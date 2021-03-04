⚡⚡[PDF]✔ Auditing and Assurance Services (2-downloads)

Directed primarily toward Accountingcollege/university majors, this text also provides practicalcontent to current and aspiring industry professionals.Auditing and Assurance Services: AnIntegrated Approach presents an integrated concepts approachthat shows readers the auditing process from start to finish. Thistext prepares readers for real-world audit decision making by usingillustrative examples of key audit decisions, with an emphasis onaudit planning, risk assessment processes and collecting andevaluating evidence in response to risks.013312956X / 9780133129564 Auditing andAssurance Services and NEW MyAccountingLab with eText -- AccessCard PackagePackage consists of0133125637 / 9780133125634 Auditing andAssurance Services0133127397 / 9780133127393 NEWMyAccountingLab with Pearson eText -- CourseSmart eCode -- forAuditing and Assurance Services

