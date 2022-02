What to Upload to SlideShare

What to Upload to SlideShare

CRMPR 03 - Crisis Theories and Press Releases 1. Crisis and Reputation Management in Public Relations Professor Nicholas Leshi 2. Avoid Using “Empty” Words 2 3. Examples of “Empty” Words 3 4. Examples of “Empty” Words 4 Very Really Good Bad Awesome Get Thing 5. Avoid Using Weak Phrases 5 6. Examples of Weak Phrases 6 7. Examples of Weak Phrases 7 I think… In my opinion… Maybe… 8. Reading Chapter 2: Crisis Communications Theory 9. Crisis Communications Theory 10. Crisis Communications Theory Apologia Theory 11. Crisis Communications Theory Apologia Theory An effort to defend reputation and protect image, but not necessarily an apology (e.g. “apologists” in Catholic Church history). The aim is to counteract a negative or damaging charge. Deny, Explain, or Apologize. 12. Crisis Communications Theory Apologia Theory Deny, Explain, or Apologize. Redefinition -- claim that charges are false, completely deny them, or say we did not intend to commit the misdeed. 13. Crisis Communications Theory Apologia Theory Deny, Explain, or Apologize. Dissociation -- might seem to have committed a misdeed, but actually has not; (facts explaining should follow). Spin. 14. Crisis Communications Theory Apologia Theory Deny, Explain, or Apologize. Conciliation -- actual apology (“we are guilty, we are sorry, please forgive us”) The public’s forgiveness is not guaranteed! 15. Crisis Communications Theory Anti-Apologia Theory 16. Crisis Communications Theory Anti-Apologia Theory Controversial variation – Never apologize. Deny Deflect (Spin, Scapegoat, “What about…”) Deflate (Stall and hope it goes away) 17. Crisis Communications Theory Image Restoration Theory 18. Crisis Communications Theory Image Restoration Theory Determine what is threatening reputation or image and determine which audiences must be addressed and persuaded. 19. Crisis Communications Theory Image Restoration Theory Research public opinion (good and bad). 20. Crisis Communications Theory Image Restoration Theory Determine the level of prodrome or crisis in order to determine next step. 21. Crisis Communications Theory Image Restoration Theory Know when to remain silent and when to respond or when to tell your own bad news. Avoid amplifying negatives, but “no comment” is often a bad choice in a crisis. 22. Crisis Communications Theory Decision Theory 23. Crisis Communications Theory Decision Theory Counseling for the most effective decision when a difficult choice must be made. 24. Crisis Communications Theory Decision Theory Maximizing - consider possible benefit of each alternative decision and what causes the most public good even if it means some damage to your reputation. 25. Crisis Communications Theory Decision Theory Satisficing - settle for the decision that satisfies the minimum requirements or causes the least harm to your reputation. Sometimes this choice is selected because you don’t have all the data to make a better choice and you don’t want to risk more damage. 26. Crisis Communications Theory Decision Theory “It is better to maximize than to satisfice.” 27. Crisis Communications Theory Diffusion Theory (or Diffusion of Innovations Theory) 28. Crisis Communications Theory Diffusion Theory (or Diffusion of Innovations Theory) How new “ideas” are adopted and accepted. Testing the waters of public opinion. 29. Crisis Communications Theory Diffusion Theory (or Diffusion of Innovations Theory) Awareness - the sample “audience” is exposed to the idea 30. Crisis Communications Theory Diffusion Theory (or Diffusion of Innovations Theory) Interest - the sample “audience” develops interest in the idea 31. Crisis Communications Theory Diffusion Theory (or Diffusion of Innovations Theory) Evaluation - pros and cons to the idea are determined and considered 32. Crisis Communications Theory Diffusion Theory (or Diffusion of Innovations Theory) Trial - the idea is implemented 33. Crisis Communications Theory Diffusion Theory (or Diffusion of Innovations Theory) Adoption or Failure to Adopt – acceptance or rejection of the idea 34. Crisis Communications Theory Excellence Theory 35. Crisis Communications Theory Excellence Theory Most recent public relations research, classifying the types of PR that individuals and organizations may practice. 36. Crisis Communications Theory Excellence Theory Model 1: Press Agency/Publicity Model – PR practitioners are interested in making their organizations or products known. “All publicity is good publicity.” One-way transfer of information to the audience. (Ends justify the means.) 