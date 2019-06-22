Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
At the Hands of Persons Unknown: The Lynching of Black America EBOOK (At the Hands of Persons Unknown: The Lynching of Bla...
DESCRIPTIONS Winner of the Southern Book Critics Circle Award for NonfictionThis extraordinary account of lynching in Amer...
q q q q q q DETAILS Author : Philip Dray Pages : 544 pages Publisher : Modern Library Language : eng ISBN-10 : 0375754458 ...
IMAGE
DOWNLOAD PAGE At the Hands of Persons Unknown: The Lynching of Black America Author : Philip Dray Pages : 544 pages Publis...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

EBOOK (At the Hands of Persons Unknown: The Lynching of Black America)

6 views

Published on

Winner of the Southern Book Critics Circle Award for NonfictionThis extraordinary account of lynching in America, by acclaimed civil rights historian Philip Dray, shines a clear, bright light on American history?s darkest stain?illuminating its causes, perpetrators, apologists, and victims. Philip Dray also tells the story of the men and women who led the long and difficult fight to expose and eradicate lynching, including Ida B. Wells, James Weldon Johnson, Walter White, and W.E.B. Du Bois. If lynching is emblematic of what is worst about America, their fight may stand for what is best: the commitment to justice and fairness and the conviction that one individual?s sense of right can suffice to defy the gravest of wrongs. This landmark book follows the trajectory of both forces over American history?and makes lynching?s legacy belong to us all.
Register for FREE to
Read This Document NOW!
Normally $24.95/month
Today: FREE!
GET ACCES : https://kickitssctz.blogspot.com/?book=0375754458
Fill out the signup form today and start reading eBooks instantly!!

Read as many eBooks you want!
Keep reading your favorite eBooks over and over!

Published in: Mobile
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

EBOOK (At the Hands of Persons Unknown: The Lynching of Black America)

  1. 1. At the Hands of Persons Unknown: The Lynching of Black America EBOOK (At the Hands of Persons Unknown: The Lynching of Black America)
  2. 2. DESCRIPTIONS Winner of the Southern Book Critics Circle Award for NonfictionThis extraordinary account of lynching in America, by acclaimed civil rights historian Philip Dray, shines a clear, bright light on American history?s darkest stain?illuminating its causes, perpetrators, apologists, and victims. Philip Dray also tells the story of the men and women who led the long and difficult fight to expose and eradicate lynching, including Ida B. Wells, James Weldon Johnson, Walter White, and W.E.B. Du Bois. If lynching is emblematic of what is worst about America, their fight may stand for what is best: the commitment to justice and fairness and the conviction that one individual?s sense of right can suffice to defy the gravest of wrongs. This landmark book follows the trajectory of both forces over American history?and makes lynching?s legacy belong to us all.
  3. 3. q q q q q q DETAILS Author : Philip Dray Pages : 544 pages Publisher : Modern Library Language : eng ISBN-10 : 0375754458 ISBN-13 : 9780375754456
  4. 4. IMAGE
  5. 5. DOWNLOAD PAGE At the Hands of Persons Unknown: The Lynching of Black America Author : Philip Dray Pages : 544 pages Publisher : Modern Library Language : eng ISBN-10 : 0375754458 ISBN-13 : 9780375754456

×