3. 3. M/W
  4. 4. T/TH
  5. 5. THE SORTING • Everyone comes to the front of the room. • When your name is called, join your house. • If you are the first one called in your house, you may stake out your house territory, keeping in mind we have seven houses.
  6. 6. • House points will be earned for correct answers to questions, meaningful contributions to the discussion, and the willingness to share your work. Prefects (appointed and removed by house members) will track their own points, but cheating leads to death (or loss of 25 participation points). • Answers, comments, and questions must be posed in a manner that promotes learning. Those who speak out of turn or with maliciousness will not receive points for their teams.
  7. 7. AT THE END OF EACH CLASS, YOU WILL TURN IN A POINT SHEET WITH THE NAME OF YOUR HOUSE, THE NAMES OF EVERYONE IN YOUR HOUSE (FIRST NAME, LAST INITIAL) AND YOUR ACCUMULATED POINTS FOR THE DAY. IT IS YOUR RESPONSIBILITY TO MAKE THE SHEET, TRACK THE POINTS, AND TURN IT IN. Sit near members in your house to facilitate ease of group discussions Billy R III Lan N IIII Jose S III Christine L II Hufflepuff 13 points
  8. 8. DISCUSSION: CHAPTER 6: ARGUING A POSITION. PP 276- 287: STATSKY AND ESTRADA. THE BASIC FEATURES OF AN ARGUMENT ESSAY
  9. 9. IN YOUR HOUSES • Essay Discussions: Statsky and Estrada
  10. 10. 1. How does Statsky present the issue in a way that prepares readers for her argument? 2. How does she qualify her position in par. 2? 3. What reasons does she forecast here, and in which paragraphs does she discuss each reason? 4. How successful is Statsky’s argument in support of her thesis. Consider paragraph three for our discussion. Is she convincing? Why? 5. How does Statsky try to refute the objection in paragraph 6? 6. How effective do you think Statsky’s argument in par. 7 is? Why? 7. In criticizing some parents’ behavior in pars. 8–9, Statsky risks alienating her readers. How effective is this part of her argument? 8. How effectively does Statsky conclude her argument? In your houses, answer the following questions concerning “Children Need To Play Not Compete” by Jessica Statsky
  11. 11. 1. How does Statsky present the issue in a way that prepares readers for her argument? 2. How does she qualify her position in par. 2? 3. What reasons does she forecast here, and in which paragraphs does she discuss each reason?
  12. 12. 4. How successful is Statsky’s argument in support of her thesis? Consider paragraph three for our discussion. Is she convincing? Why? “When overzealous parents and coaches impose adult standards on children’s sports, the result can be activities that are neither satisfying nor beneficial to children.”
  13. 13. 5. How does Statsky try to refute the objection in paragraph 6?
  14. 14. 6. How effective do you think Statsky’s argument in par. 7 is? Why? “80 to 90 percent of children who play competitive sports at a young age drop out by sixteen” (Kutner).
  15. 15. 7. In criticizing some parents’ behavior in pars. 8–9, Statsky risks alienating her readers. How effective is this part of her argument?
  16. 16. 8. How effectively does Statsky conclude her argument?
  17. 17. “Sticks and Stones and Sports Teams Names” by Richard Estrada Answer these questions: 1. How does Estrada present his issue? Is it focused? How? 2. What is his position? Where is his thesis? Is it clear? 3. What are his plausible reasons for his position? Does he use statistics, authorities, or anecdotes for support? Where? 4. Consider what each of the following elements contributes to the story Estrada is trying to tell about bullying: --the title --Estrada’s remembered experience of being upset by the name “the Washington Redskins” (par. 1–2) --the anecdote about the Native American father upset about the practice at his son’s school of celebrating Braves’ victories with Indian costumes and tomahawk chops (par. 8) 5. Notice that in paragraphs 11–13, Estrada offers hypothetical examples of team names for ethnic groups. How do these examples support Estrada’s position?