37. Crisis Communications Theory Excellence Theory Model 2: Public Information Model – PR practitioners have the desire to report information “journalistically.” Truth is essential. One-way transfer. (Ends don’t justify the means.) 38. Crisis Communications Theory Excellence Theory Model 3: Two-Way Asymmetric Model (or the Scientific Persuasion Model) – Uses social science theory and research, such as surveys and polls, to help persuade audiences to accept a point of view. (Ends justify the means.) (Example of Edward Louis Bernays, the “founder of ‘modern’ public relations”) 39. Crisis Communications Theory Excellence Theory Model 4: Two-Way Symmetric Model (or Mutual Understanding Model) – PR practitioners are an intermediary between a client and its audience. A dialogue, not a monologue, leads to possible change in client or audience behavior. Goal not to persuade, but to communicate (but proper communicating may lead to persuasion!) “In crises, organizations are frequently forced by circumstances to practice symmetrical communications with adversarial publics.” New social media networks are a boon to two-way communication. [Ends don’t justify the means.] 40. Reading Chapter 2: Crisis Communications Theory 41. Crisis Communications Theory Excellence Theory Kathleen Fearn-Banks: • Crisis Inventory • Maintain Reputation 42. Crisis Communications Theory Situational Theory 43. Crisis Communications Theory Situational Theory Crisis responses should match the level of crisis responsibility and reputational threat posed by a crisis. 44. Crisis Communications Theory Situational Theory Guidelines by W. Timothy Coombs: 45. Crisis Communications Theory Situational Theory Guidelines by W. Timothy Coombs: Primary Types of Responses: Deny – attack the accuser, denial, scapegoat Diminish – excuse, justification Rebuild – compensation, apology 46. Crisis Communications Theory Situational Theory Guidelines by W. Timothy Coombs: Secondary Types of Responses: Bolstering - reminder (past good works), ingratiation (praise stakeholders), or victimage (organization is a victim too) 47. Crisis Communications Theory Situational Theory Coombs Response Strategy Guidelines: 48. Crisis Communications Theory Situational Theory Coombs Response Strategy Guidelines: Informing and adjusting information alone can be enough when crises have minimal attributions of crisis responsibility. 49. Crisis Communications Theory Situational Theory Coombs Response Strategy Guidelines: “Victimage” can be used as part of the response for natural disasters, product tampering, rumors, etc. 50. Crisis Communications Theory Situational Theory Coombs Response Strategy Guidelines: “Diminish” crisis response strategies should be used for: • crises with minimal attributions of crisis responsibility. • crises with low attributions of crisis responsibility with no history of similar cases. 51. Crisis Communications Theory Situational Theory Coombs Response Strategy Guidelines: “Rebuild” crisis response strategies should be used for: • crises with low attributions of crisis responsibility coupled with a history of similar cases. • crises with strong attributions of crisis responsibility. 52. Crisis Communications Theory Situational Theory Coombs Response Strategy Guidelines: “Deny posture” crisis response strategies should be used for rumor and challenge crises when possible. 53. Crisis Communications Theory Situational Theory Coombs Response Strategy Guidelines: Maintain consistency in crisis response strategies. Don’t mix strategies in a single crisis. 54. Crisis Communications Theory Situational Theory Attribution Sub-Theory: 55. Crisis Communications Theory Situational Theory Attribution Sub-Theory: Negative events judged to be due to organizational fault and causes allow for the assignment of blame by the public, whereas those having external causes (“acts of God/nature,” etc.) do not. 56. Crisis Communications Theory Situational Theory Attribution Sub-Theory: Focus on: • Causation • Responsibility • Blame • Intentionality • Controllability 57. Crisis Communications Theory Situational Theory Attribution Sub-Theory: Traits of a Crisis to Determine need for response/explanation: • Unexpected • Negative 58. Crisis Communications Theory Situational Theory Attribution Sub-Theory: Guidelines: • Assess the threat • Determine initial crisis responsibility • Examine intensifying factors • Consistency (has this happened before?) • Distinctiveness (prior reputation) • Respond appropriately based on responsibility and intensifying factors. 59. Instructions for Press Release Assignment 60. Instructions for Press Release Assignment Due next week, please create a one-page press release to address a crisis of your choice (real or fictional). It can be more than a page, but try to keep it one-page. This can be on a real brand/company or on a fictional one. Try to make the crisis as creative as possible. 61. What Is a Press Release? A press release, also called a news release, is an official announcement written in a specific format delivered to members of the news media, influencers, and/or the public for the purpose of providing information. The goal of a press release is to have traditional media, influencers, and the public spread the news that the press release is announcing. 62. What Is the Purpose of a Crisis Press Release? The purpose of a crisis press release is not to amplify the negative aspects of a crisis, but rather to amplify your side of the story, whether it’s an apology, an explanation, a denial, etc. The goal of a crisis press release is to have traditional media, influencers, and the public spread your side of the story as described “objectively” in the press release. 63. The Structural Elements of a Press Release A traditional press release typically has 9 structural elements. Please include these elements in your press release assignment. 64. Letterhead or Logo At the top of your press release, please add the name of the company or the logo of the brand. This makes the recipient of the press release know who is making the announcement and makes the document look official. Some have a big header that says “News Release” or “Press Release.” 65. Media Contact Information Every press release should include a media contact. This allows reporters and influencers to reach out for more information, to ask questions, to set up interviews, to request images or other assets, etc. Some news releases have this information at the top, some have it at the bottom. [For this assignment, please include your real name so I know it’s from you. You can use a fake email or phone number if you wish.] 66. Dateline At the top, indicate if this is “For Immediate Release” or for “Embargo” and include the date. If you want the news to be shared immediately, write ”For Immediate Release” with today’s date. If you want the recipient to hold the announcement until a certain day, write “Embargo for” and then the date you’re requesting that they share the announcement. 67. Headline Typically one or two lines long, the headline (or title) should succinctly capture the news you are sharing, exactly how you would wish a news outlet to report it. What’s the news? What is the key point of your announcement? 68. Subheading The subheading (also known as the sub-headline, the “subhed,” the “dek”) is one or two lines long, appears right below the headline, and provides some more newsworthy details about the headline. 69. Introduction A press release is written as objectively as possible, like a journalistic news article. The introduction is the first paragraph, which should simply answer the basic questions about the news you are announcing (who, what, where, when, why, how?) Sometimes it starts with the originating city in parentheses, just like some newspaper articles. 70. Body The body of the press release, written objectively in third-person, gives more details about the information in the introduction. Again, this too should be as objective as possible. Any subjective opinions or hyperbole can be included as a quote attributed to a spokesperson, which can be written in first person. 71. Boilerplate The boilerplate is a standard description of the company, brand, or person issuing the press release (usually the one mentioned in the logo or letterhead). This is the “about” section at the end of the body text. It should be brief, from a sentence or two to a paragraph. 72. Closing Mark The closing mark is often three hashtags (or pound signs) “# # #” indicating that the press release is finished and no additional pages or information will follow. An older version of this that some still use is “-30-” or in some countries “Ends.” 73. Keep in Mind • Define and isolate the actual issue or problem. • What is the key message? Remember key words for S.E.O. • Third-person, not first-person, as if it were a news article. • No editorializing, except in spokesperson quote. • No marketing-speak. • Be honest and transparent. 74. Deadline Please email your one-page press release assignment to nickleshi@aol.com or nickleshi44@gmail.com no later than February 9, 2022. 75. Sample Case Studies 76. Sample Case Studies Showtime documentary We Need to Talk About Cosby 77. Sample Case Studies Disney’s live-action remake of Snow White 78. Sample Case Studies Spotify 79. Due Next Class Read assigned textbook Chapter 3 Write Crisis Press Release Following the template discussed in class, create a press release to address a crisis of your choice (real or fictional). Be creative. Length = one page. Email to nickleshi@aol.com or nickleshi44@gmail.com File format: Microsoft Word or Google Doc

Editor's Notes