  18. 18. THE BASIC FEATURES: ARGUING POSITIONS 1. A Focused Presentation of the Issue 2. A Clear Position 3. Plausible Reasons and Convincing Support 4. Anticipating Opposing Positions and Objections
  19. 19. 3
  20. 20. 4
  21. 21. ESSAY #1: THE WRITING ASSIGNMENT In this essay, you will argue a position. Please consult chapter 6 in the St. Martin’s Guide for a detailed discussion of the requirements for this type of essay. The essay topic: identify a character in The Chamber Of Secrets who is marginalized in some way. In your essay, do the following: 1. Explain how the character is marginalized and provide examples of the marginalization using quotes from the book and/or from the film. 2. Then discuss ways in which the character responds to the marginalization that you see as productive or unproductive and why. 3. Finally, extend your insights to contemporary society; how does this character’s marginalization compare to others you see who are also marginalized? At some point in your essay, you must include a counterargument and respond to it effectively.
  22. 22. TECHNICAL ASPECTS Your final essay should be 4-6 pages (not including the works cited page). The four-page minimum means four full pages (with one line onto a fifth page to be safe!). Primary and outside sources: Your primary source is the Chamber of Secrets book and/or film. If you took last quarter’s EWRT 211, you are encouraged to use the book. If you are new to the class this quarter, you do not need to read the book: you can complete this essay based entirely on the film. Regardless of which source you use, this essay requires at least three direct quotations from the book and/or film. Your essay should also include at least one quotation from one of the two marginalization articles that we read for this unit. See the complete assignment under “Assignments” and “Essay #1”
  23. 23. WHAT IS “MARGINALIZATION”? • What does it mean to be marginalized? • “margins”: what are they? • Who can be marginalized? Why? • How does it feel to be marginalized? • Why is marginalization a bad thing?
  24. 24. WHAT IS MARGINALIZATION? Marginalization is the process of pushing a particular group or groups of people to the edge of society by not allowing them an active voice, identity, or place in it. Through both direct and indirect processes, marginalized groups may be relegated to a secondary position or made to feel as if they are less important than those who hold more power or privilege in society. People from marginalized groups can be the target of negative beliefs, behaviors, or judgements from others. Individuals and groups can be marginalized on the basis of multiple aspects of their identity, including but not limited to: race, gender or gender identity, ability, sexual orientation, socioeconomic status, sexuality, age, and/or religion. Some individuals identify with multiple marginalized groups, and may experience further marginalization as a result of their intersecting identities.
  25. 25. WHICH CHARACTERS DO YOU SEE AS MARGINALIZED? • Harry Potter • Ron Weasley • Hermione Granger • Severus Snape • Tom Riddle • Draco Malfoy • Dobby • Hagrid • Argus Filch • Moaning Myrtle • Nearly Headless Nick Marginalizations: • Class • Gender/gender expression • Race • Ethnic origin / Linguistic • Body type • Educational status • Ability • Age • Other?
  26. 26. IN YOUR HOUSE, CHOOSE AT LEAST ONE CHARACTER AND DISCUSS THESE IDEAS: • How the character might be different if he or she hadn’t suffered from being marginalized. • Ways in which the character responds to the marginalization that you see as productive or unproductive and why. • Finally, extend your insights to contemporary society; how does this character’s marginalization compare to others you see who are also marginalized?
  27. 27. The Introduction: A Focused Presentation of the Issue: A beginning to your essay that orients your readers by establishing the background for the essay. Often, the introduction to an essay about a text includes a directed summary. The Thesis: A Clear Position A statement that tells your readers simply and directly what you want them to think about the issue and why. You might also forecast your reasons, mentioning them in the order in which you will take them up in your argument Today, we will look at the Introduction to your essay and the thesis statement
  28. 28. DIRECTED SUMMARY • A directed summary provides readers of your paper with the information they need to understand your argument and explanation. • State the title and author of the primary text or film near the beginning of the first paragraph, perhaps in the first sentence. This is essential so that the reader knows which work you are discussing. If you are discussing more than one novel, you might mention the series or the genre. Because you will also be discussing the marginalization of a specific character from the novel, you should introduce both of those as well. Here is an example from the sample essay you will read for homework. What do you notice about these first introductory sentences? J. K. Rowling’s Harry Potter books depict a world that secretly coexists alongside our own, a delightful world containing magical spells and fantastic creatures. This world provides readers (and viewers) with an escape from our everyday experience. Unfortunately, there is one way in which Harry Potter’s world clearly reflects our own, and that is in the way women and girls are marginalized and traumatized by patriarchy. [. . .] Hogwarts and the wizard world depicted in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (hereafter referred to as The Chamber of Secrets) is clearly a patriarchy and its effects on the women in the world are troubling. We can see this most clearly in the treatment of the character Moaning Myrtle.
  29. 29. • Hook the reader, but assume that the reader is familiar with the work about which you are writing. Do include relevant story context. Do not include too much plot summary in either the introduction or in the rest of the essay. Do include brief references to the part(s) of the story that will support your thesis. • Here is another part of the introduction from the sample paper: Moaning Myrtle is a ghost who used to be a female student at Hogwarts who was killed another student, Tom Riddle (who is later revealed to be Voldemort, the dangerous and powerful villain who is focused on exerting fascist patriarchal control over the wizard world and Hogwarts). But while we might expect Moaning Myrtle’s tragic death and afterlife to elicit sympathy from the residents of Hogwarts, she instead becomes teased and avoided by students and ghosts alike. Where is the relevant context? What reference do you imagine will support the thesis? Where is the hook?
  30. 30. • You will eventually state your thesis near the end of the introduction (your introduction might be more than one paragraph). Clearly transition from your introduction into your thesis, which must clearly and specifically state what the essay will analyze. Let’s look one more time at the introduction to the sample essay: But while we might expect Moaning Myrtle’s tragic death and afterlife to elicit sympathy from the residents of Hogwarts, she instead becomes teased and avoided by students and ghosts alike. Moaning Myrtle first appears as a character who seems to be a kind of comic relief; Which is transition text? How does the transition text help smooth the way to the thesis?
  31. 31. TRY WRITING YOUR INTRODUCTION 1. Title and director; original studio; date of release or the author and title of the novel. a. Harry Potter And The Chamber of Secrets. Directed by Chris Columbus, Warner Brothers, 2002. b. Rowling, J. K. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. Scholastic, 1999. 2. State the title and author/director of the primary text or film near the beginning of the first paragraph, perhaps in the first sentence. 3. Hook the reader, but assume that the reader is familiar with the work about which you are writing. Do include relevant story context. Do not include too much plot summary in either the introduction or in the rest of the essay. Do include brief references to the part(s) of the story that will support your thesis. 4. Use transitions to keep the introduction clear and organized. 5. Transition to your main argument.
  32. 32. The Thesis: A Clear Position Thesis: Identify and argue that the marginalization that you see this character experiencing is real, and name the outcome(s) of that marginalization. Write a few sentences that could serve as a thesis—that is, a statement that tells your readers simply and directly what you want them to think about the issue and why. You might also forecast your reasons, mentioning them in the order in which you will take them up in your argument. As you draft your own thesis, pay attention to the language you use. It should be clear and unambiguous, emphatic but appropriately qualified. Although you will probably refine your thesis as you draft and revise your essay, trying now to articulate it will help give your planning and drafting direction and impetus.
  33. 33. LET’S GO BACK TO THE SAMPLE ESSAY • But while we might expect Moaning Myrtle’s tragic death and afterlife to elicit sympathy from the residents of Hogwarts, she instead becomes teased and avoided by students and ghosts alike. Moaning Myrtle first appears as a character who seems to be a kind of comic relief; however, by the end of The Chamber of Secrets, a reader who pays close attention to how she is shamed, isolated, and rejected cannot help but see her as a symbol of the damage and trauma that patriarchy inflicts and the position of helplessness that it produces. Where is the transition again? Where is the thesis to the essay? Is it unambiguous? Is it qualified? Is it arguable? What “forecasting words” has the writer used to give the reader hints about the body paragraphs?
  34. 34. WRITE YOUR THESIS NOW • Here is the one from the sample essay in case you need to take another look at it: • [B]y the end of The Chamber of Secrets, a reader who pays close attention to how [Myrtle] is shamed, isolated, and rejected cannot help but see her as a symbol of the damage and trauma that patriarchy inflicts and the position of helplessness that it produces.
  35. 35. HOMEWORK • Read HP POA (Chapters 7-8) • Read Sample Essay #1 • Read two marginalization articles: • “The Pain of Social Rejection” and “How the Stress of Racism Affects Learning” • (The other two articles may be used in Essay 1, but we will not discuss them in class.) • Discussion #3: Your introduction and thesis. This should be at least one well-developed paragraph with a clear thesis at the end.

×